M & J's Breakfast house

review star

No reviews yet

606-608 Torrence Ave

Calumet City, IL 60409

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
French Toast Combo
Steak Skillet

Farm Fresh Eggs

Eggs Breakfast

$8.25

Eggs and Bacon

$9.95
Eggs and Sausage

Eggs and Sausage
$10.25

$10.25

Eggs and Ham of the Bone

$10.45
Eggs and Smoked Sausage

Eggs and Smoked Sausage
$11.25

$11.25

Eggs and Polish

$11.25
Eggs and Turkey Sausage

Eggs and Turkey Sausage
$11.25

$11.25

Eggs and Turkey Bacon

$10.25

Variety Breakfast

$14.95

Variety Turkey Breakfast

$15.95

Biscuits and Gravy Combo

$8.95

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.95

Seafood Breakfast Creations

Salmon Patties

Salmon Patties
$11.50

$11.50

Seafood Patties

$13.95

House Patty Combo

$12.50
Catfish Breakfast

Catfish Breakfast
$14.95

$14.95
Salmon Fillet Breakfast

Salmon Fillet Breakfast
$14.95

$14.95
Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits
$16.50

$16.50

Side of Catfish

$8.95

Side of Grilled Salmon

$9.95

Side of House Patties

$6.50

Side of Salmon Patties

$5.95

Side of Seafood Patties

$6.95

Side of Shrimp

$9.95

Fabulous Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

Ham and Cheese Omelette
$9.95

$9.95

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Smoke Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Turkey Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$13.25

Turkey Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$13.25

Spinach and Feta Omelette

$10.49

Steak and Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Chicken and Cheese Omelette

$12.50

Veggie and Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Chorizo and Mozzarella Omelette

$12.25

Denver and Cheese Omelette

$11.65

Greek Omelette Omelette

$12.25

Meat and Cheese Omelette

$15.25
Seafood Omelette

Seafood Omelette
$15.95

$15.95

3 Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Sizzlin' Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$12.25

Steak Skillet

$13.95

Chicken Skillet

$12.95

House Skillet

$14.95

Smoke Sausage Skillet

$13.95

Combo Skillet

$14.95
Greek Skillet

Greek Skillet

$12.65

Bacon Skillet

$12.50

Sausage Skillet

$12.50

Ham Skillet

$12.50

Chorizo Skillet

$12.49
Turkey Sausage Skillet

Turkey Sausage Skillet
$13.25

$13.25
Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Corned Beef Hash Skillet
$12.25

$12.25

Fried Rice Skillets

Shrimp Skillet

Shrimp Skillet
$16.50

$16.50
A1 Steak Skillet

A1 Steak Skillet
$15.95

$15.95
Chicken Breast Skillet

Chicken Breast Skillet
$14.95

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Veggie & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Polish Sausage & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

Meat & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

Bacon & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Sausage & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

Ham & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Bacon & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Sausage & Chz Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.49

Combos & More

French Toast Combo

$9.25

Combo 1

$11.95
Combo 2

Combo 2

$9.95

Original Pancakes

$8.65

Short Stack

$6.95

French Toast A la Carte

$9.95

Half Order French Toast

$5.95

2x2x2

$7.95
Waffle Combo

Waffle Combo

$12.95

Waffle a la Carte

$8.25
Waffle and Wings

Waffle and Wings
$12.95

$12.95

Waffle and Tenders

$11.50
French tst and Wings

French tst and Wings
$12.95

$12.95

Pancakes and Wings

$12.95

Crepes

$9.95

Bf Steaks & More

T-Bone Steak

T-Bone Steak

$22.95
Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$23.25

Skirt Steak

$25.50
2 Pork Chops

2 Pork Chops

$15.95

Country Fried Steak

$11.25

Country Fried Chicken

$11.25

Chopped Steak

$12.95
Liver and Eggs

Liver and Eggs
$13.25

$13.25
6 Wings

6 Wings

$14.50
Corned beef hash and Eggs

Corned beef hash and Eggs
$9.95

$9.95
Strip Steak

Strip Steak

$12.49

Side of Pork Chop

$4.95

Side of 2 Pork Chops

$9.50

Side of Strip Steak

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

Fruit plate

$5.50

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.25

Ham

$4.75

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Side of Smoke sausage

$4.25

Side of Polish Sausage

$4.25

Hashbrowns

$3.65

Red Potatoes

$3.65

Grits

$3.65

Rice

$3.65

Veggies

Spinach

$1.50

Broccoli

$1.50

Avocado

$2.25

Toast

$2.35

Corned Beef Hash

$4.85

Oatmeal

$4.95

Side of cakes

$2.95

Side of topping

Xtra Wing

$1.75

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Mexican Bf

Green Chilaquiles

$10.50

Red Chilaquiles

$10.50

Huevos Mexicana

$9.95

Huevos Chorizo

$9.99

Asada Mexicana

$25.95
Breakfast Quesadillas

Breakfast Quesadillas
$9.95

$9.95

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.25

Double Turkey Club

$11.45
Ham Club

Ham Club

$10.95
BLT

BLT

$10.50

Turkey BLT

$10.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Steak Philly

$12.25

Cajun Chicken

$10.50

Spicy Chicken

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$9.99

Patty Melt

$10.95

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Burgers

House Burger

$13.95
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger
$9.95

$9.95

Hamburger

$8.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.25

Double Cheeseburger

$12.25
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger
$10.50

$10.50

Turkey Burger

$9.95

House Specials

Chicken Pita

$8.95

Gyro Pita

$8.95

Crispy Buffalo Ranch Chx Salad

$8.95

Grilled Buffalo Ranch Chx Salad

$8.95

Sub Sandwich

$8.95

House Wrap

$8.95

1/4 Chzburger

$8.95

Garden Salad

$8.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Julienne Salad

$12.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Side Salad

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$4.50

Soup & Salad

$8.50

Lunch

5 Wings & Fries

$9.95

5 Tenders & Fries

$9.95

10 Wings

$12.95

Individual Wings

$1.95

Dinners

2 Pork Chops

2 Pork Chops

$17.45

T-Bone Steak

$22.95

Ribeye Steak

$24.95
Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$26.95

Greek Chicken

$15.95

Fried Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$16.95
Catfish Fillet

Catfish Fillet
$16.45

$16.45

Liver and Onion

$13.95

Chopped Steak

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.95

6 Wings

$15.95

Kids Menu

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse
$5.95

$5.95

Jr 1 Egg

$7.25
SIlver Dollar

SIlver Dollar
$5.95

$5.95

Jr French Toast

$6.25

Jr Tenders and Fries

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.95

Kid Waffle

$6.25

Jr Waffle and Tenders

$7.25

Jr Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.65

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.35

Hot Chocolate

$2.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our kitchen to your table. Made fresh daily with love. Come in and enjoy!

Location

606-608 Torrence Ave, Calumet City, IL 60409

Directions

Gallery
M & J's Breakfast House image

