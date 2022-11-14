- Home
Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan 1407 w 9000 s
1407 w 9000 s
West jordan, UT 84088
Starters
Noodle Soup
21 Rare Beef
22 Rare Beef and Brisket
23 Rare Beef and Tendon
24 Rare Beef and Meat Ball
25 Rare Beef and Flank
26 Rare Beef and Tripe
27 Rare Beef, Flank and Fatty Flank
28 House Special
29 Brisket
30 Brisket and Flank
31 Brisket and Meatballs
32 Brisket, Flank, and Fatty Flank
33 Meatballs
34 Chicken
35 Vegetable and Tofu
36 Kid Meal
37 Seafood
38 Hot and Sour Seafood
39 Plain Noodle No Meat
40 Bowl of Soup Only
Specialty Noodles
Vermicelli
Grilled Pork and Fried Beancurd Vermicelli
Grilled Pork and Meat Balls Vermicelli
Choice of Proteins and Egg Rolls Vermicelli
Fried Egg Rolls Vermicelli
Shrimp Curry Lemongrass Vermicelli
Beef Curry Vermicelli
Chicken Curry Vermicelli
Grilled Pork and Shrimp Vermicelli
Rice Plates
Noodle Bar and Specials
Choose your own Noodles
Fried Rice Chicken
Fried Rice Beef
Fried Rice Ham
Fried Rice Shrimp
Fried Rice Yang Chow
Roasted Chicken and Tomato Rice
Lo Mein Chicken
Lo Mein Beef
Lo Mein Shrimp
Lo Mein Seafood
Pad Thai
Pork Loin in Caramel Sauce
Salt Baked Shrimp
Salt Baked Calamari
Shaking Beef
Vegetarian
Custom Item
Misc
Beverages
Soft Drink
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Coconut Juice
Fresh Squeezed Limeade
Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lime
Fresh Lime Soda
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
Strawberry Smoothie
Avocado Smoothie
Honey Dew Smoothie
Jackfruit Smoothie
Taro Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Pina Colada Smoothie
Beverages And Desserts
51D. 3 Colors Dessert
52D. Passion Fruit Drink
53D. Smashed Avocado
54D. Mangonada
Soda
Vietnamese Coffee 16 oz.
Vietnamese Coffee 24 oz.
Tea Pot
Strawberry Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Peach Smoothie
Lychee Smoothie
Avocado Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Taro Smoothie
Honeydew Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Pina Colada Smoothie
Coconut Smoothie
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Green Tea Smoothie
Coffee Smoothie
Original Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea
Jasmine Milk Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Green Tea Milk Tea
Honeydew Green Milk Tea
Oolong Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
Sea Salt Creme Oolong
Sea Salt Creme Jasmine
Sea Salt Creme Green Tea
Sea Salt Creme Thai Tea
Mango Fruit Iced Tea
Pineapple Fruit Iced Tea
Passion Fruit Fruit Iced Tea
Strawberry Fruit Iced Tea
Lychee Fruit Iced Tea
Peach Fruit Iced Tea
Vietnamese Sandwich
Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.
Stir Fry
50C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Chicken
51C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Beef
52C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Shrimp
53C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/ Seafood
54C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/Beef or Chicken
55C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood
56C. House Special Noodle w/Beef or Chicken
57C. House Special Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood
50C. Fried Rice
59C. Fried Rice- Shrimp
60C. Fried Rice- Yang Chow
61C. Lo Mein - Beef or Chicken
62C. Lo Mein- Shrimp or Seafood
63C. Pad Thai
64C. Roasted Chicken & Tomato Fried Rice
Custom Item
Noodle Bar & Specials
Vegetarian
Tofu Spring Rolls (Gỏi Cuốn Chay)
Deep fried tofu, picked veggies, basil, vermicelli noodle and lettuce
Sesame Tofu (Đậu Hủ Mè)
Deep fried tofu coated with Japanese panko, served with savory house sauce
Panfried Tofu Combinations w/Assorted Vegetables
comes with side of white rice
Lemongrass & Pepper w/ Assorted Vegetables * (Đậu Hũ Xào Xả Ớt)
comes with side of white rice
Panfried or Crispy Egg Noodles (Mi Mềm Hoặc Mi Xào Giòn Chay)
Vegetarian Lomein or Flat Noodles (Mi Hoặc Hủ Tiếu Xào Chay)
Tofu Curry Vermicelli (Bún Chay Cari)
Tofu & Veggies Fried Rice (Cơm Chiên Chay)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1407 w 9000 s, West jordan, UT 84088