Mizuna Mizuna

All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mizuna is an American eatery heavily steeped in French tradition and technique. We are consistently rated among the nation’s top restaurants for food and service. We believe in the beauty of butter. Our restaurant family is staffed by professionals who know that there is such a thing as a perfect dining experience: we provide it. Mizuna chefs are empowered to create their own menu items; they work tirelessly to see that our food reflects what is fresh, ripe, innovative and wonderful.
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
