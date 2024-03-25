- Home
Miznon - Notting Hill 14 Elgin Crescent
No reviews yet
14 Elgin Crescent
London, GB W11 2HX
Food Menu
Plates, Bags & Other Instruments
- Hummus£12.00
The best hummus plate, chickpeas, tomato ovaries, spicy. Comes with pita.
- Golden Meat£12.00
A bag of overnight brisket roasted with onion on the plancha
- Rolling Sour Cream£6.50
Sour cream, tomato ovaries, spicy. Comes with pita.
- 8 Falafel perfectly arranged on tahini£7.00
8 green falafels perfectly arranged on tahini
- Mini hummus£5.00
- Falafel Feast (min of 2 ppl)£16.00
- Kebab Feast (min of 2 ppl)£20.00
- Livers Plate£14.00
- Kebab Plate£20.00
- Steak Plate£22.00
Rib eye minute steaks, tahini, tomato salsa, red onion, pickles.
- Beef Carpaccio£27.00Out of stock
- Sac De Coq£14.00
- Old City Mezze (for2)£24.00
- Eggplant Lines£11.00
Roasted Eggplant, tahini, spicy
- lima beans£11.00Out of stock
- Ratatouille plate£22.00Out of stock
Vegetables
- Roasted Cauliflower£11.00
Our world famous roasted cauliflower
- Run Over Potato£11.00Out of stock
- Bag'o'Green Beans£10.00
Green beans, lemon & garlic vinaigrette
- Naked Tomatoes£10.00Out of stock
- Batata£6.00
Sweet potato roasted until soft, sour cream
- Green fields£7.00
Baby gem, red chicory, Champagne vinegar, extra virgin olive oil
Matok
Pita Platters
Set Menu
Specials
Drinks Menu
White Wine
Red Wine
Sparkling
Beer
Cocktails
- Mango & Honey Gazoz£8.50Out of stock
- Spiced Pineapple Gazoz£8.50
- Apricot & Rose Gazoz£8.50
- Pomegranate & Lychee Gazoz£8.50Out of stock
- Arak Mojito£11.00
- Miznon Mary£12.00
- Mimosa£8.50
- Spiced Paloma£13.00
- Bloody Shame (virgin)£8.50
- Fig Leaf Negroni£12.00
- Old Fashioned£13.00
- Pomegranate Mule£13.00
- Passionfruit & Rose Martini£13.00
- Espresso Martini£12.00
- ELLC Vodka + Rhubarb can£6.50+
- ELLC Rum + Ginger can£6.50+
- ELLC Gin + Grapefruit can£6.50+
- Lemon & Mint Gazoz£8.50
- Pink Grapefruit Gazoz£8.50
Softs
- Coca Cola 330ml£4.00
- Coca Cola Zero 300ml£4.00
- FT Tonic£3.00
- FT Light Tonic£3.00
- FT Ginger Ale£3.00
- FT Grapefruit Soda£3.00
- InTune Grapefruit & Mint CBD£4.50Out of stock
- Dalston Cherryade£4.00
- Dalston's Lemonade£4.00
- Dalston's Fizzy Elderflower£4.00
- Small Still£2.00
- Large Still£4.25
- Small Sparkling£2.00
- Large Sparkling£4.25
- Orange Juice 175ml£6.00
- Grapefruit Juice 175ml£5.00
- Soda Water£2.80
Coffee
Spirits
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 Elgin Crescent, London, GB W11 2HX
Gallery
