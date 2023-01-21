Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mizu Izakaya Restaurant & Sushi

156 Reviews

$$

1560 Boulder St.

Denver, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mizu Roll

Hot

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso Broth / Seasonal Mushrooms / Seaweed / Scallions / Tofu

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts / Candied Pecans / Yuzu Glaze

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh / Housemade Karaage Sauce / Shishito Pepper

Ika Geso Karaage

$12.00
Cream Pork Kimchi

Cream Pork Kimchi

$13.00

Pork Belly / Green Onion / Fresno Pepper / Cream Sauce

Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$8.00

Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette

Crispy Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

Edamame

$6.00

Sea salt

Edamame XO

Edamame XO

$7.00

Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze

Furikake Fries

Furikake Fries

$9.00

Crispy Housemade French Fries / Dried Seaweed / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Dried Bonito Flakes

Honey Eggplant

Honey Eggplant

$11.00

Eggplant / Sweet Honey Miso Glaze / Sesame Seeds / Scallions

Duck Buns

$16.00

3pc / Roasted Duck / Scallions / Cucumber / Hoisin Sauce

Kobe Beef Buns

$14.00

3pc, Sautéed Kobe Beef / Sweet Soy Marinate / Green Onion

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$13.00

3pc, Braised Pork Belly / House Slaw

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Sautéed Shishito Peppers / Ponzu Sauce / Sesame Seeds

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$9.00

5pc, Japanese Stuffed Octopus Wheat Cakes / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Dried Seaweed / Dried Bonito Flakes

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Carrot / Cabbage / Fried Egg Paper / Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Seafood Dynamite

$18.00

Scallop / Shrimp / Octopus / Squid / Onion / Mushroom / Masago / Topped with a House Dynamite sauce

Yaki Ika

Yaki Ika

$22.00

Grilled Whole Squid / Ponzu / Scallions

Cold/Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Housemade Ginger Tofu Dressing / Fresh Tomatoes / Radish / Cucumbers /

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens / Seaweed / Sesame Vinaigrette / Seasonal Fruit

Tuna Tataki Salad

Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomatoes / Ponzu Dressing

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$18.00

Crispy Rice / Spicy Tuna / Avocado / Jalapeno / Eel Sauce / Masago

Sashimi Lollipop

Sashimi Lollipop

$16.00

Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / Wrapped in Cucumber / Soy White Onion Vinaigrette

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

$22.00

6pcs Yellowtail Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers / Micro Herbs / Jalapenos / Smoked Aged Soy Dressing

New Style Salmon Sashimi

New Style Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

6pc Salmon Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers and Onion / Micro Herbs / Citrus Soy Dressing

Kanpachi Dry Miso Sashimi

Kanpachi Dry Miso Sashimi

$22.00

6PC Amberjack Sashimi / Jalapeno / Cilantro / Diced Bell Pepper and Onion / Dry Miso / Ponzu Dressing

Bluefin Avocado Sashimi

$25.00

6PC Wild Japanese Bluefin Sashimi / Avocado / Chives / Yuzu Onion Vinaigrette

Truffle Sashimi

$45.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream

$12.00

Honey Fried Banana W/ Ice Cream

$12.00

Espresso Shot - Single

$4.00

Espresso Shot - Double

$7.00

Patron Platinum w/ Caviar

$35.00

SPECIALS

Grilled King Crab

$82.00

Alaskan King Crab / Yuzu Aioli

Uni Carbonara

Uni Carbonara

$40.00

Sea Urchin / Udon Noodle / Housemade Cream Sauce / Chives / Garlic / Onion / Truffle / Egg Yolk

3pc Gold Flakes Oysters

$35.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$34.00

Kobe Beef Banh Mi

$18.00

Served on a Toasted Baguette / Pickled Daikon & Carrot / Serrano / Cilantro / Scallions / House Sauce

Miso Salmon Belly

$14.00

2pc / Honey Miso Glaze / Sesame / Eggplant / Shishito Pepper

Potato Korokke

$8.00

Hamachi Kama

$18.00

Grilled Yellowtail collar / Spicy Ponzu

Salmon Kama

$15.00

Grilled Salmon Collar / Spicy Ponzu

Volcano Scallops

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Ramen/Noodle

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Red Miso Broth / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onion / Corn / Bok Choy

Pork Kimchi Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Red Miso Broth / Sautéed Kimchi / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Bok Choy

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Soy and Fish Broth / Chashu Pork / Soft Boiled Egg / Bok Choy / Fish Cake / Green Onion / Bamboo Shoot / Garlic / Seaweed

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Chicken & Pork Broth / Black Garlic Oil / Chashu Pork / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Dried Seaweed / Bamboo Shoots

Duck Ramen

$18.00

Red Miso Broth / Roasted Duck / Corn / Bok Choy / Crispy Garlic / Green Onion / Seaweed / Spring Mix

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$14.00

Stir Fried Egg Noodle / Cabbage / Scallions / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Red Pickled Ginger / Dried Seaweed

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$14.00

Stir Fried Udon Noodle / Cabbage / Scallions / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Red Pickled Ginger / Dried Seaweed

Poke Bowls

Crab Salad Bowl

$18.00

Snow Crab Mix / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

Salmon Poke / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Tuna Poke / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice

ENTREES

1/2 Roasted Duck

$40.00

Roasted Duck/ Spring Mix / Cucumber / Hoisin Sauce / Served with 4 Bao Buns

Mizu Lamb Chops

$32.00

4pc Marinated Lamb Chops / Mashed Potatoes / Cauliflower

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$28.00

3pc Hokkaido Scallops / Sweet Potato Puree / Brussel Sprouts

Grilled Garlic Shrimp

$26.00

6pc U20 Shrimp / Sauteed Spinach / Mashed Potatoes / Cherry Tomato / Chipotle Mango Sauce

Miso Black Cod

$26.00

Black Cod marinated with Sweet Red Miso / Honey Eggplant / Shishito Peppers

Wagyu Short Ribs

$28.00

Marinated Short Ribs / Sauteed Vegetables

Fried Rice

$16.00

Kobe beef / Egg / Onion / Garlic / Corn / Topped with Scallion and Serrano Pepper

Skewers

Asparagus Skewers

Asparagus Skewers

$9.00

Fresh Asparagus / Sea Salt / Black Pepper

King Mushroom Skewers

King Mushroom Skewers

$9.00

Fresh King Oyster Mushroom / Butter / Sea Salt / Black Pepper / Sweet Soy Glaze

Negima Skewers

Negima Skewers

$10.00

Free Range Chicken Thigh / Sweet Soy Glaze

Pork Belly Skewers

Pork Belly Skewers

$10.00

Kurobuta Pork Belly / Sea Salt / Black Pepper

Shiitake Mushroom Skewers

Shiitake Mushroom Skewers

$9.00

Fresh Shitake / Sea Salt / Butter / Soy Glaze

Tenderloin Steak Skewers

Tenderloin Steak Skewers

$16.00

Tenderloin / Sweet Smoked Soy Glaze / Garlic Butter

Lobster Tail Skewers

$20.00

Garlic Butter

Chicken Wing Skewers

$12.00

6pc Fried / Sriracha Aioli

Tiger Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Maguro (Big-Eye Tuna)

$10.00

Bincho (Albacore Tuna)

$9.00

Tataki Maguro (Seared Tuna)

$9.00
Shake (Salmon)

Shake (Salmon)

$10.00
Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)

Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)

$10.00
Madai (Red Snapper)

Madai (Red Snapper)

$9.00

Hirame (Fluke)

$8.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$10.00

Kanpachi (Amberjack)

$10.00
Unagi (Eel)

Unagi (Eel)

$10.00
Hotategai (Scallop)

Hotategai (Scallop)

$9.00

Kani (Snow Crab)

$10.00
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Tamago (Egg Custard)

$8.00

Asparagus

$7.00
Eringi (King Mushroom)

Eringi (King Mushroom)

$7.00

Oshinko (Japanese Pickled Daikon)

$7.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$8.00

Amaebi (Raw Sweet Shrimp)

$12.00

Tako (Octopus)

$8.00

Tobiko (Red)

$8.00

Tobiko (Black)

$8.00

Tobiko (Wasabi)

$8.00

SEASONAL NIGIRI & SASHIMI

The "Perfect Bite"

$45.00

O-Toro Uni (Fatty Tuna topped with Uni)

$30.00
A5 Wagyu Beef (Seared)

A5 Wagyu Beef (Seared)

$22.00

O-Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$20.00

Aburi O- toro (Seared)

$20.00

Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty Tuna)

$16.00

Akami (Bluefin Tuna)

$14.00

Hokkaido Uni (Japanese Sea Urchin)

$25.00Out of stock

Santa Barbara Uni (Sea Urchin)

$18.00

Umi-masu (Ocean Trout)

$14.00

Ora Salmon (King Salmon)

$14.00

Copper River Salmon

$14.00

Hokkaido Hotate (Japanese Scallop)

$15.00
Engawa (Fluke-Fin)

Engawa (Fluke-Fin)

$12.00

Aburi Salmon Belly (Seared)

$10.00

Aburi Black Cod

$14.00

Whole Live Scallop

$35.00

Aburi Kinmadai( Golden Eye Snapper)

$18.00

DINNER SET / BENTO

Chirashi

$46.00

15 PC Sashimi / Bed of Sushi Rice Chef's Choice

14PC Nigiri Dinner

$46.00

14pc Chef's Choice Nigiri

16PC Sashimi Dinner

$48.00

16pc Chef's Choice Sashimi

Regular Rolls

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$9.00

Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber

Asparagus Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$8.00
California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$8.00
Eel Avocado Roll

Eel Avocado Roll

$10.00
Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Smoked Salmon / Cucumber / Cream Cheese

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon Mango Roll

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00
Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$10.00

Specialty Rolls

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Grilled Eel / Cucumber / Avocado / Eel Sauce / Sesame Seeds

Kobe Beef Roll

$16.00

Grilled Kobe Beef / Lettuce / Cucumber / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Shichimi / Scallions

Lobster Tempura Roll

$18.00

Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce

Lohi Roll

$19.00

Tuna Poke / Avocado / Cucumber / Albacore Tuna / Cilantro / Wasabi Tobiko / Jalapeno / Spicy Poke Dressing

Mizu Roll

Mizu Roll

$19.00

Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Tuna / Salmon / Albacore Tuna

Sea Monster Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura / Cucumber / Tuna / Avocado / Seaweed Salad / Masago / Sriracha / Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Eel Sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura / Lettuce / Avocado / Cucumber / Tobiko / Eel Sauce

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$8.00

Sweet Potato Tempura / Eel Sauce

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$19.00

Spicy Tuna / Avocado / Seared Tuna / Ponzu Sauce / Momiji / Crispy Onion / Scallions

Vegas Roll

Vegas Roll

$18.00

Salmon / Avocado / Cream Cheese / Tempura Fried / Eel Sauce

Mizu Volcano Roll

Mizu Volcano Roll

$25.00

California Roll / Baked Langoustine Lobster / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Masago / Eel Sauce

Hotate Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura / Spicy Crab Mix / Seared Scallop / Black Tobiko / Garlic Butter / Ponzu Sauce

Ichigo Dragon Roll

$20.00

Shrimp and Crab tempura / Cream Cheese / Topped with Bluefin Akami Tuna / Strawberry / White Chocolate Sauce

Mango Tango Roll

$20.00

High Roller Roll

$45.00

Cherry Blossom Roll

$20.00

Bomber Roll

$22.00

Soda/Juice

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull "Watermelon"

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Water

Pelligrino Large

$7.00

Topo Chico

$9.00

Fiji Water

$7.00

Water

Tea

Genmaicha Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea (Caffeine Free)

$4.00

Chamomile Mint (Caffeine Free)

$4.00

SAKE

Haze | Hot Sake

$14.00+

Sake Bomb

$9.00

Momokawa Draft (C)

$22.00

Green Tea Sake Shot

$7.00

Chika Sake Cup 200ml

$10.00

Funaguchi Cup 200ml

$10.00

Demon Slayer Juice Box

$10.00

Nigori Cup 200ml

$12.00

Chrysanthemum Dew 300ml

$34.00

Chrysanthemum Dew 720ml

$75.00

Dassai 23 300ml

$98.00

Dassai 39 300ml

$50.00

Dassai 45 300ml

$40.00

Dassai 45 720ml

$95.00

Demon Slayer 300ml

$36.00

Demonslayer 720ml

$125.00

Drunken Whale 720ml

$70.00

Everlasting Roots 900ml

$95.00

Goka Senneju 300ml

$34.00

Hakkaisan 3yr aged in Snow 720ml

$125.00

Hakushika Yamada Nishiki 300ml

$24.00

Pearls of Simplicity 720ml

$80.00

Kubota 300ml

$38.00

Mio Sparkling 300ml

$32.00

Mio Sparkling 750ml

$65.00

Moon On The Water 300ml

$36.00

Noble Arrow 720ml

$82.00

Perfect Snow 300ml

$32.00

Sayuri | Little Lily 300ml

$26.00

Sayuri | Little Lily 720ml

$55.00

Soul Of The Sensei 720ml

$80.00

Suijin | God of Water 300ml

$26.00

Suijin | God Of Water 720ml

$58.00

Tears Of Dawn 720ml

$68.00Out of stock

Sun Rise 720ml

$65.00

Heavens Door 720ml

$80.00

Oze No Yukidoke 720ml

$70.00

Dassai 45 Nigori 300ml

$40.00

Dassai 45 Nigori 720ml

$95.00

WHITE WINE

Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc (G)

$13.00Out of stock

Cedar Salmon Pinot Grigio (G)

$12.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (G)

$13.00

Palladio White Blend (G)

$11.00

Bodegas Avancia (B)

$50.00

Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc (B)

$52.00Out of stock

Cedar Salmon (B) Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (B)

$49.00

Palladio White Blend (B)

$42.00

Domane Wachau (B)

$70.00

Rombauer Chardonnay (B)

$85.00

Talley Chardonnay (B)

$75.00

Château De Sancerre | Sancerre Blanc (B)

$60.00

RED WINE

Palladio (G) Red Blend

$11.00

Fossil Point (G) Pinot Noir

$13.00

Fossil Point Cabernet (G)

$12.00

Bodega Colomè Malbec (G)

$12.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose (G)

$12.00

Palladio (B) Red Blend

$42.00

Fossil Point (B) Pinot Noir

$50.00

Fossil Point (B) Cabernet

$46.00

Bodega Colomè Malbec (B)

$48.00

La Jolie Fleur Rose (B)

$46.00

John Anthony (B)

$120.00

Ontanon (B)

$70.00

Prisoner (B)

$90.00

La Petite Madeleine Malbec (B)

$58.00Out of stock

Rutherford Ranch Cab (B)

$63.00

Duckhorn (B)

$120.00

8 Years In The Desert (B)

$95.00

Silver Oak (B)

$260.00

Aveleda Rose (B)

$46.00

Aveleda Rose (G)

$12.00

SPARKLING BOTTLES

Francois Montand 187ml

$10.00

Francois Motand Rose 187ml

$10.00

Dom Perignon (B)

$500.00

Ace Of Spades (B)

$600.00

Ace Of Spades Rose

$850.00

Sauvage Blanc De Blanc

$49.00Out of stock

Gruet Brut Rose

$40.00

Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut

$150.00

Veuve Cliquot

$175.00

Belaire Rose

$125.00

Moet Chandon

$150.00

Piper Heidsieck Champagne Rose

$95.00

Mumm Nappa

$65.00Out of stock

JAPANESE WINE

K573 Bottle

$130.00

Choya Plum Wine

$12.00

BOTTLED

Lindemans Framboise Lambic

$8.00

Kawaba Sunrise Ale 11.6oz

$10.00

Hitachino White Ale 11.2oz

$12.00

Asahi 22oz

$10.00

Kirin 22oz

$10.00

Chu Hi

$7.00

Cocktails

Thank You, Next w/ Prosecco

$12.00

Haku Vodka / Strawberry Syrup / Lemon Juice / Wycliff Brut

Thank You, Next w/ Redbull

$14.00

Haku Vodka / Strawberry Syrup / Lemon Juice / Red Bull "Yellow"

Cucumber Gimlet

$13.00

Effen Cucumber Vodka / Lemon Juice / Simple Syrup

Japanese Highball

$12.00

Suntory Toki / Club Soda / Lemon

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Komasa Gin / Japanese Bermutto / Umepon / Velvet Falernum / Absinthe / Japanese Bitters

Reishi Martini

$15.00

Sundays Whisky / Matcha Honey / Lemon / Soda

Kiss in the Wind

$14.00

Rey Campero Mezcal / Dos Organic Reposado Tequila / Blackberry / Ancho Reyes / Agave / Lime

Yuzu Margarita

$16.00+

Blanco Tequila / Cointreau / Agave / Yuzu / Lime Substitute Mezcal Option of Regular or Spicy | 17

Japanese Old Fashioned

$15.00

Suntory Toki Whisky / Jasmine Tea / Shiso Bitters

Ube Margarita

$14.00

Sex On Fire

$14.00

Fruity Pebbles

$15.00

Misc

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side (Thin) Lemon Slices

$0.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side Tempura Flakes

$0.50

Side Uzura (for Sushi)

$2.00

Side Xtra Noodles

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side Truffle

$20.00

Kids Noodle And Soup

$8.00

Sauces

Side Chili Oil

$0.75

Side Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

Side Karaage Sauce

$0.75

Side Ponzu

$0.75

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side Sriracha Sauce

$0.75

Side Tamari

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Kizami Wasabi

$5.00

Small Fresh Wasabi

$8.00

Large Fresh Wasabi

$20.00

Side Veggie Spring Roll Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 10:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Mizu Izakaya, a Japanese pub and restaurant, offers a diverse menu of Japanese dishes, including fresh sushi directly sourced from Japanese fish markets. Voted one of the best places to eat in Denver, Mizu offers the best sushi in Denver, the largest collection of Japanese whisky in Colorado and specialty craft cocktails made by the best bartenders in Colorado.

Website

Location

1560 Boulder St., Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Mizu Izakaya image
Banner pic
Mizu Izakaya image
Mizu Izakaya image

