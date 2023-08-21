Popular Items

APPS

Cheese Arancini

$10.00

5 pcs fried Italian style rice-balls filled with fresh mozzarella and served with marinara.

French Fries

$5.50

Traditional style fried and seasoned to order.

Cajun Fries

$6.25

Traditional style fried and seasoned with cajun to order.

Snow Fries

$7.00

Traditional style fried and Dusted with our white cheese powder

Elote Fries

$8.50

Corn and lime mayo, cotija, pickled red onions, tajin

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Truffle zest seasoning, Italian parmesan, fresh herbs

Corn & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

House cheese blend, salsa roja, sour cream

Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Fry cut zucchini breaded with an Italian cheese and crumb mix and served with marinara.

SALADS

Caesar

$10.00

House-made dressing, romaine lettuce, parmesan, housemade croutons

Green Works

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, avocados, farro, green goddess dressing

Antipasta

$12.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumber, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, marinated peppers, kalamata olives, salamis, white wine vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$12.00

Mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, beets, chickpeas, feta, red wine vinaigrette

MiYorker

$11.00

Mixed greens, arugula, cucumbers, pickled red onions, blue cheese, avocados. Balsamic vinaigrette croutons

PIZZA

ALL PIZZAS GET BAKED TO WELL DONE. IF YOU'D LIKE IT BAKED DIFFERENTLY PLEASE LET US KNOW

10" Classic Cheese

$6.50

13" Meatball

$14.00

13" MiPepperoni

$13.00

13" Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

13" BBQ Chicken

$14.00

13" Carne

$14.00

13" Classic Cheese

$9.00

Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

13" Elote

$14.00

13" Six Cheese Pizza

$15.00

13" Grandmas Pizza

$11.00

13" Isola Capicola

$14.00

13" Margharita

$13.00

13" Sausage and peppers

$14.00

13" Veggie

$15.00

15" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

15" Carne

$19.00

15" Classic Cheese

$12.00

Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

15" Elote

$18.00

15" Six Cheese Pizza

$20.00

15" Grandmas Pizza

$14.50

15" Isola capicola

$18.00

15" Margharita

$17.00

15" Meatball

$19.00

15" MiPepperoni

$17.00

15" Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

15" Sausage and peppers

$18.00

15" Veggie

$20.00

18" Carne

$24.00

18" Grandma's Pizza

$18.00

18" MiPepperoni

$22.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

18" Classic Cheese

$18.00

Hand-tossed pizza with San marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella

18" Elote

$23.00

18" Six Cheese Pizza

$26.00

18" Isola capicola

$24.00

18" Margherita

$22.00

18" Meatball

$24.00

18" Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

18" Sausage and peppers

$24.00

18" Veggie

$24.00

CHICKEN

8 Piece Boneless

$9.00

12 Piece Boneless

$12.00

24 Piece Boneless

$23.00

3 PIece Tender

$9.00

5 Piece Tender

$12.50

12 Piece Tender

$25.50

24 Piece Tender

$48.00

6 Piece WIngs

$9.00

8 Piece Wings

$11.99

12 Piece Wings

$15.99

18 Piece Wings

$23.00

24 Piece Wings

$31.00

SANDWICHES

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly shaved strip steak, onions, American cheese pickled peppers hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll

Meatball Sub

$11.00

100% Beef meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella ,parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll

Primo

$11.00

Spicy copacola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, red wine vinegrette on a toasted hoagie roll

Caprese

$9.50

Fresh Tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil on a toasted hoagie roll

Spicy Turkey

$12.00

Calabrian chilli, pepper jack, tomato, bacon, avocado, arugula, pickled pepper

Double Smashed Burger

$9.00

Certified Angus beef, smoked gouda, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, M.Y sauce, brioche bun

Chopped Cheese

$10.00

Certified Angus beef, smoked gouda, pickles, red onion, tomato, lettuce, hoagie bread

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Lightly floured, Buttermilk brined chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickles

Spicy Chicken

$10.50

Lightly floured, Buttermilk brined chicken breast, garlic aioli, pickled onions, arugula, hot maple.

PASTAS

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Meatball

$15.00

100% beef meatball, marinara sauce, spaghetti, parmesan

Palomino Rigatone

$14.00

Creamy tomato sauce, Spicy sausage, roasted peppers, Calabrian chili, spinach parmesan.

Pesto Gemelli

$12.00

Pine nut pesto, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted peppers, spinach.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Creamy garlic parmesane sauce, Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, spinach.

BYO Pasta

$7.00

BREADS

All breads come with Real garlic butter, Parmesan and a marinara

FIVE Stuffed Cheese

$8.50

Ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, smoked gouda, parmesan

Jalapeno Stuffed Cheese Bread

$8.50

Ricotta, Pepper jack cheese, mozzarella, pickled jalapeños.

Truffle Cheese

$10.00

Truffle ricotta, truffle cheddar mozzarella, truffle zest seasoning, parmesan.

Garlic Knots

$8.00

pull-apart bread, parmesan, chili flakes, real garlic butter, oregano and snow powder

Garlic and Pecorino

$7.00

Traditional style bread sticks, real garlic butter, garlic salt, fresh pecorino.

DRESSING/DIPPING SAUCES

Ranch

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Eggless Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Marinara

$1.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

White Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

Green Goddess

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Spicy BBQ

$1.50

Spicy Korean

$1.50

Peach Habanero

$1.50

Garlic Parmesan

$1.50

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Buffalo

$1.50

Teriyaki

$1.50

Hot Maple

$1.50