Mitr Thai

37 West 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

Popular Items

Pad Thai.
Pad Se-Ew.
Green Curry.

Appetizer.

Hors D'Oeuvre Muang.

Hors D'Oeuvre Muang.

$18.00

Sai Oua (Traditional herbed sausage), roasted young chili relish, pork rind, hard boiled egg, steamed vegetable.

Nam Prik Ong.

Nam Prik Ong.

$15.00

Minced pork, tomato chili paste, roasted tomatoes, pork rind.

Pak Mor Puk.

Pak Mor Puk.

$12.00

Chives, jicama, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, onions with sweet soy sauce.

Por Pia Tod.

$10.00

Deep fried spring rolls, cabbage, glass noodles, taro, shiitake mushrooom, sesame oil, carrot with plum sauce

Kha Nom Jeeb.

Kha Nom Jeeb.

$12.00

Ground pork, shrimps, jicama, sesame oil, shiitake mushrooms with tangy soy sauce.

Curry Puff.

Curry Puff.

$12.00

Minced chicken, potatoes, onions, curry powder with cucumber relish.

Sai Krok Isan.

$12.00

Fermented sour pork sausage, peanuts, lime, ginger, cilantro.

Moo Klook Foon.

Moo Klook Foon.

$14.00

Fried sliced marinated pork mixed with roasted rice chili powder.

Gai Gor Lae.

Gai Gor Lae.

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers with house made paste.

Goong Pae Bai Chaphu.

$14.00

Deep fried tiny shrimps, betel leaf pancake, chili paste with peanut sweet chili cucumber relish.

Roti Massamun.

Roti Massamun.

$15.00

Pan-fried Roti with peanuts, chicken massamun curry dipping sauce.

Salad.

Miang Kum Salad.

Miang Kum Salad.

$14.00

Mixed greens, peanuts, dried shrimps, red onions, roasted coconut flakes, ginger, lime, pomegranate, thicken palm sugar dressing.

Mango Avocado Salad.

Mango Avocado Salad.

$14.00

Julienned mango, avocado, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cashews with Yum dressing.

SomTum Thai.

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, dried shrimps, string beans, tomatoes, peanuts with chili lime dressing.

Tum Luang Pra-bang.

Tum Luang Pra-bang.

$14.00

Ribbon sliced green papaya, fermented anchovy sauce, Thai eggplants, string beans, cherry tomatoes.

Nam Tok.

Nam Tok.

$32.00

Grilled cube sirloin with roasted chili rice powder, mint, red onions, cilantro with Thai chili lime dressing.

Curry.

Green Curry.

Green Curry.

$17.00

Bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, basil, long hot peppers, coconut milk.

Massaman Gai.

Massaman Gai.

$22.00

Chicken drumsticks, onion, lotus seeds, grill potatoes with coconut milk.

Soup.

Tom Yum Goong.

Tom Yum Goong.

$8.00+

Creamy shrimp and lemongrass broth, Bunashimeji mushrooms, culantro, chili jam, evaporated milk.

Tom Kha Gai.

$8.00+

Coconut Galangal broth, chicken, Bunashimeji mushrooms, scallions.

Tom Juad Hot Pot.

Tom Juad Hot Pot.

$18.00

Vegetable broth, marinated ground pork, egg tofu, cabbage, scallions.

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot.

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot.

$24.00

Tangy spicy tomato tofu paste broth, shrimps, squid, fish ball, fish tofu, morning glory, white jelly mushrooms.

Tom Zaab Hot Pot.

$20.00

Spicy and sour braised pork spare ribs broth, chili, culantro, tamarind juice.

Noodle.

Kao Soy Kua Neur.

Kao Soy Kua Neur.

$26.00

Sautéed egg noodles with chili paste, egg, braised beef, red onions, beansprouts, pickled mustard greens.

Kao Soy Gai.

Kao Soy Gai.

$22.00

Egg noodles, chicken drumstick, curry paste, onions, pickled mustard greens in coconut broth.

Pad Mhee Korat.

Pad Mhee Korat.

$20.00

Sautéed rice noodles, crispy pork belly, egg, chives, beansprouts.

KanomJeen Numya Phu.

KanomJeen Numya Phu.

$32.00

Lump crabmeat, curry paste, coconut milk with rice vermicelli noodles.

Pad Thai.

Pad Thai.

$17.00

Sautéed rice noodles, egg, peanuts, beansprouts, chives, scallions, red onions.

Pad Se-Ew.

Pad Se-Ew.

$17.00

Sautéed broad noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg with thick soy sauce.

Kea Mao.

$17.00

Sautéed broad noodles, basil, onions, long hot chili, string beans.

Kua Gai.

$17.00

Sautéed broad noodles, egg, sesame oil, pickled squid, red onions, scallions, lettuce, crispy dough.

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot.

Yen Ta Fo Hot Pot.

$24.00

Tangy spicy tomato tofu paste broth, shrimps, squid, fish ball, fish tofu, morning glory, white jelly mushrooms.

Fried/Over Rice.

Phuket Pineapple Fried Rice.

$17.00

Pineapple, onions, scallions, cashews, curry powder, fried egg mixed with rice.

Krapraw Moo Sub Over Rice.

Krapraw Moo Sub Over Rice.

$18.00

Minced pork, chopped string beans, long hot peppers, basil, topped with fried egg.

Kana Moo Krob Over Rice.

Kana Moo Krob Over Rice.

$19.00

Crispy pork belly, Chinese broccoli, garlic topped with fried egg.

Krapraw Moo Krob Over Rice.

Krapraw Moo Krob Over Rice.

$19.00

Crispy pork belly, long hot peppers, basil, topped with fried egg.

Crab Fried Rice.

Crab Fried Rice.

$28.00

Crab, rice, butter, egg, scallions, cilantro served with chili lime sauce and chili fish sauce.

Thai Fried Rice.

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, onions, scallions, tomatoes, fried egg mixed with rice.

Basil Fried Rice.

$17.00

Chili, onions, long got pepper, basil leaves and fried egg mixed with rice. Spicy

Special.

Kaeng Hung Lay.

Kaeng Hung Lay.

$24.00

Braised pork, house made curry paste, peanuts, sweet potatoes, asparagus, ginger.

Miang Pla.

Miang Pla.

$38.00

Fried fillet branzino, rice vermicelli noodles, red leaf lettuce, spicy-lime peanut and palm sugar sauce.

Goong Muk Prik Klua.

Goong Muk Prik Klua.

$24.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimps, squid, garlic, chili, scallions, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf.

Pla Tod Yum Ma Muang.

Pla Tod Yum Ma Muang.

$38.00

Fried branzino with mango salad, cashews, red onion

Nam Tok.

Nam Tok.

$32.00

Grilled cube sirloin with roasted chili rice powder, mint, red onions, cilantro with Thai chili lime dressing.

Isaan Classic.

Isaan Classic.

$28.00

Roasted chicken, green papaya salad and sticky rice. *Contains peanuts

KanomJeen Numya Phu.

KanomJeen Numya Phu.

$32.00

Lump crabmeat, curry paste, coconut milk with rice vermicelli noodles.

Pla Tod Kamin.

$38.00

Fried fillet branzino, mixed herbs, turmeric powder with chili lime sauce.

Short Rib Prik Kang.

Short Rib Prik Kang.

$34.00

Braised beef short rib, curry paste, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk.

Hoy Tod Hot Pan.

Hoy Tod Hot Pan.

$22.00

New Zealand mussels pancake, with eggs, beansprouts, scallions with spicy Sriracha sauce.

Pad Cha Talay Hot Pan.

Pad Cha Talay Hot Pan.

$24.00

Sautéed shrimps, squid, New Zealand mussels, young peppercorn, ginger root, basil, long hot peppers.

Dessert.

Trio Icecream.

$12.00

Coconut Icecream.

$12.00

Cantaloupe Sorbet.

$12.00

Lychee Sorbet.

$12.00

Basil Icecream.

$12.00
Bi-Co-Moi.

Bi-Co-Moi.

$14.00

Black sticky rice in coconut cream with coconut icecream

Side Order

White rice

$3.00

Brown rice

$4.00

Sticky rice

$4.00

Fried egg

$4.00

Kanom Jeen

$4.00

Roti

$4.00

Steam Noodle

$4.00

Soft drink

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Poland Spring Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Tonic

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Sparking water

$7.00

Still water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste all four regions of Thai cuisine, in one place.

Location

37 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

