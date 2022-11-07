Restaurant header imageView gallery

MK LOUNGE DC 1930 9th St NW,

review star

No reviews yet

1930 9th St NW,

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

French Fries

$6.95

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Cheese, Crumble Bacon, Sour Cream

Onion Rings With Fries

$10.95

6Pc Fish Sticks

$8.95

6Pc Veggie Egg Roll

$8.95

6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Calamari w/ Marinara Sauce

$9.95

MK Mix

$18.95

Fish Sticks, Wings, Tenders, Mozzarella & Fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.95

Three Steak Taco

$8.95

Three Chicken Taco

$7.95

Three Shrimp Taco

$9.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Oven-Baked Or Fried Chicken

Breaded Plain Wings With Fries

$9.95

B.B.Q Wings With Fries

$11.95

Old Bay Wings W/ Fries

$11.95

Buffalo Wings W/ Fries

$11.95

Teriyaki Wings W/ Fries

$11.95

Sweet Chili Wings W/ Fries

$11.95

Lemon Pepper Wings W/ Fries

$11.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.95

Naked Tenders W/ Fries

$12.95

Flat Wings W/ Fries

$13.95

MK's Jumbo Chicken Lollipop

$14.95

ALL FLAT 12 Pc Wing

$23.95

All Flat 6 Wings With Fries

$13.95

Sauce

$0.75

3Pc Wings and Tenders

$12.95

12 PC wings

$21.00

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

**May Contain Some Bones

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

MK Burger

$11.95

2 Mini-Sliders

$13.00

Seafood

Whiting Fish w/ Fries

$11.95

Fried Shrimp w/ Fries

$14.95

Salmon w/ Lemon Butter Sauce w/ Rice

$14.95

Pan Seared Salmon

MK Basket

$15.95

Fried Whiting Along With Six Fried Shrimp With Fries

Garlic Butter Sauteed Shrimp

$16.95

Salmon Topped w/ Shrimp

$19.95

Specialty

Beef Steak

$14.95

With Veggie, Rice, Mashed Potato Or Salad

Chicken Shish Kebab

$10.95

Pizza w/ One Topping

$9.95

Additional Topping, $1

3 Lamb Chops w/ rice & salad

$26.95

Extra Lamb chop

$9.95

8 Lamb Chop Platter

$65.95

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$11.95

Rice & Fries

$9.95

Salmon Alfredo

$16.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce

$11.95

Pasta With Chicken

$12.95

Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Salmon w/ Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mix Vegetable Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Additional Shrimp

$6.00

SAUCE

$0.75

Garlic Pesto Bread

$2.50

Side rice

$4.00

Add chicken

$3.00

Grilled Potato

$6.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Al-Fakher Hookah

Mint

$50.00

Grape

$50.00

Guava

$50.00

Peach

$50.00

Mango

$50.00

Mojito

$50.00

Cherry/Mint

$50.00

Watermelon

$50.00

Orange Mint

$50.00

Blueberry Mint

$50.00

Double Apple

$50.00

Pineapple

$50.00

Mk Fresh

$50.00

Mk Vanilla

$50.00

Gum Mint

$50.00

Strawberry

$50.00

Lemon Mint

$50.00

Additional Coal

$2.00

Hookah Head

$10.00

Hookah Head Late Night

$15.00

Mint (Copy)

$50.00

Starbuzz Hookah

Blue Mist

$50.00

Wildberry Mint

$50.00

Sex On The Beach

$50.00

Love 66

$50.00

Additional Coal

$2.00

Real Pinapple Hookah

$80.00

Holiday Hookah

Mint

$50.00

Mango

$50.00

Orange Mint

$50.00

Grape

$50.00

Mojito

$50.00

Blueberry Mint

$50.00

Guava

$50.00

Cherry Mint

$50.00

Double Apple

$50.00

Peach

$50.00

Watermelon

$50.00

Pineapple

$50.00

Mk Fresh

$50.00

Lemon Mint

$50.00

MK Vanilla

$50.00

Gum Mint

$50.00

Strawberry

$50.00

Blue Mist

$50.00

Wildberry Mint

$50.00

Sex On The Beach

$50.00

Love 66

$50.00

Packages

Gold Package

$461.54

Two Bottles Of Top Shelf Liquor, One House Champagne, Tax & Gratuity Included. To Reserve, We Require A $300 Non-Refundable Deposit. 6 People Free Entrance.

Diamond Package

$769.23

1 Vsop Cognac, 1 Top Shelf Liquor, 1 Moët Rosë, One Wine, One House Champagne, Light Appetizers (Fish Sticks, Wings, Tenders, Mozzarella, Onion Rings, & Fries). Tax And Gratuity Included In The Prices. For A Reservation We Require A $500 Non-Refundable Deposit. 10 People Free Entrance.

Couple Package

$230.77

One Premium Bottle Or Champagne, Tax And Gratuity Included, For A Reservation We Require A $150 Dollar Non-Refundable Deposit. Two People Free Entrance.

Platinum Package

$538.46

Two Bottles Of Top Shelf Liquor, One Belair Rosë Bottle, One House Champagne, Tax Included. Requires A $350 Non-Refundable Deposit. 8 People Free Entrance.

Birthday Silver

$384.62

One Bottle Top Shelf Liquor, One Belaire Rosé, Tax & Gratuity Included In Price, For A Reservation We Require A $250 Non-Refundable Deposit, Four People Free Entrance

Whiskey/Bourbon

BTL Johnny Walker Black

$200.00

BTL Crown Royal

$230.00

BTL Just Black

$230.00

BTL Jack Daniel

$230.00

BTL Jameson

$230.00

BTL Maker'S Mark

$230.00

BTL The Glenlivet 12 Yr

$250.00

BTL Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$250.00

BTL Johnny Walker Dbl Black

$250.00

BTL Macallan 12 Yr

$260.00

BTL Johnny Walker Gold

$300.00

BTL Johnny Walker Blue

$500.00

Upgrade Or Extend Hr

$45.45

Cognac

BTL Hennessy Vs

$230.00

BTL Martell Vs

$230.00

BTL D'Ussé

$270.00

BTL Rémy Martin Vsop

$300.00

BTL Hennessy Vsop

$300.00

BTL Martell Blue Swift

$300.00

BTL Rémy Martin 1738

$300.00

BTL Martell Xo

$500.00

BTL Rémy Martin Xo

$500.00

BTL Hennessey Xo

$500.00

Champagne

BTL Belaire Rosé

$230.00

BTL Belaire Bleu

$230.00

BTL Belaire Brut

$230.00

BTL Ice Imperial Rose

$230.00

BTL Nectar Imperial Rose

$230.00

BTL Ice Imperial

$230.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose

$300.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$300.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$615.00

BTL Armand De Brignac (Ace Of Spades) Gold

$650.00

BTL Armand De Brignac (Ace Of Spades) Blue

$700.00

Prosecco Bottle

$60.00

Prosecco

$60.00

House Champagne

$60.00

Small Champagne

BTL Luc Belaire Rose Small

$25.00

BTL Chandon Rose Small

$25.00

BTL Moet Chandon Rose Small

$35.00

Vodka

BTL Vodka

$230.00

BTL Absolut

$230.00

BTL Belvedere

$230.00

BTL Ciroc

$230.00

BTL Grey Goose

$230.00

BTL Ketel One

$230.00

BTL Stolichnaya

$300.00

BTL Titos

$230.00

Tequila

BTL Casamigos Blanco

$230.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$230.00

BTL Patrón Blanco

$230.00

BTL Patron Roca Blanco

$230.00

BTL 1800 Silver

$230.00

BTL Deleon Blanco

$230.00

BTL Deleon Reposado

$270.00

BTL Casamigos Reposado

$270.00

BTL Don Julio Reposado

$270.00

BTL Patron Reposado

$270.00

BTL Avion

$280.00

BTL Deleon Añejo

$300.00

BTL Casamigos Añejo

$300.00

BTL Patron Añejo

$300.00

BTL Don Julio Añejo

$300.00

BTL Clase Azul

$500.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$500.00

BTL Don Julio Primavera

$500.00

Rail

Rail Tequila

$10.00

Rail Gin

$10.00

Rail Vodka

$10.00

Rail Whisky

$10.00

Rail Rum

$10.00

Crawl

$10.00

Vodka

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Grape

$15.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$15.00

Titos

$13.00

Belveder

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Stolichinya

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Absolute Vodka

$13.00

Effane Vodke

$11.00

High Moon

$6.00

Gin

Henderick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanqueray No 10

$13.00

Gordon Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Rum

Malibu 75CL

$12.00

Kahlua 70CL

$12.00

Capitain Morgan

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Myers

$12.00

Fernet Blanca

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigo Blanco

$14.00

Casamigo Repesado

$18.00

Casamigo Anejo

$20.00

Don Jolio 1942

$30.00

Don Jolio Blanco

$14.00

Don Jolio Repesado

$18.00

Don Jolio Anejo

$20.00

Azul

$25.00

Patron (Reg)

$13.00

Patron Repesado

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

1800 Silver

$13.00

1800 Coconut

$13.00

Jose Curvo Silver

$13.00

Jose Curvo Gold

$13.00

Patron Coffee

$12.00

Avion

$13.00

Deleon

$13.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$13.00

Termana Repo

$18.00

Deleon Reposado

$18.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$13.00

Jack Daniel

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Bullet

$13.00

Fire Ball

$13.00

Fire Ball

$13.00

Jw Black Label

$13.00

Gleniviet 12 Yrs

$13.00

Gleniviet 15 Yrs

$15.00

Gleniviet 18 Yrs

$18.00

Jw Red Label

$11.00

Jw Gold Label

$20.00

Jw Platinium

$25.00

Jw Green

$22.00

Ma Callan

$13.00

Jw Double Black

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Jw Blue Label

$30.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$13.00

D'usse

$16.00

Remy Vsop

$18.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Hennessy Vsop

$18.00

Martell Blue Swift

$13.00

Courvisor VS

$13.00

Courvoisier Vsop

$18.00

Hennessy XO

$27.00

Martell VS

$13.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$12.00

Grand Marner

$12.00

Jägermeister

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Shots

Rail

$7.00+

Tequila

$12.00+

Vodka

$10.00+

Gin

$10.00+

Whiskey

$10.00+

Cognac

$10.00+

Rum

$10.00+

Liquerus

$10.00+

Barcrawl

Mk tequila

$8.00

Mk vodka

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Don julio

$8.00

Casmigos

$8.00

Martell

$8.00

Rail shots

$5.00

Any 5 beer buket

$20.00

Henny

$8.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$14.00

Vodka, Sour Apple Liqueur, Lemon Juice

Rum Punch

$14.00

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Peach Schnapps, Grenadine

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

Coconut Tequila Margarita & Pineapple

Cuervo Sunrise

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Silver, Orange Juice, Grenadine

Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon, Maraschino Cherry, Orange Peel, Bitters

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Vodka, Cointreau, Simple Syrup

Sex On The Beach

$14.00