Miyos Restaurant 564 Hinano St
No reviews yet
564 Hinano St
Hilo, HI 96720
Popular Items
Non-Alcoholic
Arnold Palmer
Coke
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Fruit Punch
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Lemonade
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Sprite
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Sprunch
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
Unsweetened Ice Tea
One refill upon request *Dine-in Only
To Share
Appetizer Sampler
Daily seafood with your choice of cold or fried tofu and your choice of sashimi or poke
Assorted Vegetable Tempura
Cold Tofu
Edamame
Fish Poke
Fried Tofu
Sashimi
Sautéed Eggplant
Shrimp
Your choice of Tempura, Panko-Breaded, Sautéed or Broiled
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Sizzlin Mushrooms
Squid Tempura
Adds
Bento Box
Combination Plates
Combination A
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Fresh Sashimi
Combination B
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Beef Teriyaki
Combination C
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Sesame Chicken
Combination D
Beef Teriyaki with Fresh Sashimi
Combination E
Sesame Chicken with Fresh Sashimi
Combination F
Sesame Chicken with Beef Teriyaki
Combination G
Cold or Fried Tofu, Sautéed Eggplant, Vegetable Tempura with Vegetable of the Day
Curries
Dons
Ten-Don
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served over rice
Gyu-Don
Sautéed beef, mushrooms, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice
Katsu-Don
Breaded pork loin, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice
Oyako-Don
Chicken, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice
Ahi-Donburi
Tempura breaded fresh ahi, dipped in Miyo's special sauce and served over rice
Sesame Chicken-Don
Sesame Chicken served over rice
Vegetable-Don
Fresh sautéed vegetables served over rice
Favorites
Ahi-Don Plate
Tempura breaded fresh Ahi, dipped in Miyo's special sauce
Beef Teriyaki Plate
Broiled tender beef, drizzled in Miyo's own teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu Plate
Panko-Breaded and deep fried
Chicken Teriyaki Plate
Saba Plate
Broiled or Sautéed Saba, with your choice of Vegetable Tempura, Sautéed Eggplant, Cold or Fried Tofu
Salmon Plate
Broiled or Sautéed fresh Atlantic Salmon, with your choice of Vegetable Tempura, Sautéed Eggplant, Cold or Fried Tofu
Sautéed Squid & Eggplant Plate
Squid and fresh eggplant sautéed in a spicy teriyaki sauce
Sesame Chicken Plate
Deep fried boneless chicken, glazed in Miyo's original sauce
Tofu Steak Plate
Sautéed tofu topped with fresh mushrooms, green onions and topped with Miyo's Ginger Miso sauce
Tonkatsu Plate
Panko-Breaded and deep fried pork loin
Greens
House Green Salad
Salad Special
Large salad with green leaf lettuce, a variety of fresh cut vegetables, wakame, tofu and served with Miyo's house dressing
Salad Special with Protein
Large salad with green leaf lettuce, a variety of fresh cut vegetables, wakame, tofu and served with Miyo's house dressing
Hot Pots
Sukiyaki
Beef or Chicken, with Udon noodles, fresh vegetables and your choice of a raw or cooked egg
Shabu Shabu
Fresh vegetables with Udon noodles, cooked in a clear fish broth and served with Ponzu dipping sauce
Seafood Yosenabe
A variety of fresh seafood and vegetables, served with a Ponzu dipping sauce
Keiki & Kupuna Menu
Noods
Beef Noodles
Beef and assorted vegetables in noodle soup
Chicken Noodles
Chicken and assorted vegetables in noodle soup
Cold Noodle Special
Assorted fresh cut vegetables served over cold noodles with a noodle dipping sauce
Plain Noodles
Plain Zaru
Tempura Noodles
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Tempura Zaru Noodles
Cold noodles served with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Tofu And Vegetable Noodles
Tofu and assorted vegetables in noodle soup
Specials
Ahi Plate
Broiled or Sautéed fresh Ahi
Beef Teri-Don
Breaded Mahi
Broiled Opakapaka
Butterfish marinated in Miso
Deep Fried Akule
Fried Oyster Appetizer
Hamachi Kama Plate
Lobster Curry
Mahi Don
Broiled, Breaded or Sautéed fresh Ono
Mahi Don Plate
Miso Butterfish
Misoyaki Ahi
Nitsuke Butterfish
Butterfish sautéed in a Nitsuke sauce
Nitsuke Opakapaka Plate
Ono Plate
Panko-breaded fried oysters served with tartar sauce
Oxtail Soup
Oyster Plate
Oyster-Don
Scallop Appetizer
Panko-breaded or seared scallops
Soft Shell Crab
Deep fried fresh Akule served with Ponzu dipping sauce
Steak & Shrimp Temp
Rib-Eye with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Tempura
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Quality Homestyle Japanese Cuisine
564 Hinano St, Hilo, HI 96720
Photos coming soon!