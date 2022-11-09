Mitzi's imageView gallery

Mitzi's

130 Reviews

$$

206 5th St

West Des Moines, IA 50265

Popular Items

Philly Collins
Hooked on a Feta
Hot Stuff

Slushie Drinks

Hunky Dory

$8.00

A 16oz Peach Sangria Slushie!

Soda Pop!

Pepsi

$2.95

Pepsi Zero

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Dew

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Water

Rootbeer

$2.95

Happy Hour

Wednesday Jack

$5.50

Thursday Captain

$5.50

Friday Titos

$5.50

Busch Light

$5.00

Bottle of Wine

$28.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Food

Bowl Tomato

$5.95

Bowl Broc Ched

$5.95
Can't Get Enough

Can't Get Enough

$7.95

Panko crusted portobello strips served with pablano ranch.

CBGB

CBGB

$12.95

Double mustard grilled ground beef patties with american cheese, sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, sliced onions, pickles, and tomatoes. Make it vegan! for $2!

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$12.95

Beef hot dog with pickle, tomato, sport peppers, onions and mustard on a poppy seed bun.

Beer And Brat

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.95

Earth, Wind & Tenderloins

$12.95

Fleetwood Mac

$10.95

Hand battered chicken breast dipped in Buffalo sauce relaxing on a bed of mac & cheese.

Great Balls of Ham

Great Balls of Ham

$7.95

Ham and Bacon balls tossed in Sriracha Honey BBQ sauce

Hooked on a Feta

Hooked on a Feta

$10.95

Fries topped with lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese! Make it healthy! Put it on a salad instead!

Hot Stuff

Hot Stuff

$12.95

Hand breaded chicken breast with avocado ranch, lettuce, and tomato and honey sriracha on a toasted bun.

Iggy Pops

Iggy Pops

$7.95

Cream cheese, goat cheese, jack cheese, onion and roasted jalapeno. Panko crusted and served with avocado ranch.

Joy Division

Joy Division

$12.95

Two ground beef patties topped with bacon, fried egg, jalapeno ranch, and cheddar cheese on a Hawaiian bun.

Lust for Fries

Lust for Fries

$10.95

Fries topped with pulled pork, cheese sauce, green onions, grilled pineapple, and spicy BBQ sauce.

Nice N Cheezy

Nice N Cheezy

$12.95

Grilled cheese with bacon

Philly Collins

Philly Collins

$12.95
Pork Belly Biscuit

Pork Belly Biscuit

$10.95

Rotating Burger

$12.95
The Bacon Hendrix Experience

The Bacon Hendrix Experience

$12.95

The Funk Factory

$12.95

Rotating Sausage

The Kids are Alright

$7.95

For the kids! Your choice of a single patty burger with cheese or a hot dog with ketchup and mustard! Served with a side of fries.

Vegan Sliders

Vegan Sliders

$10.95

Sides

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cup Chili

$3.95Out of stock

Cup of Broc Ched

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

A Side of Our Hand Cut Fries

Garden Salad

$3.95

A Garden Salad with Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cheese, Croutons, and Your Choice of Dressing

Happy Hour Queso

$4.95

HH Chips/Salsa Refill

$7.95

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Jalapeno Mac

$4.95

Mac and Cheese

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Ranch

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Shirts

Mitzis Kitchen

Mitzis Kitchen

$20.00
Billboard

Billboard

$20.00
3D Classic

3D Classic

$20.00

Mitzis Mouth

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$14.00

Crew Sweatshirts

Mitzi Loves Sausages

Mitzi Loves Sausages

$40.00Out of stock

Zip Ups

Sausage King Zip Up

Sausage King Zip Up

$40.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

206 5th St, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Directions

Gallery
Mitzi's image

