Mizu Izakaya Restaurant & Sushi
$$
1560 Boulder St.
Denver, CO 80211
Popular Items
Hot
Miso Soup
Miso Broth / Seasonal Mushrooms / Seaweed / Scallions / Tofu
Brussel Sprouts
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts / Candied Pecans / Yuzu Glaze
Chicken Karaage
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh / Housemade Karaage Sauce / Shishito Pepper
Ika Geso Karaage
Cream Pork Kimchi
Pork Belly / Green Onion / Fresno Pepper / Cream Sauce
Crispy Gyoza
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
Crispy Veggie Gyoza
Edamame
Sea salt
Edamame XO
Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze
Furikake Fries
Crispy Housemade French Fries / Dried Seaweed / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Dried Bonito Flakes
Honey Eggplant
Eggplant / Sweet Honey Miso Glaze / Sesame Seeds / Scallions
Duck Buns
3pc / Roasted Duck / Scallions / Cucumber / Hoisin Sauce
Kobe Beef Buns
3pc, Sautéed Kobe Beef / Sweet Soy Marinate / Green Onion
Pork Belly Buns
3pc, Braised Pork Belly / House Slaw
Shishito Peppers
Sautéed Shishito Peppers / Ponzu Sauce / Sesame Seeds
Takoyaki
5pc, Japanese Stuffed Octopus Wheat Cakes / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Dried Seaweed / Dried Bonito Flakes
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Carrot / Cabbage / Fried Egg Paper / Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Seafood Dynamite
Scallop / Shrimp / Octopus / Squid / Onion / Mushroom / Masago / Topped with a House Dynamite sauce
Yaki Ika
Grilled Whole Squid / Ponzu / Scallions
Cold/Salad
Mixed Greens Salad
Housemade Ginger Tofu Dressing / Fresh Tomatoes / Radish / Cucumbers /
Seaweed Salad
Mixed Greens / Seaweed / Sesame Vinaigrette / Seasonal Fruit
Tuna Tataki Salad
Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomatoes / Ponzu Dressing
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Crispy Rice / Spicy Tuna / Avocado / Jalapeno / Eel Sauce / Masago
Sashimi Lollipop
Tuna / Yellowtail / Salmon / Wrapped in Cucumber / Soy White Onion Vinaigrette
Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi
6pcs Yellowtail Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers / Micro Herbs / Jalapenos / Smoked Aged Soy Dressing
New Style Salmon Sashimi
6pc Salmon Sashimi / Diced Bell Peppers and Onion / Micro Herbs / Citrus Soy Dressing
Kanpachi Dry Miso Sashimi
6PC Amberjack Sashimi / Jalapeno / Cilantro / Diced Bell Pepper and Onion / Dry Miso / Ponzu Dressing
Bluefin Avocado Sashimi
6PC Wild Japanese Bluefin Sashimi / Avocado / Chives / Yuzu Onion Vinaigrette
Truffle Sashimi
Dessert
SPECIALS
Grilled King Crab
Alaskan King Crab / Yuzu Aioli
Uni Carbonara
Sea Urchin / Udon Noodle / Housemade Cream Sauce / Chives / Garlic / Onion / Truffle / Egg Yolk
3pc Gold Flakes Oysters
6oz Filet Mignon
Kobe Beef Banh Mi
Served on a Toasted Baguette / Pickled Daikon & Carrot / Serrano / Cilantro / Scallions / House Sauce
Miso Salmon Belly
2pc / Honey Miso Glaze / Sesame / Eggplant / Shishito Pepper
Potato Korokke
Hamachi Kama
Grilled Yellowtail collar / Spicy Ponzu
Salmon Kama
Grilled Salmon Collar / Spicy Ponzu
Volcano Scallops
Shrimp Cocktail
Ramen/Noodle
Miso Ramen
Red Miso Broth / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onion / Corn / Bok Choy
Pork Kimchi Ramen
Spicy Red Miso Broth / Sautéed Kimchi / Grilled Pork Belly / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Bok Choy
Shoyu Ramen
Soy and Fish Broth / Chashu Pork / Soft Boiled Egg / Bok Choy / Fish Cake / Green Onion / Bamboo Shoot / Garlic / Seaweed
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chicken & Pork Broth / Black Garlic Oil / Chashu Pork / Soft Boiled Egg / Green Onions / Dried Seaweed / Bamboo Shoots
Duck Ramen
Red Miso Broth / Roasted Duck / Corn / Bok Choy / Crispy Garlic / Green Onion / Seaweed / Spring Mix
Yaki Soba
Stir Fried Egg Noodle / Cabbage / Scallions / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Red Pickled Ginger / Dried Seaweed
Yaki Udon
Stir Fried Udon Noodle / Cabbage / Scallions / Japanese Worchestire Sauce / Red Pickled Ginger / Dried Seaweed
Poke Bowls
Crab Salad Bowl
Snow Crab Mix / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice
Salmon Poke Bowl
Salmon Poke / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice
Tuna Poke Bowl
Tuna Poke / Cucumber / Cherry Tomatoes / Seaweed Salad / Mixed Greens / Sushi Rice
ENTREES
1/2 Roasted Duck
Roasted Duck/ Spring Mix / Cucumber / Hoisin Sauce / Served with 4 Bao Buns
Mizu Lamb Chops
4pc Marinated Lamb Chops / Mashed Potatoes / Cauliflower
Seared Scallops
3pc Hokkaido Scallops / Sweet Potato Puree / Brussel Sprouts
Grilled Garlic Shrimp
6pc U20 Shrimp / Sauteed Spinach / Mashed Potatoes / Cherry Tomato / Chipotle Mango Sauce
Miso Black Cod
Black Cod marinated with Sweet Red Miso / Honey Eggplant / Shishito Peppers
Wagyu Short Ribs
Marinated Short Ribs / Sauteed Vegetables
Fried Rice
Kobe beef / Egg / Onion / Garlic / Corn / Topped with Scallion and Serrano Pepper
Skewers
Asparagus Skewers
Fresh Asparagus / Sea Salt / Black Pepper
King Mushroom Skewers
Fresh King Oyster Mushroom / Butter / Sea Salt / Black Pepper / Sweet Soy Glaze
Negima Skewers
Free Range Chicken Thigh / Sweet Soy Glaze
Pork Belly Skewers
Kurobuta Pork Belly / Sea Salt / Black Pepper
Shiitake Mushroom Skewers
Fresh Shitake / Sea Salt / Butter / Soy Glaze
Tenderloin Steak Skewers
Tenderloin / Sweet Smoked Soy Glaze / Garlic Butter
Lobster Tail Skewers
Garlic Butter
Chicken Wing Skewers
6pc Fried / Sriracha Aioli
Tiger Shrimp Skewers
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
Maguro (Big-Eye Tuna)
Bincho (Albacore Tuna)
Tataki Maguro (Seared Tuna)
Shake (Salmon)
Smoked Shake (Smoked Salmon)
Madai (Red Snapper)
Hirame (Fluke)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Kanpachi (Amberjack)
Unagi (Eel)
Hotategai (Scallop)
Kani (Snow Crab)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Tamago (Egg Custard)
Asparagus
Eringi (King Mushroom)
Oshinko (Japanese Pickled Daikon)
Masago (Smelt Roe)
Amaebi (Raw Sweet Shrimp)
Tako (Octopus)
Tobiko (Red)
Tobiko (Black)
Tobiko (Wasabi)
SEASONAL NIGIRI & SASHIMI
The "Perfect Bite"
O-Toro Uni (Fatty Tuna topped with Uni)
A5 Wagyu Beef (Seared)
O-Toro (Fatty Tuna)
Aburi O- toro (Seared)
Chu-Toro (Medium Fatty Tuna)
Akami (Bluefin Tuna)
Hokkaido Uni (Japanese Sea Urchin)
Santa Barbara Uni (Sea Urchin)
Umi-masu (Ocean Trout)
Ora Salmon (King Salmon)
Copper River Salmon
Hokkaido Hotate (Japanese Scallop)
Engawa (Fluke-Fin)
Aburi Salmon Belly (Seared)
Aburi Black Cod
Whole Live Scallop
Aburi Kinmadai( Golden Eye Snapper)
DINNER SET / BENTO
Regular Rolls
Alaska Roll
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked Salmon / Cucumber / Cream Cheese
Salmon Roll
Salmon Mango Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Specialty Rolls
Dragon Roll
Grilled Eel / Cucumber / Avocado / Eel Sauce / Sesame Seeds
Kobe Beef Roll
Grilled Kobe Beef / Lettuce / Cucumber / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Shichimi / Scallions
Lobster Tempura Roll
Lobster Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
Lohi Roll
Tuna Poke / Avocado / Cucumber / Albacore Tuna / Cilantro / Wasabi Tobiko / Jalapeno / Spicy Poke Dressing
Mizu Roll
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
Rainbow Roll
Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Tuna / Salmon / Albacore Tuna
Sea Monster Roll
Shrimp Tempura / Cucumber / Tuna / Avocado / Seaweed Salad / Masago / Sriracha / Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura / Avocado / Cucumber / Lettuce / Eel Sauce
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab Tempura / Lettuce / Avocado / Cucumber / Tobiko / Eel Sauce
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet Potato Tempura / Eel Sauce
Tokyo Roll
Spicy Tuna / Avocado / Seared Tuna / Ponzu Sauce / Momiji / Crispy Onion / Scallions
Vegas Roll
Salmon / Avocado / Cream Cheese / Tempura Fried / Eel Sauce
Mizu Volcano Roll
California Roll / Baked Langoustine Lobster / Japanese Kewpie Mayo / Masago / Eel Sauce
Hotate Roll
Shrimp Tempura / Spicy Crab Mix / Seared Scallop / Black Tobiko / Garlic Butter / Ponzu Sauce
Ichigo Dragon Roll
Shrimp and Crab tempura / Cream Cheese / Topped with Bluefin Akami Tuna / Strawberry / White Chocolate Sauce
Mango Tango Roll
High Roller Roll
Cherry Blossom Roll
Bomber Roll
Soda/Juice
SAKE
Haze | Hot Sake
Sake Bomb
Momokawa Draft (C)
Green Tea Sake Shot
Chika Sake Cup 200ml
Funaguchi Cup 200ml
Demon Slayer Juice Box
Nigori Cup 200ml
Chrysanthemum Dew 300ml
Chrysanthemum Dew 720ml
Dassai 23 300ml
Dassai 39 300ml
Dassai 45 300ml
Dassai 45 720ml
Demon Slayer 300ml
Demonslayer 720ml
Drunken Whale 720ml
Everlasting Roots 900ml
Goka Senneju 300ml
Hakkaisan 3yr aged in Snow 720ml
Hakushika Yamada Nishiki 300ml
Pearls of Simplicity 720ml
Kubota 300ml
Mio Sparkling 300ml
Mio Sparkling 750ml
Moon On The Water 300ml
Noble Arrow 720ml
Perfect Snow 300ml
Sayuri | Little Lily 300ml
Sayuri | Little Lily 720ml
Soul Of The Sensei 720ml
Suijin | God of Water 300ml
Suijin | God Of Water 720ml
Tears Of Dawn 720ml
Sun Rise 720ml
Heavens Door 720ml
Oze No Yukidoke 720ml
Dassai 45 Nigori 300ml
Dassai 45 Nigori 720ml
WHITE WINE
Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc (G)
Cedar Salmon Pinot Grigio (G)
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (G)
Palladio White Blend (G)
Bodegas Avancia (B)
Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc (B)
Cedar Salmon (B) Pinot Grigio
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay (B)
Palladio White Blend (B)
Domane Wachau (B)
Rombauer Chardonnay (B)
Talley Chardonnay (B)
Château De Sancerre | Sancerre Blanc (B)
RED WINE
Palladio (G) Red Blend
Fossil Point (G) Pinot Noir
Fossil Point Cabernet (G)
Bodega Colomè Malbec (G)
La Jolie Fleur Rose (G)
Palladio (B) Red Blend
Fossil Point (B) Pinot Noir
Fossil Point (B) Cabernet
Bodega Colomè Malbec (B)
La Jolie Fleur Rose (B)
John Anthony (B)
Ontanon (B)
Prisoner (B)
La Petite Madeleine Malbec (B)
Rutherford Ranch Cab (B)
Duckhorn (B)
8 Years In The Desert (B)
Silver Oak (B)
Aveleda Rose (B)
Aveleda Rose (G)
SPARKLING BOTTLES
Francois Montand 187ml
Francois Motand Rose 187ml
Dom Perignon (B)
Ace Of Spades (B)
Ace Of Spades Rose
Sauvage Blanc De Blanc
Gruet Brut Rose
Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut
Veuve Cliquot
Belaire Rose
Moet Chandon
Piper Heidsieck Champagne Rose
Mumm Nappa
JAPANESE WINE
Cocktails
Thank You, Next w/ Prosecco
Haku Vodka / Strawberry Syrup / Lemon Juice / Wycliff Brut
Thank You, Next w/ Redbull
Haku Vodka / Strawberry Syrup / Lemon Juice / Red Bull "Yellow"
Cucumber Gimlet
Effen Cucumber Vodka / Lemon Juice / Simple Syrup
Japanese Highball
Suntory Toki / Club Soda / Lemon
Espresso Martini
Komasa Gin / Japanese Bermutto / Umepon / Velvet Falernum / Absinthe / Japanese Bitters
Reishi Martini
Sundays Whisky / Matcha Honey / Lemon / Soda
Kiss in the Wind
Rey Campero Mezcal / Dos Organic Reposado Tequila / Blackberry / Ancho Reyes / Agave / Lime
Yuzu Margarita
Blanco Tequila / Cointreau / Agave / Yuzu / Lime Substitute Mezcal Option of Regular or Spicy | 17
Japanese Old Fashioned
Suntory Toki Whisky / Jasmine Tea / Shiso Bitters
Ube Margarita
Sex On Fire
Fruity Pebbles
Misc
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:45 pm
1560 Boulder St., Denver, CO 80211