Paradiso 4399 Mccarthy St

4399 Mccarthy St

North Charleston, SC 29405

WINE

Gls House White Wine

$7.00

Gls House Rose

$7.00

Gls Prosecco

$8.00

House White Wine Caraf

$28.00

House Rose Caraf

$28.00

Prosecco Caraf

$32.00

House Prosecco

$8.00

Carafe Prosecco

$32.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$32.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Rose

$7.00

House Rose Carafe

$28.00

House Pinot Grigio Caraf

$28.00

French Pool Toy Rose 750

$32.00

LIQUOR

Pearl

$7.00

Sweetgrass

$8.00

NA Beverage

Coke BiB

$3.00

Diet Coke BiB

$3.00

Sprite BiB

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer BiB

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

RedBull

$6.00

SF RedBull

$6.00

San Peligrino

$5.00

La Croix

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.50

Juice Box

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4399 Mccarthy St, North Charleston, SC 29405

