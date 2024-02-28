- Home
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
1,293 Reviews
$$
5601 Richmond Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Appetizers, Sides, and Desserts
Appetizers (Kitchen)
- Age Tofu$8.00
Deep-fried tofu slices served with sweet tempura sauce
- Calamari$10.00
Deep fried squid served with sweet chili sauce
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed soybean pods topped with sea salt
- Gyoza$5.95
6 pieces deep fried beef dumplings served with a citrus ponzu sauce
- Hamachi Kama$15.00
Grilled yellowtail neck served with ponzu sauce
- Shrimp Tempura App$12.00
6 pieces of tiger shrimp tempura battered and fried. Served with tempura sauce
- Shumai$5.95
6 pieces Shrimp steamed dumplings with citrus ponzu sauce
- Spring Rolls$6.95
4 pieces vegetable spring rolls, deep fried and served with sweet chili sauce
- Tempura Oysters$10.00
6 pieces deep fried oysters served with sweet chili sauce
- Veggie Tempura$6.00
Assorted tempura battered and fried veggies served with tempura sauce
- Tako Yaki$10.00
6 pieces deep fried octopus dumplings topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Appetizers (Sushi Bar)
- Dragonite$9.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese and spicy tuna, tempura battered and fried. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Nigiri App$12.00
1 pc of each tuna, salmon, red snapper, white tuna, and yellowtail
- Sashimi App$18.00
3 pcs of each: salmon, tuna, and yellowtail
- Spicy Jalapeno$9.00
Fresh jalapenos halved and stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese, tempura battered and fried. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Tuna Cocktail$14.00
Fresh red ahi tuna chunks mixed in a spicy Korean sauce, sesame oil, scallions and masago. Topped with sesame seeds.
- Tuna Tataki App$15.00
Thinly sliced and seared red ahi tuna topped with fresh avocado, scallions, masago, sesame seeds and ponzu sauce.
Salads
- Avocado Salad$6.00
Thinly sliced cucumbers topped with fresh avocado and sesame seeds. Served with out handmade sesame ginger dressing
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
Thinly sliced cucumbers with a sweet rice vinegar dressing. Topped with Kani and sesame seeds
- House Salad (Large)$4.00
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumbers served with our homemade sesame ginger dressing.
- House Salad (Small)$2.95
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, and cucumbers served with our homemade sesame ginger dressing
- Ika Sansai Salad$8.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Soups
SUSHI
Maki Roll
- Alaskan$6.00
salmon, avocado, and cucumber **includes raw fish**
- Angel$6.50
shrimp tempura, avocado, and creem cheese
- Asparagus$3.50
- Avocado$4.50
- Boston$6.00
shrimp, cucumber, avocado, and mayo sauce
- California$5.00
crab, avocado, and cucumber
- Chelsea$5.00
cucumbers, avocado, and cream cheese
- Chicken Tempura$7.00
Tempura battered and fried chicken breast. Topped with eel sauce
- Crab Roll$5.00
- Hamachi$6.00
yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber **includes raw fish**
- Hurricane$8.00
tuna, avocado, masago in soy paper, no rice **includes raw fish**
- Inari$5.00
fried tofu
- Kappa$4.50
cucumber roll
- Leah$6.00
tempura red snapper with eel sauce
- Oshinko$4.00
pickled radish
- Philly$6.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Pottery$7.00
spicy tuna and shrimp tempura **includes raw fish**
- Red Rose$6.00
tuna, avocado, and cucumbers **includes raw fish**
- Salmon Roll$6.00
salmon roll
- Salmon Skin$5.00
gilled salmon skin and cucumbers. Topped with eel sauce.
- Salmon Tempura$8.00
salmon, avocado, and cream cheese tempura battered and fried. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tempura$6.00
shrimp tempura with cucumbers and eel sauce
- Spicy Salmon$6.00
spicy salmon and cucumbers**includes raw fish**
- Spicy Tuna$6.00
spicy tuna and cucumbers**includes raw fish**
- Spicy Yellowtail$6.00
spicy yellowtail and cucumbers **includes raw fish**
- Spider$9.00
soft shell crab, cucumber, and eel sauce
- Sweet Potato$5.00
Tempura battered and fried sweet potato. Topped with eel sauce
- Tuna Roll$6.00
tuna roll
- Unagi$6.00
eel, avocado and cucumbers topped with eel sauce
- Veggie$5.00
cucumbers, avocado, osinko, and bell pepper
Nigiri
- Ama-Ebi nigiri$8.50
2 pcs sweet shrimp **includes raw fish**
- Ebi--nigiri$4.50
2 pcs shrimp
- Hamachi--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs yellowtail **includes raw fish**
- Hokigai--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs surf clam
- Ika--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs squid
- Ikura--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs salmon roe **includes raw fish**
- Inari-- nigiri$5.00
2 pcs tofu pocket
- Kani-- nigiri$4.50
2 pcs crab
- Maguro--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs tuna **includes raw fish**
- Masago--nigiri$5.00
2 pcs smelt roe **includes raw fish**
- Saba--nigiri$5.25
2 pcs mackerel **includes raw fish**
- Sake--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs salmon **includes raw fish**
- Saki--nigiri$5.75
2 pcs smoked salmon
- Shiro Maguro--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs white tuna/escolar **includes raw fish**
- Tai--nigiri$5.25
2 pcs red snapper **includes raw fish**
- Tako--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs octopus
- Tamago--nigiri$4.00
2 pcs sweet egg omelet
- Tobiko--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs flying fish roe **includes raw fish**
- Unagi--nigiri$6.00
2 pcs smoked eel topped with eel sauce
Sashimi- No Rice
- Ama-Ebi sashimi$8.50
- Ebi sashimi$4.50
- Hamachi sashimi$6.00
- Hokigai Sashimi$6.00
- Ika Sashimi$6.00
- Ikura Sashimi$6.00
- Inari Sashimi$5.00
- Kani Sashimi$4.50
- Maguro Sashimi$6.00
- Masago Sashimi$5.00
- Saba Sashimi$5.25
- Sake Sashimi$6.00
- Saki Sashimi$5.75
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi$6.00
- Tai Sashimi$5.25
- Tako Sashimi$6.00
- Tamago Sashimi$4.00
- Tobiko Sashimi$6.00
- Toro Sashimi$13.95
- Unagi Sashimi$6.00
- Uni Sashimi$9.00
Specialty Rolls
- Akiama$14.00
spicy kani and avocado inside with seared salmon and spicy mayo on top
- B-day$14.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper (no rice) **includes raw fish**
- Chicago$14.00
eel, cucumber, and avocado inside with salmon and eel sauce on top **includes raw fish**
- Crazy$14.00
spicy salmon inside with tuna and avocado on top **includes raw fish**
- Delta Force$14.00
eel, avocado, kani, and cream cheese inside tempura battered and deep fried and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Dynamite$14.00
tuna and avocado inside and topped with scallop kani, spicy sauce, and mayo mixture, then baked and topped with massago **includes raw fish**
- Fuji$14.00
- Green Dragon$14.00
eel, avocado, and cucumber inside topped with avocado, eel sauce, and green tobiko
- Hot Night$14.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber inside and spicy tuna, crunch, masago, and eel sauce on top **includes raw fish**
- James River$14.00
shrimp tempura, avocado inside and topped with real crab and spicy mayo mixture and drizzled with eel sauce, crunch, and masago
- Jenny$14.00
shrimp tempura, spicy kani, avocado, and cream cheese inside then tempura battered and deep fried. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- King Dragon$14.00
cucumber, avocado, and eel inside and eel, scallion, masago, and eel sauce on top
- Lobster Dynamite$14.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with lobster, kani & spicy mayo then baked
- Mango$14.00
shrimp tempura and cucumbers inside and topped with spicy tuna mango, and eel sauce **includes raw fish**
- Miyaki$14.00
red tuna, white tuna, cream cheese, and avocado inside then tempura battered and deep fried. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Mr. Fireman$14.00
spicy kani and avocado inside with tuna and slices of jalapenos and hot sauce on top (very hot) **includes raw fish**
- Pink Lady$14.00
eel, kani, and avocado inside with tuna, masago, and eel sauce on top rolled in soy paper (no rice) **includes raw fish**
- Rainbow$14.00
California roll inside and topped with chef's choice of five fish **includes raw fish**
- Shrimp Lover$14.00
shrimp tempura and cucumbers inside and shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, and honey mayo on top
- Spicy Girl$14.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber inside and topped with Hamachi, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Strength$14.00
Beef, shrimp tempura, osinko, cucumber, and asparagus (10 pcs)
- Super Philly$14.00
Philly roll topped with smoked salmon
- Tiger$14.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber inside with eel, avocado, scallions, masago, and eel sauce on top
- Tuna Tataki Roll$14.00
spicy tuna and cucumbers topped with seared red tuna with scallions and wasabi sauce **includes raw fish**
- Vocano$14.00
tuna, salmon, and avocado topped with seared white fish with scallions and wasabi sauce NOT DEEP FRIED **includes raw fish**
- Will & Mary$14.00
Tempura battered and fried soft shell crab and cucumbers inside, topped with spicy tuna, crunch and eel sauce.
Te-Maki (Cone-Shaped Hand Rolls)
Sushi Boats
- Speed Boat$60.00
16 pieces sashimi, 12 pieces nigiri, one spicy tuna roll and one alaskan roll. Served with 2 miso soups and 2 salads. **Includes raw fish**
- Crusie Ship$85.00
20 pieces sashimi, 16 pieces nigiri, one pottery roll and one one Rainbow roll. comes with 3 miso soups and 3 salads. **includes raw fish**
- Battleship$120.00
24 pieces sashimi, 24 pieces nigiri, one Rainbow roll and one Mr. Fireman roll. Comes with 4 miso soups and 4 salads. **includes raw fish**
Sushi Entrees
- Japanese Chirishi$23.00
Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice served with miso soup and salad **includes raw fish**
- Korean Chirashi$22.00
Assorted sashimi mixed with leafy greens and vegetables over sushi rice. Served with miso soup and salad. **includes raw fish**
- Small Nigiri Plate$21.00
8 pieces of assorted nigiri and one california roll **includes raw fish**
- Large Nigiri Plate$26.00
11 pieces assorted nigiri and one spicy tuna roll. Served with miso soup and salad **includes raw fish**
- Small Sashimi Plate$27.00
15 pieces assorted sashimi. Served with miso soup and salad **includes raw fish**
- Large Sashimi Plate$34.00
19 pieces assorted sashimi. Served with miso soup and salad **includes raw fish**
- Tuna Don$22.00
Tuna sashimi and fresh avocado over a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and salad **includes raw fish**
- Unagi Don$20.00
Broiled eel and avocado over a bed of sushi rice. Served with miso soup and salad.
- Roll Platter$23.00
one california roll, one spicy tuna roll, and one dynamite roll. Served with miso soup and salad. *includes raw fish**
- Rainbow Plate$25.00
one rainbow roll, one pottery roll and one alaskan roll. Served with miso soup and salad. **Includes raw fish**
- Sushi Lovers Plate$29.00
9 pieces assorted sashimi, 4 pieces assorted nigiri and one shrimp tempura roll. Served with miso soup and salad. **includes raw fish**
DINNER ENTREES
Stir Fry Entrees
- Stir Fry Chicken$16.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry Filet Mignon$24.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry NY Strip Steak$19.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry Salmon$20.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry Shrimp$19.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry Tofu$19.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
- Stir Fry Vegetables$15.00
Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed rice and sauteed vegetables
Japanese Dinner
- Hibachi Noodles$17.00
Egg noodles stir fried with your choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp and mixed vegetables. Served with miso soup and salad.
- Karuma Shrimp$19.00
Tempura battered and fried tiger shrimp topped with sweet chili sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables, steamed rice, miso soup and salad.
- Katsu$16.00
Lightly battered and deep fried with panko and drizzled with katsu sauce, choice of pork or chicken. Served with steamed rice, miso soup and salad.
- Nabe Udon$16.00
Thick noodle soup with fish cake, shrimp & vegetables with an egg. Served with miso soup and salad.
- Tempura Combo$17.00
Tempura battered and fried tiger shrimp and vegetable medley. Served with steamed rice, miso soup and salad.
- Yaki- Udon$16.00
Thick flour noodles sauteed with mixed vegetables and your choice of beef, chicken or shrimp. Served with miso soup and salad.
- Yaki-Soba$16.00
Thin flour noodles stir fried with mixed vegetables and your choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp. Served with miso soup and salad.
Korean Entree
- Beef Bul Gogi$20.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Thinly sliced marinated beef served with stir fry vegetables and steamed rice.
- Pork Bul Gogi$20.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Pork tenderloin marinated in hot pepper paste with stir fry vegetables and steamed rice.
- Chicken Bul Gogi$18.00Out of stock
Served with miso soup and house salad. Marinated chicken with stir fry vegetables and steamed rice
- Dol Sat Bi Bim Bap$18.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Steam rice topped with vegetables, bulgogi, and fried egg. Spicy Korean bean paste on side.
- Gal Bi$26.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Marinated short rib served with stir fry vegetables and steamed rice
- Grilled Mackerel$16.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Whole fish halved and grilled. May contain small bones!
- Soon Dubu$16.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Soft tofu soup with assorted seafood & vegetables in spicy broth and topped with an egg. Served with steamed rice
- Kang Pun Gi$22.00
Served with miso soup and house salad. Spicy Korean style fried chicken with small veggies and steamed rice.
Fried Rice
Miyaki Special
- Ginger Chicken$19.00
Served with miso and house salad. Chicken breast marinated in homemade ginger sauce and sauteed with mixed vegetables. Served with steamed rice
- Katana Snapper$20.00
Served with miso and house salad. Tempura battered and fried red snapper drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Comes with mixed vegetables and steamed rice.
- Tour of Japan$60.00
Thai Food
DRINKS
Domestic Beer
Import Beer
Wine
- Glass CK Mondavi$7.50
- Bottle CK Mondavi$28.00
- Glass Crossing Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Bottle Crossing Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- Glass Riesling$8.50
- Bottle Riesling$32.00
- Glass Moscato$8.00
- Bottle Moscato$30.00
- Glass Plum Wine$8.00
- Bottle Plum Wine$27.00
- Glass Pinot Noir$9.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir$34.00
- Glass Red Zinfandel$9.00
- Bottle Red Zinfindel$34.00
Sake
Cocktails
- Apple Martini$12.00
- Asian Mister$11.00
- Asian Pear Martini$12.00
- Bahama Mama$11.00
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Blue Tiki$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Classic Martini$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Electric Lemonade$13.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- Japanese Caribbean$12.00
- Kabuki$9.00
- Kamikaze$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Midnight Samurai$9.00
- Miyaki Relaxer$10.00
- Miyaki Sake$9.00
- Open Bar
- Pomegranate Martini$12.00
- Sake Bomb$7.50
- Sake Colada$8.50
- Sake Sangria$10.00
- Spiked Peach Sweet Tea$10.00
Bourbon/whiskey
Cordials
Vodka
KOREAN BBQ
