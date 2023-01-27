Mizrahi Grill 215 Skokie Valley Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mizrahi Grill

review star

No reviews yet

215 Skokie Valley Rd

Highland Park, IL 60035

Popular Items

Shawarma
Falafel
Hummus

Appetizers

Falafel Appetizer

$7.99+

Ground chickpeas & herbs,served crispy & golden brown (8 falafel balls per order)

Moroccan Cigars

$8.99

Crispy filo dough filled with a vegetarian stuffing (6 pieces)

Kubeh

$9.99

Cracked wheat dumplings filled with ground beef (4 per order)

Combo Platter

$15.99

A mix of our popular appetizers: falafel, kubeh & moroccan cigars

Beef cigars

$8.99

Crispy filo dough filled with seasoned meat

Soup

Yemenite chicken soup

$3.99+

Chicken and Root Vegetable Broth with a Yemenite Blend of Spices and Herbs

Lentil soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Red Lentil soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Butternut squash soup

$3.99+Out of stock

White bean soup

$3.99+

Split pea soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Mushroom barley soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Minestrone Soup

$3.99+

Chicken vegetable

$3.99+Out of stock

Cabbage soup

$3.99+Out of stock

Salads

Hummus

$8.99+

Chickpeas & herbs, ground to a creamy spread

Baba

$8.99+

Creamy salad made of roasted eggplant & tehina

Matbucha

$8.99+

Cooked tomato salad with flame roasted peppers (spicy)

IDF Eggplant

$8.99+

Diced eggplant with peppers, cilantro, garlic & spices

Israeli Salad

$7.99+

Diced cucumbers & tomatoes, dressed with lemon juice & olive oil

Cabbage Salad

$7.99+

Shredded cabbage in a light vinaigrette

Moroccan Carrots

$7.99+

Fresh carrots blanched, and tossed with Moroccan seasoning

Beets

$7.99+

Fresh beets boiled and seasoned with lemon juice, vinegar, salt and pepper

Salad Combo

$16.99

Your choice of any four salads, served with 2 pita

Pickles

$8.00

Sandwiches

Falafel

$11.99+

Ground chickpeas mixed with herbs, served crispy & golden brown

Shawarma

$15.99+

"Our House Specialty" marinated turkey and lamb cut fresh off the spit

Chicken Breast Kabob

$15.99+

White meat chicken, seasoned and grilled

Chicken Thigh Kabob (pargit)

$15.99+

Dark meat chicken, seasoned and grilled

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.99+

Chicken breast, seasoned and grilled

Schnitzel

$15.99+

Chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded and pan fried

Mom's Kabob

$15.99+

Ground beef & lamb, seasoned with Mom's secret blend of herbs & spices

Jerusalem Mixed Grill

$16.99+

Steak & chicken breast with onions & spices

Rib Eye

$17.99+

Rib Eye steak that has been tenderized and dry marinated with herbs & spices

Skirt Steak

$20.99+Out of stock

Skirt Steak that has been tenderized and dry marinated with herbs & spices

Pub Burger

$18.99

Lamb Burger

$19.99

Veggie pita

$11.99+

Entrees

Falafel Entrée

$19.99

Ground chickpeas mixed with herbs, served crispy & golden brown

Shawarma Entrée

$29.99

"Our House Specialty" marinated turkey and lamb cut fresh off the spit

Chicken Breast Kabob Entrée

$29.99

White meat chicken, seasoned and grilled

Chicken Thigh Kabob Entrée

$29.99

Dark meat chicken, seasoned and grilled

Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée

$30.99

Chicken breast, seasoned and grilled

Schnitzel Entrée

$29.99

Chicken breast cutlet, lightly breaded and pan fried

Mom's Kabob Entrée

$29.99

Ground beef & lamb, seasoned with Mom's secret blend of herbs & spices

Jerusalem Mixed Grill Entrée

$30.99

Steak & chicken breast with onions & spices

Rib Eye Entrée

$33.99

Rib Eye steak that has been tenderized and dry marinated with herbs & spices

Skirt Steak Entrée

$39.99Out of stock

Skirt Steak that has been tenderized and dry marinated with herbs & spices

Kid's Meals

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99

Kids Burger and Fries

$9.99

Sides

French Fries (Chips)

$5.99

Small French Fries

$3.99

Rice

$5.99

Small Rice

$3.99

Roasted Potatoes

$5.99

Grilled Vegetables

$7.99

Green Beans

$7.99

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Brownie

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Browns cherry

$2.99

Dr Browns Cream soda

$2.99

Israeli Juice

$3.50

Mint Tea

$3.50

Snapple

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Water

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Nana Tea (mint)

$3.50

Turkish Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Kosher Mediterranean Restaurant

Location

215 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

