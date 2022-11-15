Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Miznon Chelsea Market

1,907 Reviews

$$

75 9th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rotisserie Broken Chicken
Minute Steak 2.0
Falafel

In a Pita

Lavan

Lavan

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion

Falafel

Falafel

$14.50

Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce

Ratatouille Pita

Ratatouille Pita

$14.00

Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy and hard boiled egg

Avocado & Egg

Avocado & Egg

$14.00

With aioli, tomato and pickles

Minute Steak 2.0

Minute Steak 2.0

$16.00

Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers

Folded Cheeseburger

Folded Cheeseburger

$15.00

Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles

Rotisserie Broken Chicken

Rotisserie Broken Chicken

$14.50

Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions

Lamb Kebab

$16.00

Intimate Pita

$15.00

Fish 'N' Chips

$15.50

Roast Beef

$15.50Out of stock

Only Vegetables

The Original Whole Roasted Baby Cauliflower

The Original Whole Roasted Baby Cauliflower

$12.00
Bag of Green Beans

Bag of Green Beans

$11.00

Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt

Batata

$10.00Out of stock
Ratatouille PLATE

Ratatouille PLATE

$19.00

Tomato perfumed eggplant with tahini, spicy sauce and hard boiled egg

Masabaha of Lima Beans

Masabaha of Lima Beans

$19.00

Stewed lima beans with tomato seeds, chili pepper, hardboiled egg.

Grass Fed Chicken, American A Grade Cow

Intimate Plate

Intimate Plate

$25.00

Slow cooked beef and roots stew, tahini, spicy. Served with pita.

Wild Fish

Hraime Plate

$25.00Out of stock

Matok (Dessert)

Pistschio Halva

Pistschio Halva

$11.00Out of stock

From our friends at Seed + Mill

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Halva

$11.00

Banana Trails

$7.00

Mini pita with banana and Israeli chocolate spread

Malabi

$8.00Out of stock

Pantry

Olive Oil

Olive Oil

$25.00Out of stock

Extra virgin, cold pressed, single estate. From Kibbutz Magal in the north of Israel. 500 ml

Israeli Za'atar

Israeli Za'atar

$6.00Out of stock

2oz

Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$15.00Out of stock

Coarse grey Mediterranean sea salt, 1/2 lb

Pickles (1qt)

Pickles (1qt)

$11.00Out of stock
Dry Lima Beans

Dry Lima Beans

$13.00Out of stock
Dry Chickpeas

Dry Chickpeas

$11.00Out of stock
Dry Freekeh

Dry Freekeh

$9.00Out of stock

Five Pita

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

GLS Goisot

$15.00

BTL Goisot

$69.00

GLS Petit Chablis

$16.00

BTL Petit Chablis

$75.00

GLS Bourgogne

$16.00

BTL Bourgogne

$75.00

GLS Syrah

$17.00

BTL Syrah

$79.00

GLS Muscadet

$13.00Out of stock

Muscadet BTL

$56.00Out of stock

BTL White Michaud

$49.00Out of stock

GLS White Michaud

$13.00Out of stock

BTL JCB Rose

$56.00Out of stock

Beer

Goldstar

Goldstar

$8.00

Israeli dark lager

Montauk IPA

$8.00
Maccabee

Maccabee

$8.00Out of stock

Israeli light pilsner

Maeloc Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Seltzer Water

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite Zero

$2.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 17 restaurants around the world, including 2 outposts of Miznon here in NYC. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

Website

Location

75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Miznon image
Miznon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Kubeh
orange star4.5 • 3,558
464 6th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
La Nacional
orange star4.6 • 779
239 W 14 St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 27th Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
SVK - NYC 23rd - 119 E 23rd St
orange starNo Reviews
119 E 23rd St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea - 259 w. 19th street
orange star4.2 • 5,058
259 w. 19th street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Westville - Chelsea
orange star4.6 • 4,259
88 7th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Artichoke Basille's Pizza - W 17th Street
orange star4.0 • 2,995
114 10th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Salinas - 136 9th Avenue
orange star4.7 • 2,935
136 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Hummus & Pita Co - 6th Ave (Chelsea)
orange star4.3 • 2,582
585 6th Ave New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
New York Burger Co
orange star4.2 • 1,766
470 W 23rd StNew York New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston