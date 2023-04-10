Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyabi Jr. Express Ocean Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

117 Maryport Drive

Unit #2

Myrtle Beach, SC 29575

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Bowl
Hibachi Chicken


House Specials

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our famous teriyaki chicken! Served with sauteed onion/zucchini mix and fried rice.

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$10.95

Tender chicken breast seasoned with lemon, butter, and soy sauce. Served with sauteed onion/zucchini mix and fried rice.

Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.25

Hibachi Shrimp with broccoli entree. Served with our sauteed onion/zucchini mix and fried rice.

Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$16.75

Ribeye steak with mushrooms. Served with our sauteed onion/zucchini mix and fried rice. We hand cut all our own steaks in house!

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Vegetables

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.50

Mixed Vegetable dinner. Served with our sauteed onion/zucchini mix and fried rice.

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.50
Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$13.75

Hibachi Shrimp with broccoli and Hibachi Chicken combination entree. Served with a side of onions, zucchini, and fried rice.

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25
Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$15.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.75

Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Steak & Fish

Hibachi Steak & Fish

$15.25
Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50
Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

$17.75
Filet Mignon & Shrimp

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.95
Filet Mignon & Fish

Filet Mignon & Fish

$17.95
Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25
Fish & Hibachi Chicken

Fish & Hibachi Chicken

$13.50
Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$13.95
Fish

Fish

$11.95

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.75
Hibachi Chicken Bowl

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$10.25
Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$11.50
Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$14.95
Filet Mignon Bowl

Filet Mignon Bowl

$17.50

A large portion of our tender filet cooked to perfection, mixed with sauteed mushrooms and served over a bed of fried rice.

Vegetable Yakisoba

Vegetable Yakisoba

$7.75

Broccoli, onions, and zucchini over Japanese noodles in a traditional soba sauce.

Ch Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$8.75

Our signature chicken mixed with broccoli and served over Japanese noodles in a traditional soba sauce.

Ch Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$8.75
Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

Shrimp Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Shrimp Yakisoba with zucchini and onions

$9.75

Beef Yakisoba w/Broccoli

$10.95

Beef Yakisoba w/zucc N Onion

$10.95

Jr Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Jr Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Jr Shrimp Bowl

$9.75

Jr Steak Bowl

$11.50
Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

$12.50

A Jr portion of our tender filet cooked to perfection, mixed with sauteed mushrooms and served over a bed of fried rice.

Sushi

California Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Crab Roll

$5.95

NY Roll

$5.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

TNT Roll

$6.75

Soup /Salads

Onion Soup

$1.75

Miso Soup

$2.50
House Salad

House Salad

$3.75

House salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots. Dressing options: Ranch, Italian, or Thousand Island.

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Sides

Side Onion & Zucchini

$3.50

Side Onions

$3.25

Side Zucchini

$3.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Mushrooms

$3.25

Side Carrots

$3.25

Side Noodles

$3.75
Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$3.25
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$3.75

Two spring rolls fried to perfection and served with our spring roll sauce!

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$4.25
Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$4.25

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.50

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.75

Side Shrimp

$6.75

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Fish

$7.75

Side Filet Mignon

$9.25

Side Hibachi Veg

$3.75

2 more Extra Sauces

$1.00

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Fanta Strawberry

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Pibb Extra

$2.50Out of stock
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Tea - Large

$4.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Ramune-Original

$3.25

Ramune-Orange

$3.25

Ramune-Strawberry

$3.25

Ramune - Lychee

$3.25

Ramune-Melon

$3.25
Calpico-Original

Calpico-Original

$3.25
Calpico-Mango

Calpico-Mango

$3.25
Calpico-White Peach

Calpico-White Peach

$3.25Out of stock
Calpico-Strawberry

Calpico-Strawberry

$3.25

Japanese Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
