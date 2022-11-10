- Home
Mizuki Asian Bistro
250 Reviews
$$
800 Denow Rd,Ste B
Pennington, NJ 08534
Popular Items
Soup
Miso Soup (Pt)
Seaweed, tofu, mushroom, scallions. CAN NOT make as gluten free.
Hot & Sour Soup (Pt)
Has mushroom, eggs, tofu, shredded bamboo shots, scallions
Wonton Soup (Pt)
Pork and shrimp wonton in clear veg. broth.
Seafood Soup (G)
Shrimp, scallop, kani and some chinese veg. It IS gluten free. In veg. clear broth.
Tom Yom Soup
2 pcs Shrimp, bell peppers, tomatos in the soup. Soup is make by seafood base, CAN NOT be Vegetarian.
Pumpkin Soup
Blended Japanese pumpkin with heavy cream make this yummy creamy soup.
Miso soup (Qt)
Hot & Sour Soup (Qt)
Wonton Soup (Qt)
Salad
Mix Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, mixed green, mango, carrots, and Jicama ( mexican yum bean ), with home made Ginger dressing. Ginger dressing: apple, ginger, garlic, orange, lemon, onion, mayo, sugar, salt blended. It IS gluten free.
Seaweed Salad
Can NOT make as gluten free. It is mixed with some flavors already. It has a little sesame seeds mixed with it.
Avocado Salad
Avocado on top of house green salad
Kani Salad
Kani, crunchy, cucumber, caviar mixed with mayo.
Salmon Skin Salad
Toasted crispy salmon skin, crunchy, with garden green in jalapeno dressing, and eel sauce. It is not spicy, sauce could be on the side, if is required.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken breast marinate with bit of curry flavor, grilled top on house salad. Served with Chili sauce and ginger dressing.
Tuna Mango Salad
Tuna, mango, garden green with mild citrus and soy onion dressing. ( like Ponzu sauce taste)
Chef Sashimi Salad
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, garden greens, with wasabi sesame dressing.
King Crab Mango Salad
King crab, mango, garden green with mild citrus and soy onion dressing. ( like Ponzu sauce taste)
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, octopus, kani, onion, cucumber, cilantro in vingar sauce. It is Gluten free.
App. (seafood)
App. (meat)
App. (vegetable)
App. (tempura)
Veg. Tempura App
have taro, sweet potato, broccoli, mushroom with pumpkin filling. Total is 5 pcs.
Chicken Tempura App
Have taro, sweet potato, mushroom with pumpkin filling, and 2 pcs of chicken. No veg, with get 3 pcs of chicken
Shrimp Tempura App
Have taro, sweet potato, mushroom with pumpkin filling, and 2 pcs of shrimp. No veg, with get 3 pcs of shrimp
Sushi Bar Starter
Black Pepper Tuna Tataki
Thin slice black pepper tuna, sealed, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar
Salmon Tartar
Sashimi Appetizer
Assorted 9 pcs sashimi for your starter. Normal have tuna, salmon and other fish.
Spicy Tuna Cracker
Spicy tuna with seaweed cracker
Spicy Tuna Pizza
Spicy tuna, avocado, placed on top of toasted tortilla.
Sushi Appetizer
Assorted 5 pcs sushi for your starter. Normal have tuna, salmon and other fish.
Tuna Guacamole
Chunked tuna mixed with avocado, in guacamole sauce
Tuna Tartar
Small chucked of tuna with caviar, oshinko in citrus sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Thin slice tuna, sealed, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar
Yellowtail w. Jalapeno in Ponzu Sauce
Yellowtail fish with Jalaoeno on top, with ponzu sauce, scallions, caviar
Tuna Avocado Bomb
Salmon Avocado Bomb
Sushi or Sashimi
Black Pepper Tuna
Branzzini
Crab
Eel
Egg
Fluke
Ikura
It's a roe of Salmon
King Crab
Mackerel
Masago
It's a roe of capelin.
Octopus
Red Clam
King Salmon
Salmon
Scallop
Sea Urchin
Shrimp
Steamed shrimp
Smoke Salmon
Spanish Mackerel
Squid
Striped Bass
Sweet Shrimp
Tobiko
It is Flying fish roes, larger than masago, smaller than ikura. Red: is Natural color Green: is wasabi flavor Black: is aquid ink.
Toro
Tuna belly
Tuna
White Tuna
Yellowtail
Yellowtail Belly
Kumomotto Oyster
Live Scallop
Classic Rolls
Alaska Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber
Black Pepper Tuna Avocado Roll
Christmas Tree Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado, green seaweed powder, caviar
Mexican Roll
Tuna, cucumber, spicy sauce, crunchy
Passion Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber, avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Rock & Roll
Tuna, yellowtail,cavicar
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Sunshine Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, cucumber
Tokyo Roll
Chopped shrimp, kani, spicy mayo, crunchy, caviar
Toro Scallion Roll
Tuna belly roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna Avocado Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yummy Roll
Spicy yellowtail, fluke, white tuna, crunchy, caviar
Spicy Rolls
Vegetable Rolls
Cooked Rolls
Boston Roll
Shrimp, lettuce, mayo with cucumber
California roll
Kani, avocado, cucumber
Chicken Tempura Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Florida Roll
Kani, shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Futo Maki
King Cali
King crab meat, avocado, susumber
Lobster Avocado Roll
Steamed lobster meat, avocado
Salmon Skin Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tiffany Roll
Deep fried crab avocado roll, with spicy mayo
House Rolls (Cooked)
Amazing Roll
Tempura spicy tuna avocado roll, eel sauce, spicy mayo, caviar, scallion on top
Bull Dog Roll
Spicy crunchy crab, cucumber, w. sweet potato tempura on top
Dinosaur Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, w. soft shell crab tempura on top
Dragon Roll
Eel cucumber, w. avocado on top
Dynamic Roll
Fresh lobster meat, cucumber, caviar, w. smoked salmon, spicy mayo on top
Lobster Salad Roll
Tempura white fish, cucumber, w. lobster salad on top
Long Island Beach Roll
Shrimp tempura, with avocado on top
Peter Roll
Spicy crunchy crab, shrimps. eel avocado on top
Snow Mountain Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber w. homemade lobster salad on top
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, green mix
House Roll (Uncooked)
American Dream Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, seaweed salad, with crab meat tempura on top
Benjamin Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna, yellowtail, cucumber, with spicy crunchy shrimp, avocado on top
Canada Roll
Spicy crunchy salmon w. sculled salmon, red tobiko on top
Caribbean Roll
Eel, spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, topped with 4 kinds of caviar
Crazy Tuna Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna, w. black paper tuna, avocado, scallion, caviar, onion sauce on top
Crispy & Spicy Roll
Deep fried crab,shrimp, asparagus roll, w. spicy crunchy tuna on top.
Fantastic Roll
Eel, avocado, spicy crunchy tuna, with spicy crunchy crab on top
King Spicy Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna. w. avocado on top
Kiss on Fire
Asparagus, spicy scallop, tuna, topped with scallop, jalopelo
Mango Roll
Tuna, avocado, topped with mango
Mizuki Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, lettuce, cucumber, topped with spicy crunchy tuna, black tobiko
Naruto Roll
Very thin cucumber wrapped with yellowtail, salmon, tuna, asparagus
NY Autumn Roll
Tuna, smoked salmon, avocado w. fresh salmon, wasabi tobiko on top
Ocean Roll
Shrimp tempura, s.crunchy yellotail, s. crunchy tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, fried onions
Pennington Roll
Chicken tempura, spicy crunchy tuna on top
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy crab, eel, avocado, tobiko, wrapped with pink soy paper
Pink Sandwich
Spicy tuna, avocado, egg, kani, lobster salad
Rainbow Roll
Kani, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado
Red Head Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy crunchy tuna on top
Snow White Roll
Spicy crunchy white tuna, w. sliced white tuna on top
Soho Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, avocado in green soy paper
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna, yellowtail, with spicy crunchy salmon on top
Spicy Tuna Naruto
Very thin cucumber wrapped with spicy crunchy tuna, avocado
Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy crunchy tuna, avocado, kani with pink soy paper, topped with tuna
Tuna Salmon Wrapper
Tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, lettuce wrapped in a rice paper
Tuna Trio
Spicy crunchy tuna, topped with white tuna, red tuna
Volcano Roll
Deep fried smoke salmon, crab, avocado roll, with spicy mayo, massage on top
Fall Festive Roll
Sushi Entree
Chirshi
Assorted 15 pcs fish over sushi rice
Maki Combo
California roll, Tuna roll, yellowtail scallions roll. NO Substitute.
Poke Bowl
Salmon Sushi Dinner
9 ács salmon sushi, 1 salmon roll
Sashimi Dinner
23 pcs of assorted sashimi
Sashimi Platter
18 pcs assorted sashimi
Spicy Maki Combo
Spicy crunchy tuna, salmon, yellowtail roll. NO Substitute
Sushi & Sashimi Dinner
Sushi Dinner
9 pcs assorted sushi, 1 tuna roll
Sushi Dinner for 2
Sushi Şashimi Dinner for 2
10 pcs sushi, 21 pcs sashimi, 1 dragon roll, 1 California roll
Unagi Don
Grilled 9 ács eel on top of rice
Asian Fusion - Vegetable
Asian Vegetable (D)
Brown Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
Eggplant & Mushroom (D)
Garlic Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
General Tso's Tofu
Ginger Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside
Sauteed Broccoli (D)
Sesame Tofu
Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D)- Mixed Vegetable
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.
Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy
White Sauce (D) - Mixed Vegetable
Asian Fusion - Chicken
Asian Grilled Chicken
Brown Sauce (D) - Chicken
Crispy General Tso's Chicken
Crispy Sesame Chicken
Garlic Sauce (D) - Chicken
Ginger Sauce (D) - Chicken
Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside
Shrimp & Chicken in Peanut Sauce
Shrimp, chicken with creamy peanuts asuce, peppers, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas
Shrimp & Chicken w. Walnut
Deep fried breaded shrimp, with coconut sweeten sauce, deep fried chicken with no spicy general sauce.
Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Chicken
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Chicken
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk. It is Gluten Free
Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Chicken
peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy. It is Gluten Free
White Sauce (D) - Chicken
Gluten free, clear sauce.
Asian Fusion - Beef
Black Pepper Steak Cubes
Stir fried steak cubes with black pepper, with green mixed on bottom
Brown Sauce (D) - Beef
Garlic Sauce (D) - Beef
Ginger Sauce (D) - Beef
Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside
Pineapple Steak Cubes
Stir fried steak cubes, with green, red peppers, pineapple
Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Beef
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Beef
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.
Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Beef
peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy
White Sauce (D) - Beef
Asian Fusion - Shrimp
Brown Sauce (D) - Shrimp
Garlic Sauce (D) - Shrimp
Ginger Sauce (D) - Shrimp
Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside
Shrimp & Chicken in Peanut Sauce
Shrimp, chicken with creamy peanuts asuce, peppers, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas
Shrimp & Chicken w. Walnut
Deep fried breaded shrimp, with coconut sweeten sauce, deep fried chicken with no spicy general sauce.
Spicy & Tasty Sauce (D) - Shrimp
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Shrimp
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.
Thai Curry Seafood
Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Shrimp
peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy
White Sauce (D) - Shrimp
General Tso Shrimp
Sesame Shrimp
Asian Fusion - Scallop
Brown Sauce (D) - Scallop
Garlic Sauce (D) - Scallop
Ginger Sauce (D) - Scallop
Meats with Green red papper, mushroom, yellow squash, asparagus, sweet peas in ginger sauce, has pickle ginger inside
Spicy & Tasty Sauce - Scallop
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, potato
Thai Curry Sauce (D) - Scallop
Meats with peppers, yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, potato in yellow curry sauce. Sauce is contains coconut milk.
Thai Curry Seafood
Thai Style Mango Sauce (D) - Scallop
peppers, sweet peas, fresh mango, jicama (maxican yam bean) with meats in mango sauce. Mostly sweet, a touch of spicy
White Sauce (D) - Scallop
Asian Fusion - Fish
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass
Grilled Chilean sea bass, on top of grilled eggplant, miso sauce over. Black sweet rice on side.
Chilean Sea Bass in Black Bean Sauce
Steamed Chili Sea Bass, with Black Bean Sauce on side, mushroom & asparagus on bottom.
Crispy Thai Red Snapper
Deep fried lite coating red snapper filet, with Thai sweet & spicy sauce on side ( bell peppers inside the sauce). Mid spicy.
Dinner Bento Box
Teriyaki Dinner
Tempura Dinner
Fried Rice (G)
Pad Thai
Yaki Udon (G)
Yaki Soba (G)
Singapore Thin Noodles (G)
Noodle Soup
Seafood Soba Soup (G)
shrimp, kani, scallop, veggie. Soup is veg. base
Seafood Udon Soup (G)
shrimp, kani, scallop, veggie. Soup is veg. base
Nabi Yaki Udon Soup (G)
Chicken, mushroom, chinese veg., with noodles. 2pcs shrimp tempura on side. Soup is veg. base
Tom Yom Noodle Soup
Shrimp, tomato, peppers, thin noodles, in seafood base soup
Veggie Soba Soup (G)
Veggie Udon Soup (G)
Ice Cream Tempura
Kitchen Side Sauce
Brown Sauce (Side)
Garlic Sauce (Side)
Curry Sauce (Side)
Ginger Sauce (Side)
Spicy & Tasty Sauce (Side)
Mango Sauce (Side)
General Sauce (Side)
Sesame Sauce (Side)
Peanut Sauce (Side)
Black Bean Sauce (Side)
Satay Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Coconut Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce (side)
Tempura Sauce (side)
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
The home of the most delicious Asian cuisine and freshest sushi.
800 Denow Rd,Ste B, Pennington, NJ 08534