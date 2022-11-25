- Home
Mizuki Sushi Elk Grove 7440 laguna blvd #98
7440 laguna blvd #98
elk grove, CA 95657
Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Deep Fried Tofu
Assorted sashimi (9pcs)
9 PCs assorted fish ( maguro,sake,hamachi)
BBQ Albacore
Grilled white tuna topped with scallion and sesame seeds
Calamari
Breaded, deep fried squid
Croquette
DF mashed potato
Dallas Special
Crabmix wrapped with salmon,scallop, torched with white sauce,unagi sauce, scallions, habenero sauce
Deep fried Gyoza
Pork & vegetable pot stickers
Edamame
Cooked soybeans
Hamachi Kama
Grilled Yellowtail Collar Bone
Pan fried Gyoza
Pan seared pork & vegetable pot stickers
Pepper Fin
Thin slices of white tuna, jalapeño, sesame oil, ponzu & spicy sauce
Salmon carpaccio
8 PCs of thin sliced, lightly seared salmon, topped with olive oil, fried onion chips, capersv
Sea Steak
Seared thin slices of red tuna, scallion, seseme oil , ponzu
Spicy Edamame
Seasoned with garlic, soy sauce, mixed pepper
Taste Of Himalayan
6 PCs of thin sliced salmon served on Himalayan salt rock, olive oil,red onion, shredded pepper
Sake sashimi /salmon (6pcs)
Maguro sashimi/ red tuna (6pcs)
6pcs raw fish
Hamachi sashimi/ yellowtail (6pcs)
Shiro maguro sashimi/albacore tuna(6pcs)
Smoked sake sashimi/ smoked salmon(6pcs)
Small plates
Zucchini bites
Deep fried zucchini topped, spicy crab,unagi & zesty sauce
Snowballs
Crabmix, salmon, baked w/ sauce ( contain cheese)and toppedwith unagi sauce
Stuffed Jalapeño
Crabmix, cream cheese, Deep fried, unagi sauce, sesame seed.
Stuffed Mushroom
Crabmix , cream cheese , Deep fried unagi sauce, sesame seed
Vegetable Tempura
7 PCs of mixed vegetable tempura
Shrimp tempura
4 PCs of deep fried shrimp
Mixed tempura
5 assorted vegetables and 2 shrimp
Salad
Sides
Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Red tuna over rice (2 pieces)
Sake Nigiri
Salmon over rice ( 2 pieces)
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail over rice ( 2 pieces)
Shiro maguro Nigiri
White tuna over rice (2pieces)
Smoked sake Nigiri
Smoked salmon over rice ( 2 pieces)
Tako Nigiri
Octopus over rice ( 2pieces)
Unagi Nigiri
Eel over rice (2 pieces)
Hotate Nigiri
Scallop over rice (2pieces)
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe over rice (2pieces)
Amaebi Nigiri
Sweet shrimp over sushi rice with head (2 pieces)
Sushi combo
7 pieces of assorted Nigiri w/miso and house salad
Ebi Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Habanero Masago Nigiri
Single entree
Boats
Small boat
All chefs choice !!! 10 pieces assorted sashimi 6 pieces assorted Nigiri CA roll, 2 chef's special rolls, Wakame salad, 6 pieces DF gyoza , 2 miso
Medium boat
All chef's choice !!! 12 assorted sashimi 6 Nigiri 1 Spicy tuna roll , 3 chefs special rolls Wakame salad,2 hand rolls,! 6 DF gyoza , 4 miso
Large boat
All chefs choice!!!! 14 PCs sashimi 6 Nigiri Avoqyu roll, 5 chefs special rolls Wakame salad, 2 hand rolls , 6 DF gyoza, 4 miso
Sushi rolls
49'ers
snow crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, red tuna, salmon topped w/masago, onion, unagi sauce, special sauce
Alaskan
salmon, avocado
Aloha
spicy tuna, spicy crab, topped w/white tuna, jalapeño, unagi & special sauce
Avokyu
avocado, cucumber
Baked Salmon Roll
crab mix, salmon, baked w/special sauce (contains cheese), unagi sauce
Basil
asparagus tempura, crab mix, cream cheese, salmon, yellow tail, basil w/soy wrap, unagi sauce, zesty sauce, spicy sauce
Black & Tan
shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab mix topped w/BBQ albacore, onion, BBQ sauce, unagi sauce
CA
crab mix, avocado
Chinggis
spicy tuna, crab mix, avocado, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail topped w/onion, masago, unagi & special sauce
Cilantro
cilantro, spicy crab, salmon, red tuna, unagi & special sauce
Citrus
shrimp tempura, crab mix, salmon topped w/lemon, habanero masago, special & unagi sauce
Crossing
shrimp tempura, crab mix topped w/avocado, scallop, unagi sauce, zesty sauce masago
Danger
cream cheese, asparagus tempura, spicy crab, spicy tuna, eel, white tuna, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, habanero masago
Fair Oaks
shrimp tempura, avocado, unagi sauce, special sauce
Friday
snow crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, eel, special & unagi sauce
Happy
salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, deep-fried, unagi & special sauce
J & J
shrimp tempura, crab mix, white tuna, unagi sauce, zesty sauce, red sauce, fried onion chips
Kamikaze
spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura, salmon, scallop, topped w/habanero masago, white, spicy & unagi sauce
Kappa Maki
Cucumber
Kikko
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, spicy tuna, eel, deep-fried onion, unagi & special, spicy sauces
Kings
crab mix, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, white tuna, salmon, lemon, onion, unagi sauce, zesty & red sauce
Lobster Tempura
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, red tuna, lobster tempura, lemon, onion, zesty sauce, unagi sauce, spicy sauce
Lotus
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with avocado , crab mix, albacore, jalapeño with unagi sauce, special sauce
Lucky 7
shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab mix topped w/seared salmon, masago, unagi & special sauce
Negihama Make
yellowtail, green onion
Nemo (No rice)
white tuna, red tuna, crab mix, avocado, soy wrap topped w/chopped tempura asparagus, teriyaki & spicy sauce
Orange Blossom
red tuna, avocado, salmon, special sauce
Pacific
Avocado , red tuna
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Rainbow
crab mix, avocado, cooked shrimp, 4 kinds of fish
Red Boy
spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with red tuna , jalapeño , cilantro, special sauce , unagi sauce
Red Dragon
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, white tuna, red tuna, torched w/special sauce ( contained cheese), unagi sauce, habanero masago
Rock 'N Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, deep-fried, w/unagi sauce
Sake Maki
salmon
Sakura
spicy crab, jalapeño, avocado, cooked shrimp, unagi & special sauce
Savage
salmon, crab mix, cream cheese, deep-fried, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, onion, habanero masago
Sexy You (No rice)
red tuna, white tuna, salmon, avocado, spicy crab, cream cheese, cucumber wrap, soy wrap, masago, ponzu sauce
Shrimp Lover
shrimp tempura, crab mix, unagi & special sauces
Smokey
smoked salmon, asparagus tempura, avocado, topped w/scallop, lightly seared w/shichimi (mixed pepper) bacon bits, unagi sauce, zesty sauce
Soft Crunchy
spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, red snapper, red tuna, tempura flakes, unagi & special sauce
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber
Spider
avocado, cucumber, soft shell crab, crab mix, masago, unagi sauce
Sunrise
cucumber, avocado , spicy crab mix , DF onion, topped with unagi sauce
Super CA
avocado, crab mix, deep-fried, unagi sauce
Tekka Maki
red tuna
Tempura Deluxe
crab mix, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, salmon, special sauce
Tsunami
avocado, shrimp tempura, topped w/5 kinds of fish, masago, unagi sauce, white sauce
Vegan
avocado, asparagus tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, red onion
White Dragon
shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, escolar fish, torched w/white sauce, unagi sauce, onion, masago
Zuki
deep-fried salmon, avocado, crab mix, unagi & special sauce
Lunch Special EG
LS Roll Only
