Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Mizuki Asian Bistro

250 Reviews

$$

800 Denow Rd,Ste B

Pennington, NJ 08534

Popular Items

Gyoza
Crispy General Tso's Chicken
Veg. Spring Roll

Soup

Miso Soup (Pt)

$3.80

Seaweed, tofu, mushroom, scallions. CAN NOT make as gluten free.

Hot & Sour Soup (Pt)

$3.80

Has mushroom, eggs, tofu, shredded bamboo shots, scallions

Wonton Soup (Pt)

$3.80

Pork and shrimp wonton in clear veg. broth.

Seafood Soup (G)

$6.60

Shrimp, scallop, kani and some chinese veg. It IS gluten free. In veg. clear broth.

Tom Yom Soup

$7.00

2 pcs Shrimp, bell peppers, tomatos in the soup. Soup is make by seafood base, CAN NOT be Vegetarian.

Pumpkin Soup

$7.00

Blended Japanese pumpkin with heavy cream make this yummy creamy soup.

Miso soup (Qt)

$7.50

Hot & Sour Soup (Qt)

$7.50

Wonton Soup (Qt)

$7.50

Salad

Mix Green Salad

$5.50

Iceberg lettuce, mixed green, mango, carrots, and Jicama ( mexican yum bean ), with home made Ginger dressing. Ginger dressing: apple, ginger, garlic, orange, lemon, onion, mayo, sugar, salt blended. It IS gluten free.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Can NOT make as gluten free. It is mixed with some flavors already. It has a little sesame seeds mixed with it.

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Avocado on top of house green salad

Kani Salad

$7.50

Kani, crunchy, cucumber, caviar mixed with mayo.

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.00

Toasted crispy salmon skin, crunchy, with garden green in jalapeno dressing, and eel sauce. It is not spicy, sauce could be on the side, if is required.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chicken breast marinate with bit of curry flavor, grilled top on house salad. Served with Chili sauce and ginger dressing.

Tuna Mango Salad

$13.50

Tuna, mango, garden green with mild citrus and soy onion dressing. ( like Ponzu sauce taste)

Chef Sashimi Salad

$13.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, garden greens, with wasabi sesame dressing.

King Crab Mango Salad

$15.00

King crab, mango, garden green with mild citrus and soy onion dressing. ( like Ponzu sauce taste)

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$14.00

Shrimp, octopus, kani, onion, cucumber, cilantro in vingar sauce. It is Gluten free.

App. (seafood)

Coconut Shrimp

$10.50

deep fry breaded with coconut flak shrimp

Crispy Calamari

$11.50

with Chili sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$10.50

Shu Mai

$7.00

Steamed Japanese shrimp dumpling

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$11.50

Lite cover deef fry shrimp, with spicy mayo on side

App. (meat)

Beef Negimaki

Beef Negimaki

$10.50

Scallions wraps with thin beef, with teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.50

Crispy Duck Roll

$10.50

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan fried pork Japanese dumpling

Satay

$8.00

Chicken on skewer. Marinate lite curry sauce with chicken, with peanut sauce on side

App. (vegetable)

Age Tofu

$6.50

Fried Tofu

Edamame

$6.50

Grilled Eggplant

$8.00

In chili sauce

Indian Pancake

$8.00

with curry sauce on side

Shiitake Mushroom Asparagus

$7.00

In mushroom sauce.

Veg. Spring Roll

$6.00

4 pcs

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.00

Steamed vegetable dumpling. 6 pcs

App. (tempura)

Veg. Tempura App

$7.00

have taro, sweet potato, broccoli, mushroom with pumpkin filling. Total is 5 pcs.

Chicken Tempura App

$8.50

Have taro, sweet potato, mushroom with pumpkin filling, and 2 pcs of chicken. No veg, with get 3 pcs of chicken

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.50

Have taro, sweet potato, mushroom with pumpkin filling, and 2 pcs of shrimp. No veg, with get 3 pcs of shrimp

Sushi Bar Starter

Small chucked of salmon with caviar, oshinko in citrus sauce.

Black Pepper Tuna Tataki

$13.50

Thin slice black pepper tuna, sealed, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar

Salmon Tartar

Salmon Tartar

$13.50

Sashimi Appetizer

$13.50

Assorted 9 pcs sashimi for your starter. Normal have tuna, salmon and other fish.

Spicy Tuna Cracker

$13.50Out of stock

Spicy tuna with seaweed cracker

Spicy Tuna Pizza

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$13.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, placed on top of toasted tortilla.

Sushi Appetizer

$12.50

Assorted 5 pcs sushi for your starter. Normal have tuna, salmon and other fish.

Tuna Guacamole

Tuna Guacamole

$13.50

Chunked tuna mixed with avocado, in guacamole sauce

Tuna Tartar

$13.50

Small chucked of tuna with caviar, oshinko in citrus sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$13.50

Thin slice tuna, sealed, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar

Yellowtail w. Jalapeno in Ponzu Sauce

$14.50

Yellowtail fish with Jalaoeno on top, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar

Tuna Avocado Bomb

$15.00

Salmon Avocado Bomb

$15.00

Sushi or Sashimi

Black Pepper Tuna

$3.75

Branzzini

$4.50

Crab

$3.00

Eel

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Fluke

$3.50Out of stock

Ikura

$3.75

It's a roe of Salmon

King Crab

$8.00

Mackerel

$3.00

Masago

$3.50

It's a roe of capelin.

Octopus

$3.75

Red Clam

$3.75

King Salmon

$10.00

Salmon

$3.75

Scallop

$3.75

Sea Urchin

$12.00

Shrimp

$3.50

Steamed shrimp

Smoke Salmon

$3.75

Spanish Mackerel

$3.00

Squid

$3.75

Striped Bass

$3.50

Sweet Shrimp

$4.75

Tobiko

$3.75

It is Flying fish roes, larger than masago, smaller than ikura. Red: is Natural color Green: is wasabi flavor Black: is aquid ink.

Toro

$13.00

Tuna belly

Tuna

$3.75

White Tuna

$3.75

Yellowtail

$3.75

Yellowtail Belly

$5.00

Kumomotto Oyster

$6.00

Live Scallop

$17.00

Classic Rolls

Alaska Roll

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber

Black Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Christmas Tree Roll

$8.50

Tuna, salmon, avocado, green seaweed powder, caviar

Mexican Roll

$7.50

Tuna, cucumber, spicy sauce, crunchy

Passion Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Rock & Roll

$8.50

Tuna, yellowtail,cavicar

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Sunshine Roll

$8.50

Tuna, yellowtail, cucumber

Tokyo Roll

$8.50

Chopped shrimp, kani, spicy mayo, crunchy, caviar

Toro Scallion Roll

$12.50

Tuna belly roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Tuna Roll

$7.00

White Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.00

Yummy Roll

$8.50

Spicy yellowtail, fluke, white tuna, crunchy, caviar

Spicy Rolls

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.50

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crunchy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Vegetable Rolls

AAC Roll

$6.50

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Peanut Avocado Roll

$6.50

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Cucumber, avocado, pickle, lettuce, daikon, yamagobo

Cooked Rolls

Boston Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, lettuce, mayo with cucumber

California roll

$7.00

Kani, avocado, cucumber

Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Florida Roll

$7.50

Kani, shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Futo Maki

$7.50

King Cali

$13.00

King crab meat, avocado, susumber

Lobster Avocado Roll

$12.50

Steamed lobster meat, avocado

Salmon Skin Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Tiffany Roll

$8.00

Deep fried crab avocado roll, with spicy mayo

House Rolls (Cooked)

Amazing Roll

$12.50

Tempura spicy tuna avocado roll, eel sauce, spicy mayo, caviar, scallion on top

Bull Dog Roll

$15.50

Spicy crunchy crab, cucumber, w. sweet potato tempura on top

Dinosaur Roll

$17.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, w. soft shell crab tempura on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.50

Eel cucumber, w. avocado on top

Dynamic Roll

$17.50

Fresh lobster meat, cucumber, caviar, w. smoked salmon, spicy mayo on top

Lobster Salad Roll

$16.50

Tempura white fish, cucumber, w. lobster salad on top

Long Island Beach Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, with avocado on top

Peter Roll

$16.50

Spicy crunchy crab, shrimps. eel avocado on top

Snow Mountain Roll

Snow Mountain Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber w. homemade lobster salad on top

Spider Roll

$13.50

Soft shell crab tempura, green mix

House Roll (Uncooked)

American Dream Roll

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, white fish, seaweed salad, with crab meat tempura on top

Benjamin Roll

$16.50

Spicy crunchy tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, with spicy crunchy shrimp, avocado on top

Canada Roll

$16.50

Spicy crunchy salmon w. sculled salmon, red tobiko on top

Caribbean Roll

$16.50

Eel, spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, topped with 4 kinds of caviar

Crazy Tuna Roll

$16.50

Crunchy spicy tuna, w. black paper tuna, avocado, scallion, caviar, onion sauce on top

Crispy & Spicy Roll

$15.50

Deep fried crab,shrimp, asparagus roll, w. spicy crunchy tuna on top.

Fantastic Roll

Fantastic Roll

$16.50

Eel, avocado, spicy crunchy tuna, with spicy crunchy crab on top

King Spicy Roll

$14.50

Spicy crunchy tuna. w. avocado on top

Kiss on Fire

$17.50

Asparagus, spicy scallop, tuna, topped with scallop, jalopelo

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$14.50

Tuna, avocado, topped with mango

Mizuki Roll

$17.50

Soft shell crab tempura, lettuce, cucumber, topped with spicy crunchy tuna, black tobiko

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$16.50

Very thin cucumber wrapped with yellowtail, salmon, tuna, asparagus

NY Autumn Roll

$16.50

Tuna, smoked salmon, avocado w. fresh salmon, wasabi tobiko on top

Ocean Roll

$18.50

Shrimp tempura, s.crunchy yellotail, s. crunchy tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, fried onions

Pennington Roll

$16.50

Chicken tempura, spicy crunchy tuna on top

Pink Lady Roll

$16.50

Spicy crab, eel, avocado, tobiko, wrapped with pink soy paper

Pink Sandwich

Pink Sandwich

$18.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, egg, kani, lobster salad

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado

Red Head Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy crunchy tuna on top

Snow White Roll

$16.50

Spicy crunchy white tuna, w. sliced white tuna on top

Soho Roll

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, avocado in green soy paper

Spicy Girl Roll

$16.50

Spicy crunchy tuna, yellowtail, with spicy crunchy salmon on top

Spicy Tuna Naruto

$15.50

Very thin cucumber wrapped with spicy crunchy tuna, avocado

Sweet Heart Roll

$18.50

Spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, kani with pink soy paper, topped with tuna

Tuna Salmon Wrapper

$15.50

Tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, lettuce wrapped in a rice paper

Tuna Trio

$16.50

Spicy crunchy tuna, topped with white tuna, red tuna

Volcano Roll

$15.50

Deep fried smoke salmon, crab, avocado roll, with spicy mayo, massage on top

Fall Festive Roll

$18.00

Sushi Entree

20 pcs of sushi, 1 dragon roll, 1 california roll

Chirshi

$25.50

Assorted 15 pcs fish over sushi rice

Maki Combo

$19.50

California roll, Tuna roll, yellowtail scallions roll. NO Substitute.

Poke Bowl

$24.50

Salmon Sushi Dinner

$31.50

9 ács salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll

Sashimi Dinner

$32.50

23 pcs of assorted sashimi

Sashimi Platter

$29.50

18 pcs assorted sashimi

Spicy Maki Combo

$20.50

Spicy crunchy tuna, salmon, yellowtail roll. NO Substitute

Sushi & Sashimi Dinner

$33.50

Sushi Dinner

$29.50

9 pcs assorted sushi, 1 tuna roll

Sushi Dinner for 2

$58.00

Sushi Şashimi Dinner for 2

$65.00

10 pcs sushi, 21 pcs sashimi, 1 dragon roll, 1 California roll

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$25.50

Grilled 9 ács eel on top of rice

Asian Fusion - Vegetable

Asian Vegetable (D)

$14.00

Brown Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$14.00

Eggplant & Mushroom (D)

$14.00

Garlic Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$14.00

General Tso's Tofu

$18.00

Ginger Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$14.00

Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside

Sauteed Broccoli (D)

$14.00

Sesame Tofu

$18.00

Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D)- Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato

Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.

Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy

White Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable

$14.00

Asian Fusion - Chicken

Asian Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Brown Sauce (D) - Chicken

$16.00

Crispy General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Crispy Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Garlic Sauce (D) - Chicken

$16.00

Ginger Sauce (D) - Chicken

$16.00

Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside

Shrimp & Chicken in Peanut Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken with creamy peanuts asuce, peppers, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas

Shrimp & Chicken w. Walnut

$23.00

Deep fried breaded shrimp, with coconut sweeten sauce, deep fried chicken with no spicy general sauce.

Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Chicken

$18.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato

Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Chicken

$17.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk. It is Gluten Free

Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Chicken

$18.00

peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy. It is Gluten Free

White Sauce (D) - Chicken

$16.00

Gluten free, clear sauce.

Asian Fusion - Beef

Black Pepper Steak Cubes

$22.00

Stir fried steak cubes with black pepper, with green mixed on bottom

Brown Sauce (D) - Beef

$18.00

Garlic Sauce (D) - Beef

$18.00

Ginger Sauce (D) - Beef

$18.00

Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside

Pineapple Steak Cubes

$22.00

Stir fried steak cubes, with green, red peppers, pineapple

Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Beef

$20.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato

Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Beef

$19.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.

Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Beef

$20.00

peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy

White Sauce (D) - Beef

$18.00

Asian Fusion - Shrimp

Brown Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

Garlic Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

Ginger Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside

Shrimp & Chicken in Peanut Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp, chicken with creamy peanuts asuce, peppers, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas

Shrimp & Chicken w. Walnut

$23.00

Deep fried breaded shrimp, with coconut sweeten sauce, deep fried chicken with no spicy general sauce.

Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato

Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$21.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.

Thai Curry Seafood

$30.00

Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy

White Sauce (D) - Shrimp

$20.00

General Tso Shrimp

$22.00

Sesame Shrimp

$22.00

Asian Fusion - Scallop

Brown Sauce (D) - Scallop

$20.00

Garlic Sauce (D) - Scallop

$20.00

Ginger Sauce (D) - Scallop

$20.00

Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside

Spicy & Tasty Sauce - Scallop

$20.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato

Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Scallop

$21.00

Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.

Thai Curry Seafood

$30.00

Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Scallop

$20.00

peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy

White Sauce (D) - Scallop

$20.00

Asian Fusion - Fish

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$28.00

Grilled Chilean sea bass, on top of grilled eggplant, miso sauce over. Black sweet rice on side.

Chilean Sea Bass in Black Bean Sauce

Chilean Sea Bass in Black Bean Sauce

$28.00

Steamed Chili Sea Bass, with Black Bean Sauce on side, mushroom & asparagus on bottom.

Crispy Thai Red Snapper

$23.00

Deep fried lite coating red snapper filet, with Thai sweet & spicy sauce on side ( bell peppers inside the sauce). Mid spicy.

Dinner Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Box (D)

$21.00

Salmon Teriyaki Box (D)

$21.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Box (D)

$21.00

Rib Eye Steak Teriyaki Box (D)

$23.00

Red Snapper Box (D)

$21.00

Breaded pcs of snapper, with garlic sauce on side

5 PCS Sushi Box (D)

$21.00

9 PCS Sashimi Box (D)

$23.00

Teriyaki Dinner

Tofu Teriyaki (D)

$16.00
Chicken Teriyaki (D)

Chicken Teriyaki (D)

$19.00
Salmon Teriyaki (D)

Salmon Teriyaki (D)

$22.00

Shrimp Teriyaki (D)

$22.00

Rib Eye Steak Teriyaki (D)

$23.00

Teriyaki Combo (D)

$23.00

Seafood Teriyaki (D)

$30.00

Tempura Dinner

Vegetable Tempura (D)

$16.00

Chicken Tempura (D)

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura (D)

$19.00

Chicken Katsu (D)

$18.00

Fried Rice (G)

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Duck Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

King Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Hawaiian Veg. Fried Rice

$14.00

Hawaiian Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Hawaiian Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Plain Fried Rice with Eggs

$12.00

Pad Thai

Veggie Pad Thai

$15.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$15.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.00

Beef Pad Thai

$15.00

Duck Pad Thai

$15.00

Plain Pad Thai with Eggs

$15.00

Yaki Udon (G)

Veggie Yaki Udon

$15.00

Chicken Yaki Udon

$15.00

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$15.00

Beef Yaki Udon

$15.00

Duck Yaki Udon

$15.00

Plain Yaki Udon

$15.00

Yaki Soba (G)

Veggie Yaki Soba

$15.00

Chicken Yaki Soba

$15.00

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$15.00

Beef Yaki Soba

$15.00

Duck Yaki Soba

$15.00

Plains Yaki Soba

$15.00

Singapore Thin Noodles (G)

Veggie Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Chicken Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Shrimp Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Beef Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Duck Singapore Noodle

$15.00

Plains Singapore Noodle with Eggs

$15.00

Noodle Soup

Seafood Soba Soup (G)

$15.00

shrimp, kani, scallop, veggie. Soup is veg. base

Seafood Udon Soup (G)

$15.00

shrimp, kani, scallop, veggie. Soup is veg. base

Nabi Yaki Udon Soup (G)

$15.00

Chicken, mushroom, chinese veg., with noodles. 2pcs shrimp tempura on side. Soup is veg. base

Tom Yom Noodle Soup

$15.00

Shrimp, tomato, peppers, thin noodles, in seafood base soup

Veggie Soba Soup (G)

$15.00

Veggie Udon Soup (G)

$15.00

Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream Tempura

Chocolate Ice Cream Tempura

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream Tempura

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Tempura

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Green Tea

$7.00

Mochi Vanilla

$7.00

Mochi Red Bean

$7.00

Mochi Strawberry

$7.00

Cake / Else

Banana Tempura

$6.00

Exotic Bomba

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Side Dishes

Steamed Mix Veggies (Side)

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Kitchen Side Sauce

Brown Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Garlic Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Curry Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Ginger Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Spicy & Tasty Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Mango Sauce (Side)

$2.50

General Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Sesame Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Peanut Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Black Bean Sauce (Side)

$2.50

Satay Sauce

$1.25

Ginger Dressing

$5.50+

Coconut Sauce

$1.10

Teriyaki Sauce (side)

$2.50

Tempura Sauce (side)

$2.50

Sushi Side Sauce

Spicy Mayo

$1.25

Eel Sauce

$1.25

Ponzu Sauce

$1.25

Chili Sauce

$0.55

Hot Sauce

$0.55

Soy Sauce

Ginger Dressing

$0.55
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
The home of the most delicious Asian cuisine and freshest sushi.

Mizuki Asian Bistro image
Mizuki Asian Bistro image
Mizuki Asian Bistro image

