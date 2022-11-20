Miyamoto imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Miyamoto

582 Reviews

$$

8105 SE Stark St

Portland, OR 97215

Popular Items

Salmon Roll
Sake (Salmon)
California Roll

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$2.00

(contains shiitake mushrooms)

Rice Bowl

$2.00

Rice Bowl with Avocado

$3.50

Kaiso Seaweed Salad

$8.00

A mixture of seaweeds in a sweetened rice vinegar dressing.

Sunomono Salad

$7.00

Thinly sliced, cured cucumbers, in a sweetened rice vinegar dressing.

Tsukemono

$7.00

Assorted house-pickled vegetables.

Monkey Brain

$11.00

A whole avocado stuffed with spicy tuna tartar, crab, seaweed salad topped with flying fish roe, sesame seeds & fantasy sauce.

Hawaiian Poke

$15.00

Hawaiian style poke with cubed albacore tuna, smoked squid, cucumber, seaweed, chilies, sprouts, sea salt, tossed in a special shoyu and sesame oil.

Salmon Poke

$14.00

Kitchen

Edamame

$3.00

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken Served with lemon slices and spicy mayo on the side.

Gyoza

$6.00

Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.

Hamachi Kama

$9.00Out of stock

Fried yellowtail collar in chili ponzu.

Jalapeño Ninjas

$8.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, spicy tuna tartar,  “flash fried” and dressed with flying fish roe, green onion  & fantasy sauce.

Shu Mai

$7.00

Chinese dumpling with pork & shrimp; served with cilantro lemon chili salsa.

Tonkatsu

$8.00

Japanese “western style” breaded & fried pork cutlet; served with a sweet & savory fruit sauce.

Tako Yaki

$8.00

Crispy dough balls full of octopus, finished with Japanese BBQ sauce, kewpie mayonnaise, dried bonito flakes & green onions.

Tempura

$10.00

(select for various options)

Nigiri

Maguro

$8.00

Tuna

Bincho

$7.00

Albacore Tuna

Sake (Salmon)

$8.00

Salmon

Hamachi

$8.00

Yellowtail

SABA

$7.00

House-Cured Mackerel

Creamy Scallops

$6.00

Hokkaido

$8.00

Japanese Scallops

Suzuki

$7.00

Striped Bass

Tobiko

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

Ikura

$7.00

House-Cured Salmon Roe

Uzura

$2.00

Raw Quail Egg

Uni

$16.00

Sea Urchin

Tamago

$4.00

Egg Omelet

Tako

$7.00

Cooked Octopus

Ebi

$7.00

Cooked Shrimp

Unagi

$7.00

Freshwater BBQ Eel

Anago

$7.00

Saltwater BBQ Eel

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Inari

$3.00

Fried Tofu Pouches

Avocado Nigiri

$3.00

Masago

$5.00

Capelin roe

Sake Belly Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$27.00

Tuna

Bincho Sashimi

$21.00

Albacore Tuna

Sake Sashimi

$27.00

Salmon

Hamachi Sashimi

$27.00

Yellowtail

SABA Sashimi

$23.00

House-Cured Mackerel

Hokkaido Sashimi

$27.00

Japanese Scallops

Suzuki Sashimi

$21.00

Striped Bass

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$21.00

Tako Sashimi

$27.00

Cooked Octopus

Sashimi Sampler

$10.00

A smaller three piece order of our favorite sashimi choices.

Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts.

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cucumber, avocado.

Albacore Roll

$8.00

Albacore, cucumber, pickled jalapeño.

Hamachi Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro.

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna, cucumber, avocado.

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese.

Unagi Roll

$11.00

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

California roll wrapped with assorted fish.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Pacific white shrimp tempura; lightly battered with cucumber and avocado.

Spider Roll

$13.00

Tempura soft shell crab, crab, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, sprouts wrapped with mama nori.

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado

Ume Shiso Roll

$6.00

Pickled plum with shiso leaf & cucumber.

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Steamed asparagus, cucumbers, sprouts, yamagobo, inari, avocado & sesame seeds.

Rabbit Roll

$8.00

Tempura asparagus, tempura yam and tempura onion plus avocado topped with micro greens & a side of kabayaki sauce.

Assorted Vegetarian

$15.00

Veggie roll, 2 pieces of avocado nigiri, and 2 pieces of inari.

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Smaller six piece roll with only maguro tuna.

Negi-Hama Maki

$7.00

Yellowtail tuna, cucumber, green onions.

Hand Roll

$8.00

(select for various options)

Miyamoto Roll

$18.00

Big eye tuna, cucumber, pickled jalapeño wrapped with young Kona yellowtail, fresh Ora king salmon, striped bass, chili ponzu & mizuna organic micro greens.

Wassup B

$18.00

Fresh Hawaiian albacore tuna, cucumber, avocado topped  with young Kona yellow-tail, wasabi mayo, wasabi tobiko accompanied by fresh wasabi on the side.

Smooth Hoperator Roll

$18.00

Crab, shrimp, cucumber, avocado topped with fresh Ora king salmon, mizuna organic micro greens & chili ponzu.

Montavillian Roll

$18.00

Tempura soft shell crab, crab, cucumber topped with cajun  seared big eye tuna, spicy mayo, fried onions, togarashi  pepper & sesame seeds.

Sanchoroshi Roll

$18.00

Spicy big eye tuna tartar, cucumber, and cilantro wrapped with yellowtail, chili ponzu & mizuna organic micro-greens.

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Big eye tuna, cilantro, pickled jalapeno, avocado topped with spicy mayo.

Black Tiger Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with seared albacore tuna, wasabi mayo, kabayaki sauce, black tobiko & green onions.

Black Jack Roll

$17.00

Crab, shrimp, bbq eel, avocado, “flash fried”; served with spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce, tempura crunch, flying fish roe & green onions.

Billy Low Roll

$18.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.

Saba Shiso Roll

$16.00

Pickled ginger, cucumber topped with house-cured mackerel, shiso leaf & green onions.

Tabor Roll

$17.00

Specialty Plate

Chili Ponzu Sashimi

$25.00

Thinly sliced sashimi topped with cilantro, mizuna organic micro greens, sitting in chili ponzu sauce.

Chirashi

$25.00

Big bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of daily raw fish & vegetables.

Daily Sashimi

$30.00

“Chef’s choice” - best items of the day.

Dude Diet

$18.00

Big bowl of sushi rice topped with fresh Hawaiian albacore tuna poke & vegetables.

Todai Nigiri

$25.00

“Chef’s choice” daily fresh sushi; served with miso soup.

Ankimo

$15.00Out of stock

Five pieces of monkfish liver served with chili ponzu, fried thai basil, and pickled garlic.

Roscoes Todai Nigiri

$23.00

Specials

King Salmon SPECIAL Nigiri

$9.00

OR Albacore Special Nigiri

$9.00

Sake Belly Special Nigiri

$9.00Out of stock

Suzuki Special Nigiri

$9.00

Sake Belly Sashimi

$27.00Out of stock

Uni Handroll

$13.00

Sea Urchin

Bitchin Roll!

$17.00

Salmon, crab, avocado inside and then flash fried. Topped with spicy tuna tartar, hokkaido scallop, tempura crunch, tobiko, and micro greens.

Devil's Kriek

$19.00

Crab, salmon, avocado, bbq eel, tuna belly tartar ‘flash fried’ topped with mama crunch, green onions, masago & fantasy sauce.

Green Machine

$16.00

Tempura asparagus, green onions wrapped with whole avocado topped with Dieca virgin olive oil, seasoned salts & mizuna micro greens.

Moo Thunder

$19.00

Big eye tuna, cucumber, pickled jalapeno topped with Ora King salmon, salmon roe & mizuna greens.

Naruto Rainbow

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna tartar wrapped with young Kona yellow tail, fresh salmon belly, striped bass, chili ponzu & mizuna organic micro greens.

Rockabelly

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, topped with fresh salmon belly, spicy mayo and green onions.

Totoro

$19.00

Bluefin tuna belly, cucumber, avocado topped with young yellow tail, fresno peppers & tobiko.

Dessert

Brownie Sandwich

$7.00

Goma Dango

$4.00

Sesame balls - 3pcs

Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Green Tea or Mocha

Sake

Ozeki One Cup

$6.00

A classic 'One-Cup Sake' that has a well-balanced flavor and clean aftertaste.

JOTO Nigori 300mL

$13.00

Momokawa Bottle

$28.00

Light, crisp and dry mouthfeel with hints of mineral and citrus. Green apple, melon, and spice on the nose.

Murai Nigori Bottle

$36.00

Mildly sweet scent with notes of vanilla followed by flavors of coconut, currant, cream, and spice with a velvety, lingering finish. Layered and bold, round and robust.

Pacific Ocean bottle

$42.00

A smooth and round filtered sake with hints of unripe pear, melon, white grape, and red apple. It speaks to those who like soft and chewy sake.

Tears of Dawn Bottle

$52.00

Lush notes of tropical banana, anise seed, and truffle. These same flavors come rushing through the full-bodied palate followed by a velvety and dangerously smooth finish.

The 55 Bottle

$48.00

This filtered sake has a hefty aroma that practically jumps out of the bottle. Funky fun flavors are finished off with a zippy acidity.

#1 Ippin Bottle

$48.00

Great fragrance of fruity flavor and rich sweetness!

Bride of the Fox Bottle

$36.00

Intense aromas of grilled nuts, pistachio and a hint of warm liquid cocoa. In the mouth, the flavors follow through with nuts and melon as it heads for a crisp finish, and then just a hint of lingering sweetness. It is at once savory and sweet, and has enough power to make it a great match with a wide variety of food pairings

Cedar Aged Bottle

$42.00

Carefully selected unprocessed sake aged in only the finest sake barrels made from the section in-between the core and outer parts of the trunk of Yoshino cedar trees.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Miyamoto image

