Mitr Thai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Taste all four regions of Thai cuisine, in one place.
Location
37 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Gallery