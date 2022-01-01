Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyabi Jr Express Fayetteville

review star

No reviews yet

8108 Cliffdale Road

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken
Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

House Specials

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Chicken

$10.95
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$12.25

Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Steak

$16.75

Filet Mignon

$19.95

Served with mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini

Hibachi Vegetables

$8.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.50

Hibachi Shrimp & Hibachi Chicken

$13.75

Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Hibachi Steak & Hibachi Chicken

$15.50
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.75

Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.

Hibachi Steak & Fish

$15.25

Filet Mignon & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

Filet Mignon & Hibachi Chicken

$17.75

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$17.95

Filet Mignon & Fish

$17.95

Fish & Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Fish & Hibachi Chicken

$13.50

Fish & Shrimp

$13.95

Fish

$11.95

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Shrimp Bowl

$11.50

Steak Bowl

$14.95

Filet Mignon Bowl

$17.50

Chicken Katsu

$9.75

Jr Chicken Bowl

$7.95

Jr Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Jr Shrimp Bowl

$9.75

Jr Steak Bowl

$11.50

Jr Filet Mignon Bowl

$12.50

Vegetable Yakisoba

$7.95
Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$9.75

Hibachi Shrimp with steamed broccoli over yakisoba noodles

Teri Ch Yakisoba

$8.75

Ch Yakisoba

$9.25

Sushi

California Roll

$5.95

Vegetable Roll

$4.95

Crab Roll

$5.95

NY Roll

$5.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

TNT Roll

$6.75

Soup /Salads

Onion Soup

$1.75

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$3.75

Hibachi Chicken Salad

$7.95

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Shrimp Salad

$8.50

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Onion & Zucchini

$3.50

Side Hibachi Veg

$3.75

Side Zucchini

$3.25

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Side Noodles

$3.75

Spring Roll

$3.75

Chicken Dumplings

$4.25

Beef Dumplings

$4.25

Side Steamed Rice

$2.95

Side Hibachi Chicken

$5.75

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$5.50

Side Shrimp

$6.75

Side Steak

$8.25

Side Filet Mignon

$9.25

Side Fish

$7.75

Side Onions

$3.25

Side Mushrooms

$3.25

Side Carrots

$3.25

$2.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$5.00

$5.00

0.50 C

$0.50

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.50

Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Calpico

$3.25

Ramune

$3.25

Green Tea

$2.75

Water Cup

Retail

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8108 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Directions

Gallery
Miyabi Jr image
Miyabi Jr image
Miyabi Jr image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nita’s kitchen - 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102
orange starNo Reviews
8200 Cliffdale Rd #102 Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Mikoto Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7980 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Mikoto Express
orange starNo Reviews
7980 Raeford Rd fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
orange starNo Reviews
1948 Skibo Road Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Double-A Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1 All American Way Fort Bragg, NC 28307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
orange star4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Archway Burger
orange star4.7 • 116
113 Person St Fayetteville, NC 28301
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0342 - Fayetteville, NC
orange star4.1 • 70
2844 Freedom Parkway Dr Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston