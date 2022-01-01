Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyabi Jr Express Florence, SC

review star

No reviews yet

250 N. Beltline Dr.

Suite 20

Florence, SC 29501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Teriyaki Chicken
Side Shrimp

House Specials

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Chicken

$10.95
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.25

Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Steak

$16.75

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$13.75

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$15.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.75

Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Steak & Fish

$15.25

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

$17.75

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.95

Filet Mignon & Fish

$17.95

Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Fish & Hibachi Chicken

$13.50

Fish & Shrimp

$13.95

Fish

$11.95

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Shrimp Bowl

$11.50

Steak Bowl

$14.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$17.50

Vegetable Yakisoba

$7.75

Ch Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$8.75

Ch Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$8.75
Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Shrimp Yakisoba with zucchini and onions

$9.75

Beef Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$10.95

Beef Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$10.95

Jr Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Jr Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Jr Shrimp Bowl

$9.75

Jr Steak Bowl

$11.50

Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

$12.50

Sushi

California Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Crab Roll

$5.95

NY Roll

$5.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

TNT Roll

$6.75

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Soup /Salads

Onion Soup

$1.75

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$3.75

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Sides

Side Onion & Zucchini

$3.50

Side Onions

$3.25

Side Zucchini

$3.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Mushrooms

$3.25

Side Carrots

$3.25

Side Noodles

$3.75

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Spring Roll

$3.75

Beef Dumplings

$4.25

Chicken Dumplings

$4.25

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.50

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.75

Side Shrimp

$6.75

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Fish

$7.75

Side Filet Mignon

$9.25

Side Hibachi Veg

$3.75

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

2 more Extra Sauces

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Mochi - Strawberry

$1.75

Mochi - Chocolate

$1.75

Mochi - Mango

$1.75

Mochi - Cookies and Cream

$1.75

Mochi - Smores

$1.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Ramune-Original

$3.25

Ramune-Strawberry

$3.25

Ramune-Melon

$3.25

Calpico-Original

$3.25

Calpico-Strawberry

$3.25

Calpico-Mango

$3.25

Japanese Tea

$2.75

Water Cup

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

250 N. Beltline Dr., Suite 20, Florence, SC 29501

Directions

Gallery
Miyabi Jr Express image
Miyabi Jr Express image
Miyabi Jr Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi - @Magnolia Mall
orange starNo Reviews
2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5 Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
BUDDYS
orange starNo Reviews
2519B W Palmetto st Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 576
911 S Sunset Acres Ln Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
The Loft Downtown Bar and Grill - 163 west evans street
orange starNo Reviews
163 west evans street florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Victors
orange star4.4 • 686
126 W Evans St Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Wholly Smokin' - 150 S Dargan St
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Dargan St Florence, SC 29506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

Victors
orange star4.4 • 686
126 W Evans St Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 576
911 S Sunset Acres Ln Florence, SC 29501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Florence
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston