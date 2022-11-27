Miznon Seaport
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 40 restaurants around the world, including 3 outposts of Miznon in NYC and one in Boston. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.
107 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210
