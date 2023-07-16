Save 20% on your entire order
SAVEBIG8290
Copied!
Save 20% on your entire order
SAVEBIG8290
Copied!

MJ's Eatery Philly Cheesesteaks and More

Individual

MJ's Famous Philly Cheesesteak

MJ's Famous Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

-Steak, cheese, grilled onions and green bell peppers on a hoagie roll

Aztec Philly Cheesesteak

Aztec Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

-Steak, queso sauce, grilled onions and peppers on a hoagie roll

MJ's Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

MJ's Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

-Chicken, cheese, grilled onions with cherry peppers on a hoagie roll

Pastrami Mami Sandwich

Pastrami Mami Sandwich

$14.25

-Pastrami, coleslaw, cheese and dijon mustard on rye bread

Pita Sandwich

Pita Sandwich

$13.00

-Grilled chicken breast on pita bread, cheese, tomatoes, onions and lettuce

King Philly

King Philly

$12.50

-Philly steak, grilled bell peppers and onions and cheese on King's Hawaiian rolls

Appetizers

Philly Tat-Chos

Philly Tat-Chos

$13.50

-Philly steak, tater tots, grilled onions and green bell peppers with queso sauce

Philly Dippers

Philly Dippers

$9.00

Philly steak, onions, bell peppers, waffle fries and queso cheese sauce

Salad

Add Chicken $2
House Salad

House Salad

$11.50

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Crème Parfait

Chocolate Crème Parfait

$6.75

-Layers of cookie crumble, chocolate cake and chocolate pudding and topped with whip cream.

Extra Sides

Queso Sauce

Queso Sauce

$1.75

Spicy queso sauce

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Tater Tots

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Ranch dressing

Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$1.25

Italian dressing

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Macaroni salad

Honey Mustard Dijon

Honey Mustard Dijon

$1.25
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Add House Cajun Seasoning to Fries

$1.00

Add House Cajun Seasoning to Waffle Fries

$1.25

Add House Cajun Seasoning to Tater Tots

$1.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke (12 oz)

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$2.50
Sprite (12 oz)

Sprite (12 oz)

$2.50

Tropicana Orange Juice (15.2 oz)

$4.25

Breakfast Food (Sat- Sun ONLY)

Breakfast Foods

Frittata Muffin order comes with 2 muffins
MJ's Philly Breakfast Sandwich

MJ's Philly Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

-Philly steak, tater tots, grilled onions and green bell peppers, cheese, 2 over easy eggs on a hoagie roll *eggs are over-easy *MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED; CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS.*

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Tater tots, eggs and cheese

Frittata Muffins

Frittata Muffins

$6.00

Eggs, sausage, onion, peppers and cheese. Frittata Muffin order comes with 2 muffins

French Toast

French Toast

$9.75

with syrup