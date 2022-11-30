A map showing the location of Vietopia Bistro- Taylorsville 5308 S Redwood RdView gallery

Vietopia Bistro- Taylorsville 5308 S Redwood Rd

No reviews yet

5308 S Redwood Rd

Taylorsville, UT 84123

Appetizers

1A Crispy Egg Rolls

$5.49

Vietnamese crispy egg rlls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce

2A Spring Rolls

2A Spring Rolls

$5.49

Rice paper wrapped with shrimp, pork, vermicelli noodles, and lettuc. Served with peanut dipping sauce

3A. Tofu Spring Rolls

$5.49

4A. Coconut Shrimps

$7.95

Deep fried shrimps coated in shredded coconut served w/house made mayo sauce

5A. Potstickers

$7.95

Deep fried dumpling pack w/house special fillings served w/tangy soy dipping sauce

6A. Chicken Wings

$9.95

Deep fried crispy chicken bites served w/house made mayo sauce

7A. Fried Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Deep fried wonton w/sweetened cream cheese filling, served w/sweet & sour sauce

8A. Fried Calamari

$10.95

Squid coated w/seasoned peppered flour batter & panko fried, served w/house made mayo-sauce

9A. Chicken / Tofu Wrapped

$10.95

Grounded chicken breast or freshly chopped fried tofu panfried w/scallion & house special sauce, served w/freshly cut lettuce

Vietnamese Sandwich

All sandwich served w/ cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, jalapeno soy sauce & mayo with sweet potato fries

8S. Shrimp Sandwich

$10.95

9S. Grilled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

10S. Grilled Beef Sandwich

$10.95

11S. Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

12S. Tofu Sandwich

$8.95

13S. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Noodle Soup

* Vegetables & Tofu Pho is beef broth. Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

13P Vietopia Special

$13.95

14P Well Done Brisket, Tendon, Tripe and Meatball

$13.95

15P Rare Steak

$13.95

16P Brisket

$13.49

17P Meatball

$12.95

18P Rare Steak and Brisket

$13.95

19P Rare Steak and Meatball

$13.95

20P Rare Steak and Tendon

$13.95

21P Shrimp

$13.95

22P Seafood

$13.95

23P Tofu

$12.95

24P Chicken

$13.49

25P Vegetables

$12.95

26P Plain

$9.95

27P Kids Pho

$9.99

Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

Vermicelli

All bowls come with chopped lettuce, bean sprout, pickled daikon carrot, cucumbers, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and sweet fish sauce

28V. Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork and fried shrimp wrapped in bean curd skin made from soybean

29V. Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$12.95

Fresh grilled pork and grilled pork sausages

30V. Chicken Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled proteins and crispy egg rolls Proteins; Pork, Chicken and Meatballs

31V. Lemongrass Tofu

$11.95

Deep fried crispy egg rolls

32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

33V. Curry Stir Fried Shrimp or Beef or Chicken

$13.95

Panfried your choice of protein and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

Rice Plates

All plates come with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled daikon carrot, cilantro, and sweet fish sauce

33R. Sliced Grilled Pork Rice Platter

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork chop

34R. Shrimp Rice Platter

$12.95

35R. Chicken Rice Platter

$12.49

36R Grilled Beef Rice Platter

$12.95

37R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Fresh grilled pork and crispy fried eggrolls

38R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Vietnamese Pork w/ Fried Egg

$13.95

39R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Fried Egg

$13.95

40R. House Special Combination Rice Platter

$14.95

House Special

43R Vietnamese Hot & Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Mild flavor beef vermicelli noodle soup served with assorted veggies and cabbage

44R Corn w/Dried Shrimp or Chicken

$8.95

45R Vietnamese Steak & Egg w/Pate

$13.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup served with rice noodles, crab flakes, chá, wonton shrimp, chaxiu meat

46R Shaking Beef w/ Rice

$14.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup serve with whole fried chicken thigh & leg on the side

Fried Rice

50C. Fried Rice

Custom Item

Bowl of Pho Soup Only

$4.95

General Tsao Chicken

$13.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Beef and Broccoli

$13.95

Beverages And Desserts

51D. 3 Colors Dessert

$4.95

52D. Passion Fruit Drink

$4.95

53D. Smashed Avocado

$6.50

54D. Mangonada

$6.50

Soda

$2.49

Vietnamese Coffee 16 oz.

$4.95

Vietnamese Coffee 24 oz.

$6.49

Tea Pot

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Lychee Smoothie

$5.99

Avocado Smoothie

$6.49

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Taro Smoothie

$5.99

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.99

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.99

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.99

Coconut Smoothie

$5.99

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Green Tea Smoothie

$5.99

Coffee Smoothie

$5.99

Original Milk Tea

$5.49

Almond Milk Tea

$5.49

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.49

Taro Milk Tea

$5.49

Thai Milk Tea

$5.49

Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.49

Honeydew Green Milk Tea

$5.49

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.49

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Oolong

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Jasmine

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Green Tea

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Thai Tea

$5.49

Mango Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Pineapple Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Passion Fruit Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Lychee Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Peach Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5308 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT 84123

