Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan

1407 w 9000 s

West jordan, UT 84088

Starters

Fresh Spring Roll

$6.00

Meatball Spring Rolls

$7.00

Fried Summer Rolls

$7.50

Cream Cheese Wonton

$6.00

Potstickers

$7.50

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$9.00

Coconut Shrimps

$9.00

Chicken/Tofu Wrap

$9.00

Noodle Soup

21 Rare Beef

$11.50

22 Rare Beef and Brisket

$11.50

23 Rare Beef and Tendon

$11.50

24 Rare Beef and Meat Ball

$11.50

25 Rare Beef and Flank

$11.50

26 Rare Beef and Tripe

$11.50

27 Rare Beef, Flank and Fatty Flank

$11.50

28 House Special

$11.50

29 Brisket

$11.50

30 Brisket and Flank

$11.50

31 Brisket and Meatballs

$11.50

32 Brisket, Flank, and Fatty Flank

$11.50

33 Meatballs

$11.50

34 Chicken

$11.50

35 Vegetable and Tofu

$11.50

36 Kid Meal

$8.00

37 Seafood

$12.50

38 Hot and Sour Seafood

$12.50

39 Plain Noodle No Meat

$7.00

40 Bowl of Soup Only

$5.00

Specialty Noodles

Beef Vermicelli, Bun Bo Hue

$12.00

Special Rice Noodles

$12.50

Roasted Chicken Egg Noodles

$12.50

Special Egg Noodles

$12.50

Vermicelli

Grilled Pork and Fried Beancurd Vermicelli

$12.50

Grilled Pork and Meat Balls Vermicelli

$12.50

Choice of Proteins and Egg Rolls Vermicelli

$12.50

Fried Egg Rolls Vermicelli

$12.50

Shrimp Curry Lemongrass Vermicelli

$12.50

Beef Curry Vermicelli

$12.50

Chicken Curry Vermicelli

$12.50

Grilled Pork and Shrimp Vermicelli

$12.50

Rice Plates

Grilled Pork Chop Rice

$12.00

Grilled Pork Chop and Simmering Shrimp Rice

$13.00

Grilled Chicken and Eggrolls Rice

$12.50

Grilled Pork and Eggrolls Rice

$12.50

Noodle Bar and Specials

Choose your own Noodles

$12.25

Fried Rice Chicken

$11.25

Fried Rice Beef

$11.25

Fried Rice Ham

$11.25

Fried Rice Shrimp

$11.75

Fried Rice Yang Chow

$12.25

Roasted Chicken and Tomato Rice

$12.25

Lo Mein Chicken

$11.75

Lo Mein Beef

$11.75

Lo Mein Shrimp

$13.25

Lo Mein Seafood

$13.25

Pad Thai

$12.25

Pork Loin in Caramel Sauce

$15.50

Salt Baked Shrimp

$16.00

Salt Baked Calamari

$16.00

Shaking Beef

$15.50

Vegetarian

Tofu Spring Rolls

$6.00

Sesame Tofu

$6.00

Panfried Tofu Combinations

$11.00

Lemongrass and pepper

$11.00

Vegetarian Panfried Egg Noodles

$11.50

Vegetarian Crispy Egg Noodles

$11.50

Vegetarian Lo Mein

$11.50

Vegetarian Flat Noodles

$11.50

Tofu Curry Vermicelli

$10.50

Tofu and Veggies Fried Rice

$10.50

Custom Item

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Misc

Small Bowl of Meatball Only

$5.50

Large Bowl of Meatballs Only

$6.50

BBQ Pork Only

$5.00

BBQ Chicken Only

$5.00

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$4.50

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lime

$5.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$5.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

Honey Dew Smoothie

$5.50

Jackfruit Smoothie

$5.50

Taro Smoothie

$5.50

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.50

Beverages And Desserts

51D. 3 Colors Dessert

$4.95

52D. Passion Fruit Drink

$4.95

53D. Smashed Avocado

$6.50

54D. Mangonada

$6.50

Soda

$2.49

Vietnamese Coffee 16 oz.

$4.95

Vietnamese Coffee 24 oz.

$6.49

Tea Pot

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Lychee Smoothie

$5.99

Avocado Smoothie

$6.49

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Taro Smoothie

$5.99

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.99

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.99

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.99

Coconut Smoothie

$5.99

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Green Tea Smoothie

$5.99

Coffee Smoothie

$5.99

Original Milk Tea

$5.49

Almond Milk Tea

$5.49

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.49

Taro Milk Tea

$5.49

Thai Milk Tea

$5.49

Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.49

Honeydew Green Milk Tea

$5.49

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.49

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Oolong

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Jasmine

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Green Tea

$5.49

Sea Salt Creme Thai Tea

$5.49

Mango Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Pineapple Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Passion Fruit Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Lychee Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Peach Fruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Appetizers

1A Crispy Egg Rolls

$5.49

Vietnamese crispy egg rlls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce

2A Spring Rolls

$5.49

Rice paper wrapped with shrimp, pork, vermicelli noodles, and lettuc. Served with peanut dipping sauce

3A. Tofu Spring Rolls

$5.49

4A. Coconut Shrimps

$7.95

Deep fried shrimps coated in shredded coconut served w/house made mayo sauce

5A. Potstickers

$7.95

Deep fried dumpling pack w/house special fillings served w/tangy soy dipping sauce

6A. Chicken Wings

$9.95

Deep fried crispy chicken bites served w/house made mayo sauce

7A. Fried Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Deep fried wonton w/sweetened cream cheese filling, served w/sweet & sour sauce

8A. Fried Calamari

$10.95

Squid coated w/seasoned peppered flour batter & panko fried, served w/house made mayo-sauce

9A. Chicken / Tofu Wrapped

$10.95

Grounded chicken breast or freshly chopped fried tofu panfried w/scallion & house special sauce, served w/freshly cut lettuce

Vietnamese Sandwich

All sandwich served w/ cucumber, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, jalapeno soy sauce & mayo with sweet potato fries

8S. Shrimp Sandwich

$10.95

9S. Grilled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

10S. Grilled Beef Sandwich

$10.95

11S. Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

12S. Tofu Sandwich

$8.95

13S. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Noodle Soup

* Vegetables & Tofu Pho is beef broth. Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

13P Vietopia Special

$13.95

14P Well Done Brisket, Tendon, Tripe and Meatball

$13.95

15P Rare Steak

$13.95

16P Brisket

$13.49

17P Meatball

$12.95

18P Rare Steak and Brisket

$13.95

19P Rare Steak and Meatball

$13.95

20P Rare Steak and Tendon

$13.95

21P Shrimp

$13.95

22P Seafood

$13.95

23P Tofu

$12.95

24P Chicken

$13.49

25P Vegetables

$12.95

26P Plain

$9.95

27P Kids Pho

$9.99

Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

Vermicelli

All bowls come with chopped lettuce, bean sprout, pickled daikon carrot, cucumbers, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and sweet fish sauce

28V. Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork and fried shrimp wrapped in bean curd skin made from soybean

29V. Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$12.95

Fresh grilled pork and grilled pork sausages

30V. Chicken Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled proteins and crispy egg rolls Proteins; Pork, Chicken and Meatballs

31V. Lemongrass Tofu

$11.95

Deep fried crispy egg rolls

32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

33V. Curry Stir Fried Shrimp or Beef or Chicken

$13.95

Panfried your choice of protein and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

Rice Plates

All plates come with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled daikon carrot, cilantro, and sweet fish sauce

33R. Sliced Grilled Pork Rice Platter

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork chop

34R. Shrimp Rice Platter

$12.95

35R. Chicken Rice Platter

$12.49

36R Grilled Beef Rice Platter

$12.95

37R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Fresh grilled pork and crispy fried eggrolls

38R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Vietnamese Pork w/ Fried Egg

$13.95

39R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Fried Egg

$13.95

40R. House Special Combination Rice Platter

$14.95

House Special

43R Vietnamese Hot & Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Mild flavor beef vermicelli noodle soup served with assorted veggies and cabbage

44R Corn w/Dried Shrimp or Chicken

$8.95

45R Vietnamese Steak & Egg w/Pate

$13.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup served with rice noodles, crab flakes, chá, wonton shrimp, chaxiu meat

46R Shaking Beef w/ Rice

$14.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup serve with whole fried chicken thigh & leg on the side

Stir Fry

50C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Chicken

$13.95

51C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Beef

$13.95

52C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/Shrimp

$14.50

53C. Crispy or Pan-Fried Egg Noodle w/ Seafood

$14.50

54C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/Beef or Chicken

$13.95

55C. Stir Fried Flat Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood

$14.50

56C. House Special Noodle w/Beef or Chicken

$13.95

57C. House Special Noodle w/ Shrimp or Seafood

$14.50

50C. Fried Rice

59C. Fried Rice- Shrimp

$13.50

60C. Fried Rice- Yang Chow

$13.95

61C. Lo Mein - Beef or Chicken

$12.50

62C. Lo Mein- Shrimp or Seafood

$13.50

63C. Pad Thai

$13.50

64C. Roasted Chicken & Tomato Fried Rice

$12.95

Custom Item

Bowl of Pho Soup Only

$4.95

General Tsao Chicken

$13.95

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Beef and Broccoli

$13.95

Appetizers

2A Spring Rolls

$5.49

Rice paper wrapped with shrimp, pork, vermicelli noodles, and lettuc. Served with peanut dipping sauce

Fresh Meatball Spring Rolls

$7.00

Made Fresh Per Orders * Grilled pork sausage, basil, picked daikon & carrot, lettuce, vermicelli served w/peanut sauce

1A Crispy Egg Rolls

$5.49

Vietnamese crispy egg rlls filled with ground pork, carrots, onions, and mung bean vermicelli noodle. Served with house fish sauce

7A. Fried Crab Rangoon

$5.95

Deep fried wonton w/sweetened cream cheese filling, served w/sweet & sour sauce

5A. Potstickers

$7.95

Deep fried dumpling pack w/house special fillings served w/tangy soy dipping sauce

6A. Chicken Wings

$9.95

Deep fried crispy chicken bites served w/house made mayo sauce

8A. Fried Calamari

$10.95

Squid coated w/seasoned peppered flour batter & panko fried, served w/house made mayo-sauce

4A. Coconut Shrimps

$7.95

Deep fried shrimps coated in shredded coconut served w/house made mayo sauce

9A. Chicken / Tofu Wrapped

$10.95

Grounded chicken breast or freshly chopped fried tofu panfried w/scallion & house special sauce, served w/freshly cut lettuce

Noodle Soup

* Vegetables & Tofu Pho is beef broth. Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

13P Vietopia Special

$13.95

14P Well Done Brisket, Tendon, Tripe and Meatball

$13.95

15P Rare Steak

$13.95

16P Brisket

$13.49

17P Meatball

$12.95

18P Rare Steak and Brisket

$13.95

19P Rare Steak and Meatball

$13.95

20P Rare Steak and Tendon

$13.95

21P Shrimp

$13.95

22P Seafood

$13.95

23P Tofu

$12.95

24P Chicken

$13.49

25P Vegetables

$12.95

26P Plain

$9.95

35. Vegetable & Tofu

$11.50

27P Kids Pho

$9.99

Kid meal does not come w/any veggies.

37. Seafood

$12.50

38. Hot & Sour Seafood

$12.50

Vermicelli

All bowls come with chopped lettuce, bean sprout, pickled daikon carrot, cucumbers, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and sweet fish sauce

28V. Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork and fried shrimp wrapped in bean curd skin made from soybean

29V. Grilled Beef Vermicelli

$12.95

Fresh grilled pork and grilled pork sausages

30V. Chicken Vermicelli

$12.49

Fresh grilled proteins and crispy egg rolls Proteins; Pork, Chicken and Meatballs

31V. Lemongrass Tofu

$11.95

Deep fried crispy egg rolls

32V. Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Panfried shrimp and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

33V. Curry Stir Fried Shrimp or Beef or Chicken

$13.95

Panfried your choice of protein and white onion in curry lemongrass combination

Grilled Pork & Shrimp (Bún Tôm Thịt Nướng)

$12.50

Fresh grilled pork with grilled shrimp

Rice Plates

All plates come with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled daikon carrot, cilantro, and sweet fish sauce

33R. Sliced Grilled Pork Rice Platter

$12.49

Fresh grilled pork chop

Grilled Pork Chop & Simmering Shrimp (Cơm Sườn & Tôm Rim)

$13.00

Fresh grilled pork and shrimp in house

Grilled Chicken & Eggrolls | (Cơm Gà Nướng Chả Giò)

$12.50

Fresh grilled chicken and crispy fried egg rolls

37R. Sliced Grilled Pork & Egg Roll

$13.95

Fresh grilled pork and crispy fried eggrolls

House Special

43R Vietnamese Hot & Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.95

Mild flavor beef vermicelli noodle soup served with assorted veggies and cabbage

45R Vietnamese Steak & Egg w/Pate

$13.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup served with rice noodles, crab flakes, chá, wonton shrimp, chaxiu meat

46R Shaking Beef w/ Rice

$14.95

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup serve with whole fried chicken thigh & leg on the side

Special Egg Noodles (MÌ Đặc Biệt)

$12.50

Vietnamese pork clear noodle soup served with egg noodles, crab flakes, chá, wonton shrimp, chaxiu meat

Noodle Bar & Specials

BYO Noodle Bar

Fried Rice (Cơm Chiên)

$11.25

Lo Mein

$11.75

Pad Thai Lo Mein

$12.25

Park Loin In Caramel Sauce (Sườn Ram Mặn)

$15.50

Salt Baked Shrimp (Tôm Rang Muối)

$16.00

Salt Baked Calamari (Mực Rang Muối)

$16.00

Shaking Beef (Bò Lúc Lắc)

$15.50

Vegetarian

Tofu Spring Rolls (Gỏi Cuốn Chay)

$6.00

Deep fried tofu, picked veggies, basil, vermicelli noodle and lettuce

Sesame Tofu (Đậu Hủ Mè)

$6.00

Deep fried tofu coated with Japanese panko, served with savory house sauce

Panfried Tofu Combinations w/Assorted Vegetables

$11.00

comes with side of white rice

Lemongrass & Pepper w/ Assorted Vegetables * (Đậu Hũ Xào Xả Ớt)

$11.00

comes with side of white rice

Panfried or Crispy Egg Noodles (Mi Mềm Hoặc Mi Xào Giòn Chay)

$11.50

Vegetarian Lomein or Flat Noodles (Mi Hoặc Hủ Tiếu Xào Chay)

$11.50

Tofu Curry Vermicelli (Bún Chay Cari)

$10.50

Tofu & Veggies Fried Rice (Cơm Chiên Chay)

$10.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1407 w 9000 s, West jordan, UT 84088

Directions

Gallery

