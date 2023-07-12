Restaurant header imageView gallery

MiYork East Style Kitchen 46670 West Pontiac Trail

No reviews yet

46670 West Pontiac Trail

Commerce Charter Township, MI 48390

MAIN MENU

APPS

Cheese Arancini

$10.00

French Fries

$5.50

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Snow Fries

$7.00

Elote Fries

$8.50

Corn & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

SALADS

Caesar

$10.00

Green Works

$11.00

Antipasta

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

MiYorker

$11.00

PIZZA

10" Classic Cheese

$6.50

13" Meatball

$14.00

13" MiPepperoni

$13.00

13" Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

13" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

13" Carne

$14.00

13" Classic Cheese

$9.00

13" Elote

$14.00

13" Five Cheese Pizza

$15.00

13" Grandmas Pizza

$11.00

13" Isola Capicola

$14.00

13" Margharita

$13.00

13" Sausage and peppers

$14.00

13" Veggie

$15.00

15" MiPepperoni

$17.00

15" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

15" Meatball

$19.00

15" Carne

$19.00

15" Veggie

$20.00

15" Grandmas Pizza

$14.50

15" Margharita

$17.00

15" Elote

$18.00

15" Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

15" Five Cheese Pizza

$20.00

15" Classic Cheese

$12.00

15" Sausage and peppers

$18.00

15" Isola capicola

$18.00

18" MiPepperoni

$22.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

18" Meatball

$24.00

18" Carne

$24.00

18" Veggie

$24.00

18" Grandma's Pizza

$18.00

18" Margherita

$22.00

18" Elote

$23.00

18" Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

18" Five Cheese Pizza

$26.00

18" Classic Cheese

$18.00

18" Sausage and peppers

$24.00

18" Isola capicola

$24.00

CHICKEN

8 Piece Boneless

$9.00

12 Piece Boneless

$12.00

24 Piece Boneless

$23.00

3 PIece Tender

$9.00

5 Piece Tender

$12.50

12 Piece Tender

$25.50

24 Piece Tender

$48.00

6 Piece WIngs

$9.00

8 Piece Wings

$11.99

12 Piece Wings

$15.99

18 Piece Wings

$23.00

24 Piece Wings

$31.00

SANDWICHES

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Meatball

$11.00

Primo

$11.00

Caprese

$9.50

Spicy Turkey

$12.00

Double Smashed Burger

$9.00

Chopped Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy Chicken

$10.50

PASTAS

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Meatball

$15.00

Palomino Rigatone

$14.00

Pesto Gemelli

$12.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

BYO Pasta

$7.00

BREADS

FIVE Stuffed Cheese

$8.50

Jalapeno Stuffed Cheese Bread

$8.50

Truffle Cheese

$10.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Garlic and Pecorino

$7.00

DRESSING/DIPPING SAUCES

Ranch

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Eggless Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

White Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

Green Goddess

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Spicy BBQ

$1.50

Spicy Korean

$1.50

Peach Habanero

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Buffalo

$1.50

Teriyaki

$1.50

Hot Maple

$1.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We use high quality ingredients to make the best food possible. Our dough is made from three different flours we use King Arthur flour from Vermont, we also use two types of Caputo 00 flour imported from Italy. which gives our Brooklyn style crust a crunchy/ chewy texture.Our sauce is made utilizing San Marzano tomatoes from Italy help give our sauce an authentic flavor. MiYork comes from the chef and founder, he studied culinary arts in New York and is inspired by east coast and Italian cuisine.

Directions

Directions

