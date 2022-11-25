  • Home
Mizuki Sushi Elk Grove 7440 laguna blvd #98

No reviews yet

7440 laguna blvd #98

elk grove, CA 95657

Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Deep Fried Tofu

Assorted sashimi (9pcs)

$18.00

9 PCs assorted fish ( maguro,sake,hamachi)

BBQ Albacore

$10.50+

Grilled white tuna topped with scallion and sesame seeds

Calamari

$11.00

Breaded, deep fried squid

Croquette

$7.50

DF mashed potato

Dallas Special

$14.50

Crabmix wrapped with salmon,scallop, torched with white sauce,unagi sauce, scallions, habenero sauce

Deep fried Gyoza

$7.00

Pork & vegetable pot stickers

Edamame

$5.50

Cooked soybeans

Hamachi Kama

$13.00

Grilled Yellowtail Collar Bone

Pan fried Gyoza

$8.00

Pan seared pork & vegetable pot stickers

Pepper Fin

$17.00

Thin slices of white tuna, jalapeño, sesame oil, ponzu & spicy sauce

Salmon carpaccio

$16.50

8 PCs of thin sliced, lightly seared salmon, topped with olive oil, fried onion chips, capersv

Sea Steak

$17.00

Seared thin slices of red tuna, scallion, seseme oil , ponzu

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Seasoned with garlic, soy sauce, mixed pepper

Taste Of Himalayan

$16.00

6 PCs of thin sliced salmon served on Himalayan salt rock, olive oil,red onion, shredded pepper

Sake sashimi /salmon (6pcs)

$15.50

Maguro sashimi/ red tuna (6pcs)

$16.00

6pcs raw fish

Hamachi sashimi/ yellowtail (6pcs)

$17.00

Shiro maguro sashimi/albacore tuna(6pcs)

$16.00

Smoked sake sashimi/ smoked salmon(6pcs)

$16.50

Small plates

Zucchini bites

$10.50

Deep fried zucchini topped, spicy crab,unagi & zesty sauce

Snowballs

$13.00

Crabmix, salmon, baked w/ sauce ( contain cheese)and toppedwith unagi sauce

Stuffed Jalapeño

$11.50

Crabmix, cream cheese, Deep fried, unagi sauce, sesame seed.

Stuffed Mushroom

$11.50

Crabmix , cream cheese , Deep fried unagi sauce, sesame seed

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

7 PCs of mixed vegetable tempura

Shrimp tempura

$11.50

4 PCs of deep fried shrimp

Mixed tempura

$13.00

5 assorted vegetables and 2 shrimp

Salad

House salad

$3.50

Iceberg lettuce with house dressing

Wakame salad

$6.00

Seaweed salad

Sunomono salad

$5.50

Cucumber salad

Poke salad

$15.00

Red tuna, onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, sesame seed( ponzu,sesame oil)

Sides

BBQ orange sauce

$0.25

Dressing

$0.25

Kizami wasabi

$3.00

Large miso

$6.50

Miso

$2.00

Ponzu sauce

$0.25

Red sauce

$0.25

Rice

$2.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Special sauce

$0.25

Sriracha

$0.25

Tempura sauce

$0.25

Teriyaki sauce

$0.25

Unagi sauce

$0.25

White sauce

$0.25

Zesty sauce

$0.25

Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Red tuna over rice (2 pieces)

Sake Nigiri

$6.50

Salmon over rice ( 2 pieces)

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail over rice ( 2 pieces)

Shiro maguro Nigiri

$7.00

White tuna over rice (2pieces)

Smoked sake Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked salmon over rice ( 2 pieces)

Tako Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus over rice ( 2pieces)

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Eel over rice (2 pieces)

Hotate Nigiri

$8.00

Scallop over rice (2pieces)

Ikura Nigiri

$9.50

Salmon roe over rice (2pieces)

Amaebi Nigiri

$9.50

Sweet shrimp over sushi rice with head (2 pieces)

Sushi combo

$21.00

7 pieces of assorted Nigiri w/miso and house salad

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Masago Nigiri

$6.50

Habanero Masago Nigiri

$7.50

Kid's meal

Kid's bento

$10.00

Up to 2 items from the list Comes with rice

Single entree

Chicken teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce

Sesame chicken

$17.00

Breaded, deep fried chicken w/teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$17.00

Breaded, deep fried chicken w/ katsu sauce

Salmon teriyaki

$18.00

Thai chicken

$18.00

Bento

2 item bento

$18.00

Your choice of 2 different item from the list

Sashimi plates

Sashimi plates

$26.00+

12 pieces of assorted fish w/house salad and rice

Boats

Small boat

$85.00

All chefs choice !!! 10 pieces assorted sashimi 6 pieces assorted Nigiri CA roll, 2 chef's special rolls, Wakame salad, 6 pieces DF gyoza , 2 miso

Medium boat

$105.00

All chef's choice !!! 12 assorted sashimi 6 Nigiri 1 Spicy tuna roll , 3 chefs special rolls Wakame salad,2 hand rolls,! 6 DF gyoza , 4 miso

Large boat

$125.00

All chefs choice!!!! 14 PCs sashimi 6 Nigiri Avoqyu roll, 5 chefs special rolls Wakame salad, 2 hand rolls , 6 DF gyoza, 4 miso

Sushi rolls

49'ers

$12.00

snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, red tuna, salmon topped w/masago, onion, unagi sauce, special sauce

Alaskan

$7.50

salmon, avocado

Aloha

$10.00

spicy tuna, spicy crab, topped w/white tuna, jalapeño, unagi & special sauce

Avokyu

$6.50

avocado, cucumber

Baked Salmon Roll

$10.00

crab mix, salmon, baked w/special sauce (contains cheese), unagi sauce

Basil

$13.50

asparagus tempura, crab mix, cream cheese, salmon, yellow tail, basil w/soy wrap, unagi sauce, zesty sauce, spicy sauce

Black & Tan

$16.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix topped w/BBQ albacore, onion, BBQ sauce, unagi sauce

CA

$6.00

crab mix, avocado

Chinggis

$10.50

spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail topped w/onion, masago, unagi & special sauce

Cilantro

$9.50

cilantro, spicy crab, salmon, red tuna, unagi & special sauce

Citrus

$10.50

shrimp tempura, crab mix, salmon topped w/lemon, habanero masago, special & unagi sauce

Crossing

$12.00

shrimp tempura, crab mix topped w/avocado, scallop, unagi sauce, zesty sauce masago

Danger

$14.50

cream cheese, asparagus tempura, spicy crab, spicy tuna, eel, white tuna, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, habanero masago

Fair Oaks

$8.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, unagi sauce, special sauce

Friday

$12.00

snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, eel, special & unagi sauce

Happy

$9.00

salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, deep-fried, unagi & special sauce

J & J

$10.50

shrimp tempura, crab mix, white tuna, unagi sauce, zesty sauce, red sauce, fried onion chips

Kamikaze

$12.00

spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura, salmon, scallop, topped w/habanero masago, white, spicy & unagi sauce

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber

Kikko

$13.00

shrimp tempura, spicy crab, spicy tuna, eel, deep-fried onion, unagi & special, spicy sauces

Kings

$13.50

crab mix, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, white tuna, salmon, lemon, onion, unagi sauce, zesty & red sauce

Lobster Tempura

$17.50

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, red tuna, lobster tempura, lemon, onion, zesty sauce, unagi sauce, spicy sauce

Lotus

$12.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with avocado , crab mix, albacore, jalapeño with unagi sauce, special sauce

Lucky 7

$11.50

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab mix topped w/seared salmon, masago, unagi & special sauce

Negihama Make

$6.50

yellowtail, green onion

Nemo (No rice)

$14.50

white tuna, red tuna, crab mix, avocado, soy wrap topped w/chopped tempura asparagus, teriyaki & spicy sauce

Orange Blossom

$11.00

red tuna, avocado, salmon, special sauce

Pacific

$9.00

Avocado , red tuna

Philly

$8.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rainbow

$11.50

crab mix, avocado, cooked shrimp, 4 kinds of fish

Red Boy

$12.00

spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with red tuna , jalapeño , cilantro, special sauce , unagi sauce

Red Dragon

$13.00

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, white tuna, red tuna, torched w/special sauce ( contained cheese), unagi sauce, habanero masago

Rock 'N Roll

$8.50

spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep-fried, w/unagi sauce

Sake Maki

$6.50

salmon

Sakura

$10.00

spicy crab, jalapeño, avocado, cooked shrimp, unagi & special sauce

Savage

$12.50

salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, deep-fried, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, onion, habanero masago

Sexy You (No rice)

$12.50

red tuna, white tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber wrap, soy wrap, masago, ponzu sauce

Shrimp Lover

$9.00

shrimp tempura, crab mix, unagi & special sauces

Smokey

$13.50

smoked salmon, asparagus tempura, avocado, topped w/scallop, lightly seared w/shichimi (mixed pepper) bacon bits, unagi sauce, zesty sauce

Soft Crunchy

$10.00

spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, red snapper, red tuna, tempura flakes, unagi & special sauce

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

spicy tuna, cucumber

Spider

$9.00

avocado, cucumber, soft shell crab, crab mix, masago, unagi sauce

Sunrise

$11.00

cucumber, avocado , spicy crab mix , DF onion, topped with unagi sauce

Super CA

$8.50

avocado, crab mix, deep-fried, unagi sauce

Tekka Maki

$6.50

red tuna

Tempura Deluxe

$9.50

crab mix, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, salmon, special sauce

Tsunami

$12.50

avocado, shrimp tempura, topped w/5 kinds of fish, masago, unagi sauce, white sauce

Vegan

$11.00

avocado, asparagus tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, red onion

White Dragon

$13.00

shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, escolar fish, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, onion, masago

Zuki

$8.50

deep-fried salmon, avocado, crab mix, unagi & special sauce

Lunch Special EG

Lunch Special

$14.00

LS Roll Only

LS Rolls

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7440 laguna blvd #98, elk grove, CA 95657

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

