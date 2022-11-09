A map showing the location of Miyos Restaurant 564 Hinano StView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Miyos Restaurant 564 Hinano St

No reviews yet

564 Hinano St

Hilo, HI 96720

Bento Box
Bento Box
Combination C

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Fruit Punch

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00+

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Lemonade

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Sprunch

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

One refill upon request *Dine-in Only

To Share

Appetizer Sampler

$30.00

Daily seafood with your choice of cold or fried tofu and your choice of sashimi or poke

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Cold Tofu

$13.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fish Poke

$25.00

Fried Tofu

$13.00

Sashimi

$10.00+

Sautéed Eggplant

$14.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Your choice of Tempura, Panko-Breaded, Sautéed or Broiled

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Sizzlin Mushrooms

$18.00

Squid Tempura

$13.00

Adds

Miso Soup

$4.00+

Side Beef Teriyaki

$7.00

Side Chicken Katsu

$5.00

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$5.00

Side Seafood

$9.00

Side Noods

$6.00

Side of Rice

$2.00+

Side Sauce

$2.00

Side Sesame Chicken

$5.00

Side Tonkatsu

$5.00

Side Veggie Curry

$6.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

$23.00

Miyo's most popular bento box! Comes with shrimp & vegetable tempura, rice and miso and your choice of two (2) items

Combination Plates

Combination A

$26.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Fresh Sashimi

Combination B

$21.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Beef Teriyaki

Combination C

$20.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura with Sesame Chicken

Combination D

$22.00

Beef Teriyaki with Fresh Sashimi

Combination E

$21.00

Sesame Chicken with Fresh Sashimi

Combination F

$19.00

Sesame Chicken with Beef Teriyaki

Combination G

$18.00

Cold or Fried Tofu, Sautéed Eggplant, Vegetable Tempura with Vegetable of the Day

Curries

Beef Curry Rice

$21.00

Chicken Curry Rice

$21.00

Deep Fried Tofu Curry Rice

$19.00

Tonkatsu Curry Rice

$21.00

Chicken Katsu Curry Rice

$21.00

Vegetable Curry Rice

$17.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tropical Dreams Ice-Cream, rotating selection

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Dons

Ten-Don

$16.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served over rice

Gyu-Don

$17.00

Sautéed beef, mushrooms, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice

Katsu-Don

$15.00

Breaded pork loin, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice

Oyako-Don

$14.00

Chicken, chinese cabbage, onions, topped with an egg and served over rice

Ahi-Donburi

$21.00

Tempura breaded fresh ahi, dipped in Miyo's special sauce and served over rice

Sesame Chicken-Don

$13.00

Sesame Chicken served over rice

Vegetable-Don

$11.00

Fresh sautéed vegetables served over rice

Favorites

Ahi-Don Plate

$26.00

Tempura breaded fresh Ahi, dipped in Miyo's special sauce

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$21.00

Broiled tender beef, drizzled in Miyo's own teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu Plate

$18.00

Panko-Breaded and deep fried

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$19.00

Saba Plate

$19.00

Broiled or Sautéed Saba, with your choice of Vegetable Tempura, Sautéed Eggplant, Cold or Fried Tofu

Salmon Plate

$25.00

Broiled or Sautéed fresh Atlantic Salmon, with your choice of Vegetable Tempura, Sautéed Eggplant, Cold or Fried Tofu

Sautéed Squid & Eggplant Plate

$21.00

Squid and fresh eggplant sautéed in a spicy teriyaki sauce

Sesame Chicken Plate

$19.00

Deep fried boneless chicken, glazed in Miyo's original sauce

Tofu Steak Plate

$17.00

Sautéed tofu topped with fresh mushrooms, green onions and topped with Miyo's Ginger Miso sauce

Tonkatsu Plate

$19.00

Panko-Breaded and deep fried pork loin

Greens

House Green Salad

$5.00

Salad Special

$18.00

Large salad with green leaf lettuce, a variety of fresh cut vegetables, wakame, tofu and served with Miyo's house dressing

Salad Special with Protein

$22.00

Large salad with green leaf lettuce, a variety of fresh cut vegetables, wakame, tofu and served with Miyo's house dressing

Hot Pots

Sukiyaki

$22.00

Beef or Chicken, with Udon noodles, fresh vegetables and your choice of a raw or cooked egg

Shabu Shabu

Fresh vegetables with Udon noodles, cooked in a clear fish broth and served with Ponzu dipping sauce

Seafood Yosenabe

$28.00

A variety of fresh seafood and vegetables, served with a Ponzu dipping sauce

Keiki & Kupuna Menu

Ahi Don Plate

$16.00

Beef Teriyaki Plate

$13.00

Chicken Katsu Plate

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.00

Saba Plate

$13.00

Salmon Plate

$16.00

Sesame Chicken Plate

$13.00

Tonkatsu Plate

$13.00

Noods

Beef Noodles

$17.00

Beef and assorted vegetables in noodle soup

Chicken Noodles

$16.00

Chicken and assorted vegetables in noodle soup

Cold Noodle Special

$16.00

Assorted fresh cut vegetables served over cold noodles with a noodle dipping sauce

Plain Noodles

$12.00

Plain Zaru

$12.00

Tempura Noodles

$16.00

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Tempura Zaru Noodles

$16.00

Cold noodles served with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Tofu And Vegetable Noodles

$14.00

Tofu and assorted vegetables in noodle soup

Specials

Ahi Plate

$28.00

Broiled or Sautéed fresh Ahi

Beef Teri-Don

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded Mahi

$24.00Out of stock

Broiled Opakapaka

$28.00Out of stock

Butterfish marinated in Miso

Deep Fried Akule

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster Appetizer

$16.00

Hamachi Kama Plate

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster Curry

$20.00Out of stock

Mahi Don

$21.00Out of stock

Broiled, Breaded or Sautéed fresh Ono

Mahi Don Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Miso Butterfish

$28.00Out of stock

Misoyaki Ahi

$28.00Out of stock

Nitsuke Butterfish

$30.00Out of stock

Butterfish sautéed in a Nitsuke sauce

Nitsuke Opakapaka Plate

$28.00Out of stock

Ono Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Panko-breaded fried oysters served with tartar sauce

Oxtail Soup

$26.00Out of stock

Oyster Plate

$20.00

Oyster-Don

$18.00

Scallop Appetizer

$17.00Out of stock

Panko-breaded or seared scallops

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

Deep fried fresh Akule served with Ponzu dipping sauce

Steak & Shrimp Temp

$30.00Out of stock

Rib-Eye with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Plate

$22.00

Tofu & Vegetable Tempura Plate

$18.00

Vegetable Tempura Plate

$17.00

Bar Food

Brussels

$15.00

Egg Toast

$12.00

Izakaya Steak

$18.00

Kaua'i Prawns

$16.00

Tsukemono Trio

$6.00

Shiso Bites

$21.00

Crispy Duck

$26.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Belly

$16.00

Dessert Special

$14.00

Coffee Mascarpone Dessert Special

$12.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Dessert Special

$8.00Out of stock

Location

564 Hinano St, Hilo, HI 96720

Directions

