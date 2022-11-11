Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Korean
Asian Fusion

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill Truck # 2

35 Reviews

$

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B

Columbus, OH 43229

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Brisket Bowl

$10.00

Tofu Bowl

$9.00

Spicy Korean Pork Bowl

$9.00

Veggie-Bowl (No-Protein)

$9.00

Drinks

Coke (12 oz)

$1.00

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$1.00

Sprite (12 oz)

$1.00

Water (16.9 oz)

$1.00

Tacos

Single Taco

$4.00

Three Tacos

$10.00

Extra Sauce

Yum-Yum (2x)

$1.00

Mixing Bowl Siracha (2x)

$1.00

Teriyaki (2x)

$1.00

Ginger Soy Vinaigrette (2x)

$1.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where east meets Midwest! We offer authentic and robust Asian flavors and recipes in a "Build your own bowl" concept food truck. *PROUDLY Made in COLUMBUS*

Website

Location

6665 Huntley Rd Unit B, Columbus, OH 43229

Directions

