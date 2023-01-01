Mix and Mingle Coffee Lounge
No reviews yet
8923 Woodyard Road
Clinton, MD 20735
WEEKEND SPECIALS
Food
Fried oreos
Assorted Pastries
Froze (Blood Orange)
TEAS
Chai Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
MIX + MINGLE MOCKTAILS
- Froze$10.00
- Bloody Mix$10.00
Local Award Winning Bloody Mary Blend with club soda!
- Blu Skies$10.00
Fresh muddled blueberries, vanilla syrup, basil, gingerale
- No-Jito$10.00
Fresh muddled mint, lime, agave, club soda
- Passion Party$10.00
Dragon Fruit Cosmo, cranberry, lime, club soda
- Some like it SPICY$10.00
Fresh muddled pineapple, jalapenos, lime, lemon-lime soda
COFFEE-TAILS
- Irish Whisper$12.00
Coffee, Whiskey, Baileys, Chocolate, Whip.
- White Russian Milkshake$15.00
Vodka , Coffee , Vanilla Ice Cream , Chocolate Syrup
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Vanilla Vodka , Espresso , Cream , Maple Syrup
- Bourbon Caramel Turtle Milkshake$15.00
Bourbon , Vanilla Ice Cream , Butter Pecan Syrup , Caramel , Chocolate , Whip
- Hot Toddy$10.00
Hot Black Tea, Honey, Cinnamon, Lemon, Whiskey
COCKTAILS
Traditional cocktails
- Baybreeze$11.00
- Bellini$10.00
Brut, peach puree
- Black Russian$12.00
Vodka, Kahlua
- Blue Hawaiian$12.00
- Caipirinha$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
Vanilla Vodka, Godiva, Baileys
- Cosmo-politan$12.00
Vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry
- Cuba Libre$10.00
Rum, Cola, Lime wedge
- Dark and Stormy$12.00
- Dirty Martini$12.00
Vodka, Olive juice, vermouth, Olives
Espresso Martini$12.00
Espresso, Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream
- French Connection$14.00
- French Martini$14.00
Vodka, Cognac, Grand Marnier
- Grey Hound$10.00
Vodka, Grapefruit, lemon or lime wedge
- Hurricane$14.00
Dark Rum, light rum, passion juice, OJ, lime, grenadine, simple syrup
- Jalapeno Margarita$14.00
Tequila, Cointreau, Pineapple syrup, Lime, Jalapeno
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
Vodka, triple sec, sour, simple syrup, sugar rim, served in a martini glass
- Long Island$14.00
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Triple Sec, sour mix, cola
- Long Island - TOP SHELF$16.00
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Grand Marnier or Cointreau, sour mix, cola
- Madras$9.00
Vodka, Cranberry, Orange Juice, Lime wedge
- Mai Tai$12.00
Dark Rum, Light Rum, OJ, Triple Sec, Grenadine
- Manhattan$14.00
Whiskey, Vermouth, bitters, cherry
- Midori Sour$9.00
Melon, Sour
- Mimosa$9.00
Brut, OJ
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
Vodka, ginger beer, lime wedge
- Negroni
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rum Punch$12.00
- Screw Driver$10.00
Vodka, OJ
- Seabreeze$11.00
- Sex on the Beach$12.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
Gin, sour mix, club soda, simple syrup, bitters
- White Russian$10.00
Vodka, Kahlua, Cream
- Woo Woo$11.00
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry
- Amaretto Sour$11.00
CRAFTED Cocktails
- Basil & Berries$14.00
Gin, Berries, Basil, Lemon, Lemon-Lime soda
- Berry Bourbon Smash$14.00
Bourbon, Strawberry, Mint, Lemon, Ginger
- Bonita Sangria$14.00
Red - Cabernet, brandy, berry blend, fruit juices White - Pinot, brandy, peaches, fruit juices
Jalapeno Margarita$14.00
Tequila, Cointreau, Pineapple syrup, Lime, Jalapeno
- Jamaican Rum Punch$14.00
Coconut Rum, Grand Marnier, Pineapple, Lime, Jalapeno, Cinnamon
Mojito$12.00
Bacardi, mint, lime, sugar cube, club soda
- Crimson Queen (Bloody Mary)$14.00
Vodka , Award Winning Bloody blend, Chipotle Salted Rim
- Smoke FashionEd$14.00
Bourbon, smoked cherries, orange, bitters
- Spiced Cranberry Margarita$14.00
Tequila , Cointreau , Cranberry Syrup , O J , Lemon , Ginger , Cinnamon
- Spiked Apple Cider$7.00
Fresh Homemade Apple Cider with your choice of spirits
- Sweet Dreams$12.00
Vanilla Vodka , Baileys , Coffee Ice Cubes
SHOTS
FLIGHTS
Coffee Flight
SPIRITS
BOURBON
COGNAC
GIN
RUM
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKEY
LIQUEUR/CORDIALS
WINE
RED WINE
- 14 Hands GLASS$9.00
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon (2018) is a rich, juicy red that features aromas of dark cherry, black currant, and coffee with subtle hints of spice. Refined tannins and a touch of oak complement the flavors for an enjoyable finish.
- 14 Hands BOTTLE$43.00
14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon (2018) is a rich, juicy red that features aromas of dark cherry, black currant, and coffee with subtle hints of spice. Refined tannins and a touch of oak complement the flavors for an enjoyable finish.
- Hess GLASS$9.00
Hess Cabernet Sauvignon (2018) offers distinct notes of vanilla and oak spice with classic red fruit flavors set off by currant and blackberry along with moderate, well-integrated tannins showing a round, plush mouthfeel.
- Hess BOTTLE$43.00
Hess Cabernet Sauvignon (2018) offers distinct notes of vanilla and oak spice with classic red fruit flavors set off by currant and blackberry along with moderate, well-integrated tannins showing a round, plush mouthfeel.
- Alamos GLASS$9.00
Alamos Malbec (2018) - full-bodied Malbec wine begins with complex aromas of juicy dark fruits and hints of floral violet and wildflowers.
- Alamos BOTTLE$43.00
Alamos Malbec (2018) - full-bodied Malbec wine begins with complex aromas of juicy dark fruits and hints of floral violet and wildflowers.
- Clos de los Siete GLASS$9.00
Clos de los Siete (2018) - its intense and complex aromatic expression delivers subtle notes of fruit and spice.
- Clos de los Siete BOTTLE$43.00
Clos de los Siete (2018) - its intense and complex aromatic expression delivers subtle notes of fruit and spice.
- 14 Hands Merlot GLASS$9.00
14 Hands Merlot (2016) - round, structured Merlot is packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry and mocha. Balanced in style, the wine is soft, approachable and food friendly.
- 14 Hands Merlot BOTTLE$43.00
14 Hands Merlot (2016) - round, structured Merlot is packed with rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry and mocha. Balanced in style, the wine is soft, approachable and food friendly.
- [Merlot] GLASS$7.00
- [Merlot] BOTTLE$43.00
- Matua GLASS$9.00
Matua Pinot Noir (2019) - Vibrant cherry red in color, the nose exhibits sweet red berry fruit and perfumed floral aromas. The palate is soft, with sweet confectionary 'strawberries and cream' fruit balanced nicely with spicy toasted oak and fine tannins. The resulting palate has a delicate structure with length and complexity.
- Matua BOTTLE$43.00
Matua Pinot Noir (2019) - Vibrant cherry red in color, the nose exhibits sweet red berry fruit and perfumed floral aromas. The palate is soft, with sweet confectionary 'strawberries and cream' fruit balanced nicely with spicy toasted oak and fine tannins. The resulting palate has a delicate structure with length and complexity.
- Meiomi GLASS$9.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir (2019) - Deep garnet color. Luxurious and dynamic aromas of ripe strawberry, bright cherry and faint notes of spicy oak and vanilla. The complexity of the palate smoothly layers rich red currant notes and baking spice flavors with light smoke, earth and leather. A balanced, velvety texture and supple tannins carry the wine through to a lingering, succulent finish.
- Meiomi BOTTLE$43.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir (2019) - Deep garnet color. Luxurious and dynamic aromas of ripe strawberry, bright cherry and faint notes of spicy oak and vanilla. The complexity of the palate smoothly layers rich red currant notes and baking spice flavors with light smoke, earth and leather. A balanced, velvety texture and supple tannins carry the wine through to a lingering, succulent finish.
- Sweet Walter GLASS$9.00
Sweet Walter Red (2012) - The original sweet red wine. Concord gives this wine it’s grapey signature aroma and flavor.
- Sweet Walter BOTTLE$43.00
Sweet Walter Red (2012) - The original sweet red wine. Concord gives this wine it’s grapey signature aroma and flavor.
- Stella Rosa Black GLASS$9.00
Stella Rosa Black (2019) - Semi-sweet yet intense, Stella Rosa Black is a red blend, with black cherry and wild berry notes with a hint of natural carbonation.
- Stella Rosa Black BOTTLE$43.00
Stella Rosa Black (2019) - Semi-sweet yet intense, Stella Rosa Black is a red blend, with black cherry and wild berry notes with a hint of natural carbonation.
- Specialty Wine GLASS$9.00
- Specialty Wine BOTTLE$43.00
- Specialty Wine GLASS$9.00
- Specialty Wine BOTTLE$43.00
WHITE WINE
- La Crema GLASS$10.00
La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay (2019) - bursts with enticing aromas of citrus, floral notes, butterscotch, lemon peel and a slight spicy quality.
- La Crema BOTTLE$50.00
- Kendall Jackson GLASS$9.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, California (2019) - Tasty tropical flavors such as mango, papaya and pineapple with citrus notes, delicately intertwine with aromas of green apple and pear to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak rounds out the finish.
- Kendall Jackson BOTTLE$43.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, California (2019) - Tasty tropical flavors such as mango, papaya and pineapple with citrus notes, delicately intertwine with aromas of green apple and pear to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak rounds out the finish.
- Santa Margarita GLASS$10.00
- Santa Margarita BOTTLE$43.00
- Cavit GLASS$7.00
- Cavit BOTTLE$43.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle GLASS$10.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle BOTTLE$43.00
- Relax GLASS$9.00
- Relax BOTTLE$43.00
- [ROSE] GLASS$9.00
- [ROSE] BOTTLE$43.00
- [ROSE] GLASS$9.00
- [ROSE] BOTTLE$43.00
- [Sauv Blanc] GLASS$9.00
- [Sauv Blanc] BOTTLE$40.00
- [Sauv Blanc] GLASS$9.00
- [Sauv Blanc] BOTTLE$40.00
- La Marca Prosecco GLASS$10.00
- La Marca Prosecco BOTTLE$40.00
- Belaire Luxe Brut GLASS$12.00
- Belaire Luxe Brut BOTTLE$50.00
SPARKLING
- Belaire Luxe Brut GLASS$12.00
- Belaire Luxe Brut BOTTLE$50.00
- Belaire SPLIT$25.00
- Moet SPLIT$20.00
- Moet BOTTLE$45.00
- Veuve Clicquot SPLIT$25.00
- Veuve Clicquot BOTTLE$55.00
- Risata Moscato d'Asti GLASS$10.00
- Risata Moscato d'Asti BOTTLE$35.00
- La Marca Prosecco BOTTLE$40.00
- La Marca Prosecco GLASS$7.00
- Cupcake Glass$9.00
- Fre$12.00
- Cupcake Bottle$30.00
- Specialty Bottle 1
- Specialty Bottle 2
Specialty Wine
Mimosa Kit (w/ Juice Choice)
HAPPY HOUR
HH COCKTAILS
RETAIL
M&M Coffee Stain
Scarves
- Articulate Bandana$24.00
This is a design that looks simple at first glance but becomes more complex when you get closer to it. For me, this design is about defying expectations. Aside from that, the colors are gorgeous. The fresh green and soft pink make your skin look like it's glowing. 100% Cotton. 22" x 22"
- Kente of Gees Bandana$24.00
Inspired by patterns and weaving from traditional Ghanian kente cloth as well as colors and shapes of quilts from Gee's Bend, North Carolina. 100% Cotton. 23" x 23"
- Beholder Bandana$24.00
The Adinkra symbol for beauty is 'D'uafe' which is a comb with an eye. It's a representation of beauty being in the eye of the beholder. As well as an affirmation that you can choose how you see and respect your own beauty and power. 100% Cotton. 22" x 22"
- Web Of Eyes Bandana$24.00
This is a play on both traditional 'western' style bandanas as well as mandalas and dream catchers. The eyes in many of my designs are about both looking outward, (watching others watch us) and looking inwards at our own strength. 100% Cotton. 22" x 22"
- Me Time Bandana$24.00
All about the feeling of being comfortable in your own skin. Available in both blue and red. 100% Cotton. 23" x 23"
- Through the Years II Bandana$24.00
100% Cotton. 22" x 22". Designed in Washington DC. Limited edition.
- Simon Bandana$24.00
The combs are a play on D'uafe which is the Adinkra symbol for beauty. The bright colors that compliment all skin tones and a design that makes a statement. Use it a pop of color to bring more joy to your look. The 4 color sections make it a beautifully unique pocket square. 100% Cotton. 23" x 23"
- Big Chop Bandana$24.00
The Big Chop bandana is inspired by the 'big chop' haircut with a play on nautical themes, including sparrows to guide one home. Ultimately, we each decide for ourselves what beautiful means. Natural, processed, dyed, short, long. We choose what we see in the mirror and we decide that what we see is beautiful. 100% Cotton. 23" x 23"
- Oak Bluffs and Other Beaches Bandana$28.00
Tribute to historic black beaches. 48" x 48" 100% Medium weight cotton
- Little George$24.00
The Little George was a slaving ship that left the coast of West Africa in 1730. 3 days into the voyage, the Africans freed themselves and took control of the ship. They sailed the ship back to shore and disappeared back into the countryside. Rope for the captors, blue/green choppy seas and swallows to find your way home. 100% Cotton. 22" x 22". Limited edition.
Home Goods
Body
BOOKS
Adult - Books
Kids - Books
Teen - Books
SHARED KITCHEN
FAMILY MEALS
Week 1 (Date) - Family Meal (Meal Name)
- Family Meal for 2$40.00
Heat & Eat. Pick-Up or Delivery, Thursdays (Cut off for ordering is Tuesday 2pm) (Sample Meal) ~Cumin & Paprika Spiced Chicken ~Tangy Green Sauce ~Cilantro Rice ~Quinoa & Corn Salad ~Mashed Sweet Potatoes ~Dulce de Leche Mousse
- Family Meal for 4$80.00
Heat & Eat. Pick-Up or Delivery, Thursdays (Cut off for ordering is Tuesday 2pm) (Sample Meal) ~Cumin & Paprika Spiced Chicken ~Tangy Green Sauce ~Cilantro Rice ~Quinoa & Corn Salad ~Mashed Sweet Potatoes ~Dulce de Leche Mousse
- Drink Compliment 1$15.00+
- Drink compliments 2$15.00+
Week 2 (Date) - Family Meal (Meal Name)
- Family Meal for 2$40.00
- Drink Compliment 1$15.00+
- Drink compliments 2$15.00+
Week 3 (Date) - Family Meal (Meal Name)
- Family Meal for 2$40.00
- Drink Compliment 1$15.00+
- Drink compliments 2$15.00+
Week 4 (Date) - Family Meal (Meal Name)
- Family Meal for 2$40.00
- Drink Compliment 1$15.00+
- Drink compliments 2$15.00+
Don't Forget "Furry Family" ADD-ON
COFFEE Drinks
HOT Coffee
- Drip Coffee$2.45+
- Pour Over$2.45+
Hot water poured directly over coffee, through a filter into a cup
- Espresso$2.25+
- Red Eye$5.00
Coffee with 1 Espresso Shot
- Black Eye$6.25
Coffee w/ 2 Espresso Shots
- Americano$2.95+
Espresso diluted with hot water
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Coffee made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.
- Latte$3.75+
Coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino
- Machchiatos$3.75+
Espresso coffee drink with a small amount of foamed milk
- Mochas$3.75+
Latte with Chocolate, espresso, and hot milk
- CBD Blend -HOT$8.00
COLD Coffee
- Iced Coffee$2.45+
Chilled coffee, typically sweetened or flavored and served over ice
- Americano$2.95+
Espresso diluted with hot water
- Black Eye$6.25
Coffee w/ 2 Espresso Shots
- Cappuccino$3.75+
Coffee made with milk that has been frothed up with pressurized steam.
- CBD Blend$8.00
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Chilled coffee made from grounds that have been steeped in room-temperature or cold water for several hours:
- Espresso$2.25+
- Latte$3.75+
Coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk, milkier than a cappuccino
- Machchiatos$3.75+
Espresso coffee drink with a small amount of foamed milk
- Mochas$3.75+
Latte with Chocolate, espresso, and hot milk
- Nitro Brew$4.25+
Cold brewed coffee infused with nitrogen gas
- Red Eye$5.00
Coffee with 1 Espresso Shot
- SPECIALTY CUBES N/A$1.00
- SPECIALTY CUBES W/ SPIRITS$2.00
CUP of JOY (BUY)
Cup of JOY (REDEEM)
Flights - Coffee (SEASONAL)
FURRY FRIENDS
NON-COFFEE HOT Drinks
SPECIALTY CUBES
CUBES ALCOHOL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Much more than a coffee shop. Mix and Mingle is a community creative space designed for all to pursue shared interests. We pride ourselves on providing a personalized dining and social experience. In collaboration with local coffee roasters, bakeries, wineries, microbrewers, distillers, and artists to source the highest quality offerings. Come in and enjoy!
8923 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735