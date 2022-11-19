Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miyazaki - Fashion Place 6223 S State Street

6223 S State Street

Murray, UT 84107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Bento
Edamame

Nigiri

Akami (red tuna) Nigiri

$7.00

Lean blue fin tuna, a staple ofJapanese sushi cuisine

Bakka Frost Sake Nigiri

$6.00

Sustainable salmon from the Faroe Islands in Denmark

Chutoro Nigiri

$9.00

Medium fat blue fin tuna, great balance between lean and fatty belly

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Japanese Amberjack also known as yellowtail. The 3rd most popular fish after salmon and tuna. A very luscious and buttery texture, possessing a desirable bold flavor. Gorgeous white to deep-red flesh.

Hirame Nigiri

$8.00

Flounder , Mild, and sweet flavor that's very clean.

Hotategai Nigiri (Scallops)

$12.00

Scallops from Hokkaido, Japan topped with sea salt

Ikura Nigiri

$18.00

Salmon Roe. Very savory, rich in umami, and briny.

Inari Nigiri

$4.00

Fried tofu pouches that have been cooked in a dashi broth.

Kuruma Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Black tiger shrimp

Madai Nigiri

$8.00

Also called Sea Bream, mild, and sweet flavor that's very clean.

Ora King Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Higher marbled fat content Salmon from New Zealand

Otoro Nigiri

$14.00

Fatty marbled blue fin tuna belly. The prized part of the whole fish

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

Horse mackerel, oily fish with a rich flavor and firm texture

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Albacore fresh from Fiji. The tuna family with an intense, but sweet buttery taste

Tako Nigiri

$7.00

Cooked octopus, slightly sweet and salty with a chewy texture

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00

Chargrilled marinated eel

Uni Nigiri

$19.00

Sea Urchin caught fresh off the coast of Santa Barbara. Briny, thick, creamy, rich, and buttery in texture.

Zuwaigani Nigiri

$9.00

Snow crab. Naturally savory from the sea, served in a petite sized sushi

Awabi (Abalone)

$19.00

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Hokkigai Nigiri

$9.00

Sashimi

Akami Sashimi

$14.00

Lean blue fin tuna, staple of the Japanese sushi cuisine.

Bakka Frost Sake Sashimi

$12.00

Salmon from the Faroe Islands in Denmark

Chutoro Sashimi

$18.00

Medium fat blue fin tuna, great balance between lean and fatty belly

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Japanese Amberjack also known as yellowtail. The 3rd most popular fish after salmon and tuna. A very luscious and buttery texture, possessing a desirable bold flavor. Gorgeous white to deep-red flesh.

Hirame Sashimi

$16.00

Flounder

Kuruma Ebi Sashimi

$12.00

Black tiger shrimp

Madai Sashimi

$16.00

Sea Bream - Mild, and sweet

Ora King Sake Sashimi

$14.00

Higher marbled fat content Salmon from New Zealand

Otoro Sashimi

$28.00

Fatty marbled blue fin tuna belly. The prized part of the whole fish

Saba Sashimi

$12.00

Horse mackerel, oily fish with a rich flavor and firm texture

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Albacore fresh from Fiji. In the tuna family with an intense but sweet buttery taste.

Tako Sashimi

$14.00

Cooked octopus, slightly sweet and salty with a chewy texture

Unagi Sashimi

$16.00

Sushi Rolls

Salmon Lemonade Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, cucumber, chipotle aioli topped with Salmon and caramalized lemon

Hayao Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab salad, topped with triple sashimi salad, lime with spicy mayo, sriracha, bbq-soy sauce and jalapeno house special sauce and deep-fried onions

Miyazaki Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp roll topped with domestic wagyu beef in jalapeno and bbq-soy sauce

Chili Hamachi

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo, avocado, cucumber, orange, chili oil, ponzu, jalapeno

Ginger Bream Roll

$18.00

Sea bream, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, fresh ginger, seasoned ponzu, and togarashi

Alta California Roll

$17.00

Red snow crab salad which includes masago, mayo, lemon juice, avocado, and cucumbers topped with strawberries and orange slices

Bejitarian Roll

$11.00

Kampyo (calabash gourd), inari (fried tofu pouches), avocado, and cucumber

Butterfly Roll

$18.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with avocado, tobiko, and baked salmon

Crispy Roll

$12.00

Oven roasted salmon skin, avocado, kaiware, and gobo (burdock root) topped w/tempura flakes, ponzu and bbq-soy

Fiji Roll

$16.00

Albacore, shrimp, avocado, basil, chili, and cilantro, seasoned ponzu

SOS Roll

$17.00

Baked salmon, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with ebi, jalapeno sauce, chipotle aioli, lemon zest

Independence Roll

$15.00

Inari (fried tofu pouch), cream cheese, and cucumber topped with smoked salmon

Kaguya Roll

$16.00

Riceless roll. Salmon, Tuna wrapped in cucumber seasoned in ponzu

Pazu Roll

$18.00

Akami tuna, avocado, tomato, cilantro inside, topped with tuna, shiso leaves w/a zesty spicy sesame salsa

Montage Roll

$19.00

Midnight

$20.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Ebi, Chutoro, Red onion inside. Topped with Hirame (white fish), lemon & lime slices, cilantro, tobiko. Jalapeno orange sauce

Futomaki (Classic Rolls)

Maguro (Tuna) Futomaki

$12.00

6pc roll with tuna, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Sake (Salmon) Futomaki

$12.00

6pc roll with Bakka Frost salmon, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Albacore Futomaki

$12.00

6pc roll with albacore tuna, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Unagi Futomaki

$12.00

6pc roll with bbq eel, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware

Soft Shell Crab Futomaki

$13.00

6pc roll with blue crab, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Tempura Shrimp Futomaki

$10.00

California Futomaki

$14.00

6pc roll with snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Spicy Tuna Futomaki

$12.00

Other Sushi

Fresh Wasabi Add-On

$15.00

Sashimi Platter

$42.00

Nigiri Platter

$28.00

Lobster Roll Special

$28.00Out of stock

Snowcrab, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with lobster, soy bbq, sesame oil

Temaki (Hand Rolls)

Cali (w/Snow Crab) Temaki

$10.00

Crispy Salmon Skin Temaki

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Temaki

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$10.00

Tempura Shrimp Temaki

$7.00

Unagi Temaki

$8.00

Veggie Temaki

$8.00

Hosomaki (Small Rolls)

Negihama

$9.00

Tekka Maki

$9.00

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Sushi Small Plates

Sushi Primavera

$24.00

Variety of Sashimi, served on cucumber slices with a special house blend sauce

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Yellowtail sashimi thinly sliced topped with jalapeno, olive oil, and ponzu

Sunomono

$8.00

Cucumber salad with kaiware, marinated gobo, house sunomono sauce

Seared Toro Special

$18.00

Dancing Aji

$38.00

Cold Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Tako, ebi, and albacore trio marinated and served w/citrus aji amarillo sauce, fresno chili, and fried taro chips

Beef Tataki

$14.00

Quick seared beef filet with a tosazu glaze and toasted sesame seeds and scallions

Hot Appetizers

Calamari

$12.00

House special sesame seed breaded mixture deep fried in trans-fat free oil served with wasabi aioli

Edamame

$6.00

Edamame tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

5 Pieces of pan-seared pork and leek potstickers in a light spicy vinegar sauce

Miso Soup

$4.00

Made from a special organic soybean paste blend to bring out the perfect balance of saltiness and sweetness of the miso.

Miso Soup + Side Salad (Lunch Combo)

$3.00

A miso soup and side salad add-on for any Roll during lunch time

Takoyaki

$9.00

(5) Wheat flour Japanese snack filled with diced octopus. W/ pickled ginger, & green onion.

Entrees

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

8 oz ground chuck patty on a sweet Hawaiian roll with Havarti cheese, arugula, tomato, and over-medium fried egg frizzled in spicy aioli sauce. Comes with a side of fries and pickled onions.

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Deep fried panko-breaded chicken thigh, served with rice & tonkatsu sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Seared salmon filet in a spicy-sour sauce served with pea shoots, garlic mashed potatoes and shiitake mushrooms

Pork Chop

$26.00

French cut bone-in pork chop in garlic ginger brine with citrus relish, steamed rice, and broccolini

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Donburi

Pork Belly Don

$16.00

Seared pork belly, asparagus, pickled cucumber over rice, with bbq soy

Wagyu Curry Don

$18.00

Katsu Curry Don

$16.00

Chirashi Don

$24.00

An Osaka style bowl of assorted sashimi over sushi rice, w/bbq soy

Unagi Don

$22.00

Charcoal grilled freshwater eel served over rice w/avocado, pickled cucumber, bbq soy

Bakka Frost Don

$17.00

Cubed bakka frost salmon tiered w/avocado on sushi rice, bbq soy

Steaks

Wagyu Sirloin

$29.00

7 oz Domestic Wagyu sirloin steak with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, and Sichuan pepper sauce.

Tenderloin Medallions

$36.00

6 oz USDA Choice tenderloin with wasabi mashed potatoes and a spicy red miso sauce

Bone Marrow Butter Ribeye

$48.00

A5 Ribeye Steak

$159.00

8 oz A5 Japanese Ribeye seasoned with only kosher salt and pepper

A5 New York Strip

$109.00

5 oz A5 Japanese Striploin seasoned with only kosher salt and pepper

A5 Tenderloin Steak

$119.00Out of stock

5 oz A5 Japanese Tenderloin seasoned with only kosher salt and pepper

Surf and Turf Special

$59.00Out of stock

Noodles

Yaki Udon

$18.00

Stir-fried udon noodles with Asian vegetable mix - choice of beef or seafood

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Black Garlic Lobster Ramen

$38.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$18.00

In-house cold smoked salmon over a sweet spring mix, heirloom carrots, watermelon radish and sweet red pepper in a yuzu vinaigrette

Small Salad

$5.00

Small side salad with a miso dressing

Tofu Salad

$14.00

Extra-firm tofu served katsu style on cucumber ribbons, watercress, carrots in a spicy citrus vinaigrette.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mix Fries

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable Add-On

$4.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Teriyaki Udon

$8.00

Stir-fried udon noodles with tempura fried shrimp.

Kids Burger

$8.00

Wagyu beef patty with havarti cheese, side of fries

Kids Bento

$8.00

Green salad, rice, 2 fried gyoza, 1 shrimp tempura, fries

Staple Desserts

Black Sesame Creme

$11.00Out of stock

Fusion pot de creme baked using the finest Callebaut chocolate. Served with an Italian Florentine Cookie on top

Cotton Cake

$10.00

6

Birthday

Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Peach Ice Cream

$4.00

Matcha Ice Cream

$4.00

Guava Gelato

$4.00

Raspberry Gelato

$4.00

Special

Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Porkbelly Bento

$15.00

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$17.00

Salmon Bento

$16.00

Veggie Bento

$15.00

Vegetable tempura, salted edamame, house green salad, rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steak | Sushi | Sake

Website

Location

6223 S State Street, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

