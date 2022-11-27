Restaurant header imageView gallery

Miznon Seaport

review star

No reviews yet

107 Seaport Boulevard

Boston, MA 02210

Falafel Burger
Rotisserie Broken Chicken
Rib Eye Minute Steak

In a Pita

Lavan

Lavan

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce

Avocado & Egg

Avocado & Egg

$14.00

With aioli, tomato and pickles

Ratatouille Pita

Ratatouille Pita

$14.00Out of stock

Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy and hard boiled egg

Melting Chickpeas

Melting Chickpeas

$14.00Out of stock

Chickpeas, hardboiled egg, tahini, salsa, spicy peppers

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$14.50

Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini

Folded Cheeseburger

Folded Cheeseburger

$15.00

Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles

Rib Eye Minute Steak

Rib Eye Minute Steak

$16.00

Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers

Steak N Eggs

$15.00
Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$16.00

Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper

Slow Cooked Beef + Roots (Intimate) Pita

$15.00
Rotisserie Broken Chicken

Rotisserie Broken Chicken

$14.50

Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions

Hraime Pita

$15.00Out of stock

Roast Beef

$16.00Out of stock

Only Vegetables

Ratatouille PLATE

Ratatouille PLATE

$19.00Out of stock

Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy sauce and hard boiled egg

Mesabaha Lima Beans

Mesabaha Lima Beans

$19.00Out of stock

Stewed lima beans with tomato seeds, chili pepper, hardboiled egg.

THE ORIGINAL WORLD FAMOUS BABY CAULIFLOWER

THE ORIGINAL WORLD FAMOUS BABY CAULIFLOWER

$12.00
Bag of Green Beans

Bag of Green Beans

$11.00Out of stock

Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt

Batata

Batata

$10.00Out of stock

Grass Fed Chicken, American A Grade Cow

Intimate PLATE (Slow Cooked Beef + Roots)

Intimate PLATE (Slow Cooked Beef + Roots)

$25.00

Slow cooked beef and roots stew, tahini, spicy. Served with pita.

Wild Fish

Hraime PLATE

$25.00Out of stock

Octopus Matbucha

$29.00Out of stock

Matok (Dessert)

Halva

Halva

$11.00

From our friends at Seed + Mill

Banana Trails

$7.00

Mini pita with banana and Israeli chocolate spread

Malabi

$11.00Out of stock

Pantry

Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$25.00

Extra virgin, cold pressed, single estate. From Kibbutz Magal in the north of Israel. 500 ml

Israeli Za'atar

Israeli Za'atar

$6.00

2oz

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$15.00

Coarse grey Mediterranean sea salt, 1/2 lb

Pickles (1qt)

Pickles (1qt)

$11.00Out of stock
Dry Lima Beans

Dry Lima Beans

$13.00Out of stock
Dry Chickpeas

Dry Chickpeas

$11.00
Dry Freekeh

Dry Freekeh

$9.00Out of stock

Miznon Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Tahini

$9.00

Chocolate

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Seltzer Water

$2.75Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite Zero

$2.75

Spin Drift

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 40 restaurants around the world, including 3 outposts of Miznon in NYC and one in Boston. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

Location

107 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

