Sushi & Japanese
Miyabi Jr Express Jacksonville, NC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1148 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
More near Jacksonville