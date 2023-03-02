MIX Bricktown (M!X) imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

MIX Bricktown (M!X)

review star

No reviews yet

641 Beaubien St

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


BURGERS

Funky Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Bricktown Burger & Fries

$14.00

Salmon Burger & Fries

$14.00

The Lynda Carter

$16.00

FINGER FOOD

Bases Loaded

$8.00

Chicken & Chop Combo

$25.00

Lamb Chop & Fries

$22.00

Mix Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.00

Pepper Jack

$8.00

Southwest Detroit Egg Rolls

$10.00

Tenderoni's & Fries

$12.00

Mix Mega Platter

$100.00

SIDES

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Lamp Chops Singles

$30.00+

Wing Dings Single

$10.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to M!X, located in Bricktown, an energetic area of Downtown Detroit. M!X is a diverse, interactive venue to Drink, DIne & Dance.

Website

Location

641 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
MIX Bricktown (M!X) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flood's Bar & Grille - 731 St Antoine
orange star4.8 • 1,421
731 St Antoine Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Olin bar & kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,031
25 E Grand River Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
The Royce Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
76 W Adams Ave Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Vivio's - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2460 MARKET ST DETROIT, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Mudgie's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Porter St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Flood's Bar & Grille - 731 St Antoine
orange star4.8 • 1,421
731 St Antoine Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Eastern Market
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Corktown
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southwest Detroit
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wayne State
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston