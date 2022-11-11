Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mitzi Lou's

817 Union Street

Athens, OH 45701

Popular Items

8" Personal Pizza
16" Whole Pizza
Italian

Subs

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.99+

Juicy Chicken Tenders (Grilled or Breaded) with bacon, ranch, tomato, lettuce and onion.

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99+

Virginia Ham with your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.

Italian

$6.99+

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, Italian-mix dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers.

Lou's Loaded Steak Hoagie

Lou's Loaded Steak Hoagie

$8.99

Beef hoagie, sauteed mushrooms, onion & green peppers, melted american and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and mild peppers.

Meatball

$6.99+

Meatballs, pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese

Mitzi's Mississippi Sub

$9.99+

Mississippi roast & Provolone cheese, served with a cup of au jus sauce.

Steak Hoagie

$8.99

Steak hoagie on a 9" bun with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Pizza

8" Personal Pizza

$4.99
12" Whole Pizza

12" Whole Pizza

$10.99

12 Inch Cheese Pizza

16" Whole Pizza

16" Whole Pizza

$15.99
Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$7.99+

Our own special cream cheese mixture as a base, topped with Mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, jalapeno's, and crumbled bacon.

Buffalo Chicken n' Pickle

Buffalo Chicken n' Pickle

$7.99+

Chicken coated in Buffalo sauce, on a ranch based pizza, with a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, diced red onions, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with dill pickles.

Meat Lovers

$7.99+

All the meat! One of our delicious pizzas topped with pepperoni, diced ham, pork sausage and crumbled bacon.

Veggie Lovers

$7.99+

All the veggies! One of our delicious pizzas topped with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives.

Pizza Supreme

$13.99+

The best of both worlds! One of our delicious pizzas topped with pepperoni, pork sausage, crumbled bacon, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99+

A ranch based sauce, topped with a three-cheese blend, grilled chicken, red onions, and bacon.

Paninis

Mississippi Panini

$7.99

Mississippi roast with provolone cheese, served with au jus sauce.

Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on rye bread.

Rachel

$7.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing, on rye.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

White or Rye Bread with your choice of cheese.

Build Your Own Panini

$7.99

Your choice of meat, cheese and sauce.

Wraps

BBQ Chicken

$5.99+

Breaded or Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and red onion.

BLT

$5.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Buffalo Chicken

$5.99+

Breaded or Grilled chicken strips coated in buffalo sauce with lettuce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, and ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99+

Breaded or Grilled chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Cheesy-Garlic Bread

$4.99

9" Hoagie bun split open and spread with our special house blend of garlic, seasonings, shaved parmesan butter, topped with mozzarella cheese and then toasted. Yum!

Herr's Potato Chips

$0.75

French Fries

$3.99

Potato Rounds

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Fries loaded with your choice of nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos.

Loaded Rounds

$6.99

Potato rounds loaded with your choice of nacho cheese or shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos.

Salads

Garden Salad

$1.49+

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, carrots, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Chef Salad

$2.49+

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, diced ham, pepperoni, crumbled bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese.

Soup

Roasted Chicken and Noodle Soup

$3.99Out of stock

A 16oz serving of our hearty roasted chicken and noodle soup with our house roasted chicken, carrots, celery, and onions.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$3.99Out of stock

A 16oz serving of our creamy potato soup loaded up with bacon, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.99Out of stock

A 16oz serving of our creamy tomato basil soup.

Vegan Veggie Soup

$3.99Out of stock

A 16oz serving of our hearty vegan vegetable soup.

Cheddar Broccoli and Bacon Soup

$3.99Out of stock

16oz of our creamy cheddar broccoli and bacon soup.

Pepsi Products

Pepsi- 20oz bottle

$1.99

Mountain Dew- 20oz bottle

$1.99

Dr. Pepper- 20oz bottle

$1.99

Pure Leaf Extra Sweet Tea

$1.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Water- 20oz bottle

$1.25

Twister Juice Blue Rasberry Rush

$1.50

Twister Juice Tropical Fruit Fury

$1.50

Mug Root Beer- 20oz bottle

$1.99Out of stock

Diet Pepsi- 20oz bottle

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew- 20oz Bottle

$1.99Out of stock

Sierra Mist- 20oz bottle

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Dessert Panini

Apple Pie Panini

Apple Pie Panini

$6.99

Cinnamon swirl bread with apple filling. Topped with caramel and powdered sugar.

Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$3.99

Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

At the center and heart of Mitzi Lous will be individuals with learning differences. People of the community will see and interact with these differently abled individuals and see their true capabilities!

Location

817 Union Street, Athens, OH 45701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

