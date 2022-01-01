Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Popular Items

Empanadas (2)
Ropa Vieja
Maduro Relleno

Appetizers

Empanadas (2)

$6.50

Trio de Ceviche

$17.95

Calamares Fritos

$16.95

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.50

Tostones Bruschetta

$12.00

Guacamole

$12.50

Maduro Relleno

$11.50

Chicharrones de Cerdo

$10.75

Plato Mixto

$30.00

Mofongo

$15.00

Pulpo Saltado

$18.00

Mussels

$14.00

Mixto Nachos

$7.00

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$6.50

Sopa de Frijoles Negros

$6.00

Sopa de Camarones

$17.50

Salads

Ensalada de Palmitos

$13.75

Ensalada de Espinaca con Queso de Cabra

$13.25

Ensalada Islena de Aguacate y Mango

$12.50

Ensalada de Pulpo

$19.00

Ensalada Romana

$12.00

Meat

Churrasco Argentino

$29.75

Borrego

$37.25

Bandeja Paisa

$24.00

Churrasco Colombiano with garlic shrimp

$42.95

Ropa Vieja

$24.50

Vaca Frita

$24.50

Parillada de Carne

$41.50

Lomo Saltado

$27.95

Pechuga Rellena de Camarones

$35.00

Chicken

Pechuga de Pollo

$21.00

Pollo Empanizado

$22.00

Arroz con Pollo Cubano

$17.50

Seafood

Sm Paella Valenciana

$38.00

Lg Paella Valenciana

$68.50

Tilapia Mango

$24.95

Arroz con Camarones

$24.50

Scallops

$32.00

Tropical Sea Bass

$40.00

Salmon a la Parrilla

$27.95

Pork

Chuletas de Cerdo

$21.00

Pernil Rostisado

$19.50

Vegetarian

Veggie Lover Pyramid

$18.00

Paella Vegetarian

$21.00

Sides/Extras

Side of Meat

Avocado

$3.00

Maduros

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Spinach

$4.00

Vegetables

$6.00

Boiled Yuca

$2.50

Fried Yuca

$2.50

Tostones

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Arepas

$2.50

Plantain Chips

$3.00

Side of Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Lemon Butter Sauce

$2.50

Side Criollo Sauce

$2.50

Side Salad

French fries

$4.00

Fried Cheese

$3.50

Side Mayo Ketchup

$0.75

Side sour cream

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Mushroom Sauce

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Side Lizano Sauce

$1.00

Salsa Borrego

$2.00

Side Gravy

$0.75

Side Mojo

$0.85

Salsa Guayaba

$1.00

Toasted Bread Side

$2.50

Papa Hervida

$3.00

Hot Sauce Small

$6.25

Hot Sauce Medium

$11.95

Hot Sauce Large

$20.00

Side Salsa de Queso

$1.25

Side Salsa Marinada

$1.25

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Plain Mofongo

$10.00

Side of Risotto

$8.50

Side de Guacamole

$5.00

Side de Platain chips

$2.50

Homemade Desserts

Flan de Leche

$7.00

Flan de Coco

$7.00

Chocolate Tres Leches

$9.00

Pudin de Pan

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Mixto Plate

$11.00

Bananas Foster & Walnut Empanada

$8.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan de Fresa

$6.00Out of stock

Pannacota de Café

$6.00Out of stock

Mixto Moka

$10.00

mixto pasion mousse

$10.00

Brownie cake

$8.00

Cumbre de pina

$12.00

mixto fire volcan

$14.00

Mixto pasio cheesecake

$14.00

paulova con frutas

$14.00

Daily Special

Mar y Risotto

$39.95

Mixto Otono

$8.50

Pavlova con fruta

$14.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$10.00

Carne Asada and Arroz

$10.00

Mac & Cheese and Brocoli

$9.00

Appetizers

Ensalada De Pulpo

$8.00

Bolitas De Queso y Mermelada

$8.00

Ensalada Waldorf

$8.00

Ensalada De Granos

$8.00

Entrees

Borrego RW

$25.00

Brochetas de Vegetales en Chimichurri

$25.00

Dorado con Camarones en Salsa

$25.00

Empanizado de Res a Caballo

$25.00

Pechuga Cubana

$25.00

Dessert

Bizcocho de Chocolate y Frutas

$7.00

Flan de Pina

$7.00

Tarta de Queso y Maracuya

$7.00

Tres Leches de Coco

$7.00

GIFT CARDS

$30 GIFT CARD

$30.00

$50 GIFT CARD

$50.00

$75 GIFT CARD

$75.00

$100 GIFT CARD

$100.00
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Mixto is a two-story natural wood and exposed brick building at 12th and Pine, on historic Antique Row. Come and enjoy the flavors of Cuba, Latin America and the Caribbean. Mixto’s most famous dishes include Churrasco Argentino, Ropa Vieja, Arroz con Pollo Cubano and Lomo Saltado. In addition to these classics, Saturday and Sunday Brunch features Colombian, Cuban and Argentinian breakfast. Mixto serves over 20 varieties of Margaritas, Mojitos, Sangria and specialty cocktails.

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia, PA 19107

