Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

North Miznon

526 Reviews

$$

161 W 72nd St

New York, NY 10023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

North is Chef Eyal Shani's newest restaurant, specializing in highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Our kitchen prepares everything in-house and our menu changes daily to reflect what's fresh & new each day. The menu features fresh, seasonal vegetable small plates paired with larger fish and meat dishes designed to share. We combine the vibes of Tel Aviv with the flavors of Israel to introduce you to the North experience on the Upper West Side.

Website

Location

161 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023

Directions

Gallery
North Miznon image
North Miznon image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
440 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
orange starNo Reviews
138 West 72nd Street New York City, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
Bustan NYC - (Upper West Side)
orange star4.2 • 3,077
487 AMSTERDAM AVE NEW YORK, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Tiki Chick
orange starNo Reviews
517 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
orange starNo Reviews
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum NEW YORK, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Westville - Chelsea
orange star4.6 • 4,259
88 7th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Artichoke Basille's Pizza - W 17th Street
orange star4.0 • 2,995
114 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Salinas - 136 9th Avenue
orange star4.7 • 2,935
136 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Hummus & Pita Co - 6th Ave (Chelsea)
orange star4.3 • 2,582
585 6th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Miznon - Chelsea Market
orange star4.4 • 1,907
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston