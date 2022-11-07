MK LOUNGE DC 1930 9th St NW,

- Home
1930 9th St NW,
Washington, DC 20001
Starters
French Fries
Loaded Fries
Cheese, Crumble Bacon, Sour Cream
Onion Rings With Fries
6Pc Fish Sticks
6Pc Veggie Egg Roll
6 Pc Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari w/ Marinara Sauce
MK Mix
Fish Sticks, Wings, Tenders, Mozzarella & Fries
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Three Steak Taco
Three Chicken Taco
Three Shrimp Taco
Onion Rings
Oven-Baked Or Fried Chicken
Breaded Plain Wings With Fries
B.B.Q Wings With Fries
Old Bay Wings W/ Fries
Buffalo Wings W/ Fries
Teriyaki Wings W/ Fries
Sweet Chili Wings W/ Fries
Lemon Pepper Wings W/ Fries
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Naked Tenders W/ Fries
Flat Wings W/ Fries
MK's Jumbo Chicken Lollipop
ALL FLAT 12 Pc Wing
All Flat 6 Wings With Fries
Sauce
3Pc Wings and Tenders
12 PC wings
Sandwiches
Seafood
Specialty
Pasta
Sides
Al-Fakher Hookah
Mint
Grape
Guava
Peach
Mango
Mojito
Cherry/Mint
Watermelon
Orange Mint
Blueberry Mint
Double Apple
Pineapple
Mk Fresh
Mk Vanilla
Gum Mint
Strawberry
Lemon Mint
Additional Coal
Hookah Head
Hookah Head Late Night
Starbuzz Hookah
Holiday Hookah
Blue Mist
Wildberry Mint
Sex On The Beach
Love 66
Packages
Gold Package
Two Bottles Of Top Shelf Liquor, One House Champagne, Tax & Gratuity Included. To Reserve, We Require A $300 Non-Refundable Deposit. 6 People Free Entrance.
Diamond Package
1 Vsop Cognac, 1 Top Shelf Liquor, 1 Moët Rosë, One Wine, One House Champagne, Light Appetizers (Fish Sticks, Wings, Tenders, Mozzarella, Onion Rings, & Fries). Tax And Gratuity Included In The Prices. For A Reservation We Require A $500 Non-Refundable Deposit. 10 People Free Entrance.
Couple Package
One Premium Bottle Or Champagne, Tax And Gratuity Included, For A Reservation We Require A $150 Dollar Non-Refundable Deposit. Two People Free Entrance.
Platinum Package
Two Bottles Of Top Shelf Liquor, One Belair Rosë Bottle, One House Champagne, Tax Included. Requires A $350 Non-Refundable Deposit. 8 People Free Entrance.
Birthday Silver
One Bottle Top Shelf Liquor, One Belaire Rosé, Tax & Gratuity Included In Price, For A Reservation We Require A $250 Non-Refundable Deposit, Four People Free Entrance
Whiskey/Bourbon
BTL Johnny Walker Black
BTL Crown Royal
BTL Just Black
BTL Jack Daniel
BTL Jameson
BTL Maker'S Mark
BTL The Glenlivet 12 Yr
BTL Glenfiddich 12 Yr
BTL Johnny Walker Dbl Black
BTL Macallan 12 Yr
BTL Johnny Walker Gold
BTL Johnny Walker Blue
Upgrade Or Extend Hr
Cognac
Champagne
BTL Belaire Rosé
BTL Belaire Bleu
BTL Belaire Brut
BTL Ice Imperial Rose
BTL Nectar Imperial Rose
BTL Ice Imperial
BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut
BTL Dom Perignon
BTL Armand De Brignac (Ace Of Spades) Gold
BTL Armand De Brignac (Ace Of Spades) Blue
Prosecco Bottle
Prosecco
House Champagne
Small Champagne
Vodka
Tequila
BTL Casamigos Blanco
BTL Don Julio Blanco
BTL Patrón Blanco
BTL Patron Roca Blanco
BTL 1800 Silver
BTL Deleon Blanco
BTL Deleon Reposado
BTL Casamigos Reposado
BTL Don Julio Reposado
BTL Patron Reposado
BTL Avion
BTL Deleon Añejo
BTL Casamigos Añejo
BTL Patron Añejo
BTL Don Julio Añejo
BTL Clase Azul
BTL Don Julio 1942
BTL Don Julio Primavera
Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniel
Crown Royal
Makers Mark
Bullet
Fire Ball
Jw Black Label
Gleniviet 12 Yrs
Gleniviet 15 Yrs
Gleniviet 18 Yrs
Jw Red Label
Jw Gold Label
Jw Platinium
Jw Green
Ma Callan
Jw Double Black
Glenfiddich
Jw Blue Label
Laphroaig
Cognac
Shots
Barcrawl
Cocktails
Apple Martini
Vodka, Sour Apple Liqueur, Lemon Juice
Rum Punch
Rum, Pineapple Juice, Peach Schnapps, Grenadine
Coconut Margarita
Coconut Tequila Margarita & Pineapple
Cuervo Sunrise
Jose Cuervo Silver, Orange Juice, Grenadine
Manhattan
Bourbon, Maraschino Cherry, Orange Peel, Bitters
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Cointreau, Simple Syrup