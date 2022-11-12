Miyabi Jr Express imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Miyabi Jr Express Tega Cay, SC

181 Reviews

$$

1157 stonecrest blvd

107

Tega Cay, SC 29708

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Spring Roll
Teriyaki Chicken

House Specials

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Chicken

$10.95
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.25

Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Steak

$16.75

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$13.75

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$15.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.75

Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Steak & Fish

$15.25

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

$17.75

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.95

Filet Mignon & Fish

$17.95

Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Fish & Hibachi Chicken

$13.50

Fish & Shrimp

$13.95

Fish

$11.95

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Shrimp Bowl

$11.50

Steak Bowl

$14.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$17.50

Vegetable Yakisoba

$7.75

Ch Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$8.75

Ch Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$8.75
Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Shrimp Yakisoba with zucchini and onions

$9.75

Beef Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$10.95

Beef Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$10.95

Jr Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Jr Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Jr Shrimp Bowl

$9.75

Jr Steak Bowl

$11.50

Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

$12.50

Sushi

California Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Crab Roll

$5.95

NY Roll

$5.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

TNT Roll

$6.75

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Soup /Salads

Onion Soup

$1.75

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$3.75

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Sides

Side Onion & Zucchini

$3.50

Side Onions

$3.25

Side Zucchini

$3.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Mushrooms

$3.25

Side Carrots

$3.25

Side Noodles

$3.75

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Spring Roll

$3.75

Beef Dumplings

$4.25

Chicken Dumplings

$4.25

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.50

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.75

Side Shrimp

$6.75

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Fish

$7.75

Side Filet Mignon

$9.25

Side Hibachi Veg

$3.75

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

2 more Extra Sauces

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$3.50

Mochi - Cookies and Cream

$1.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Ramune-Original

$3.25

Ramune-Strawberry

$3.25

Ramune-Melon

$3.25

Calpico-Original

$3.25

Calpico-Strawberry

$3.25

Calpico-Mango

$3.25

Japanese Tea

$2.75

Water Cup

check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1157 stonecrest blvd, 107, Tega Cay, SC 29708

Miyabi Jr Express image

