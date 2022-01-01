Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

MJ's Tavern

990 Reviews

$

4019 Granby St

Norfolk, VA 23508

Grilled Chicken Dinner
Meat Loaf Dinner

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.49

Cran Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull Diet

$4.00

Sprite

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.00

Sprite Zero 20oz

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

DeCaf Coffee

$2.00

Just For Adults

Morning After

$7.00

Shirtless Jogger

$8.00

Ghent's That Way

$5.00

Craney Island

$11.00

Drink This, not smoked

$13.00

OV Late Night

$7.00

Beef and Pork

Country Fried Steak Dinner

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$11.00

Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.

Meat Loaf Dinner

Meat Loaf Dinner

$11.00

House made goodness covered in gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.

Pork Steak Dinner

Pork Steak Dinner

$14.00

Grilled over an open flame the way the juicy chop is supposed to be. Served with Baked Potato.

Steak Dinner

Steak Dinner

$15.00

8 oz Sirloin Juicy and cooked to perfection served with baked potato.

Chicken and Seafood

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Grilled chicken breasts, moist and delicious. Served with Baked Potato.

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$14.00

Popcorn shrimp served with your choice of house made cocktail or tarter sauce. Served with Fries.

Pound Steam Shrimp

$14.00
Tuna Steak Dinner

Tuna Steak Dinner

$21.00

Grilled to perfection, Cajun seasoned and served with MJ’s Thai Wasabi sauce. Served with Baked Potato.

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.50
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50
Kids Mac And Cheese

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.50
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
A cornerstone of the LGBTQ community since our opening in 2012, MJ’s Tavern is open for everyone!

4019 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23508

MJ's Tavern image
MJ's Tavern image
MJ's Tavern image
MJ's Tavern image

