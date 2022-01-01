- Home
- /
- Mount Vernon
- /
- ML Edwards & Co - 103 N Kaufman St
ML Edwards & Co 103 N Kaufman St
No reviews yet
103 N Kaufman St
Mount Vernon, TX 75457
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.75
Blood & Honey
$4.75
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$4.75
Daddy's Juicebox Double IPA
$6.50
Dos XX
$4.75
Guinness
$4.75
Guinness Extra Stout
$4.75
Love Street Blonde
$3.75
Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale
$5.25
Michelob Infusion
$3.75
Michelob Ultra
$4.25
Miller Lite
$4.00
Neato Bandito
$3.75
Ranch Water
$4.75
Saint Arnold Lawnmower
$3.75
Shiner Bock
$4.50
Stella Artois
$4.75
Truly variety
$4.25
Vanilla Porter
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.75
Yuengling
$4.50
By the Bottle
90+ Cellars Rose
$30.00
Bottle Cabernet
$28.00
Bottle Chardonnay
$28.00
Bottle Merlot
$28.00
Bottle Moscato
$28.00
Bottle Pinot grigio
$28.00
Bottle Riesling
$28.00
Bottle Rosé
$28.00
Bottle Shiraz
$28.00
Bottle Sweet blush
$28.00
Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay
$35.00
Ruffino Prosecco
$35.00
Sterling Cabernet
$35.00
Andre Brut Champagne
$28.00
Draft Beer
Glass wine
Non Alcoholic / Non Speciality
Speciality Coffee
Banana Berry Smoothie
$5.50+
Cafe Latte
$4.25+
Cafe Mocha
$4.75+
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Caramel Latte
$5.25+
Chai Latte
$4.75+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Smoothie
$4.50+
Dirty Chai Latte
$6.25+
Espresso
$2.25+
Espresso Macchiato
$3.00+
French Press
$3.65
Hibiscus Lime Spritzer
$3.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+
Lavender Cream Spritzer
$4.50+
Lavender Latte
$4.75+
Mandarin Mint Spritzer
$3.00+
ML Edwards Signature Tea
$3.00+
Nitro Cold Brew
$5.25+
Pour Over for 2
$6.50
Raspberry Cream Spritzer
$4.50+
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.25+
Hot Tea
$4.00
Rishi Shaken Iced Green Tea
$3.00+
Sweet Cream Mocha
$5.25+
Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew
$6.00+
Vanilla Latte
$4.75+
Drip Coffee
$3.00+
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.25+
Country Style Lemonade
$3.50+
Arnold Palmer
$3.50+
Root Beer Float
$6.00+
Nitro Cold Brew Float
$7.50+
Affogato Ice Cream Shot
$5.50
Wine special
Appetizers
Extras
From the Yard
Salads & Such
Ahi Tuna Tower
$18.00
Garlic Gnocchi
$13.00
Soup of the Day
$3.50+
Made from scratch daily.
Southern Cobb Salad
$14.00
Mixed greens / fried or grilled chicken / bacon / feta / avocado / hard boiled egg / tomato / homemade ranch
Southwest Bowl
$12.00
jasmine rice / fire roasted corn / black beans / avocado / tomato / spinach / cilantro / jalapeno ranch dressing
Tomato Basil Soup Bowl w/ Toast
$8.00
Sandwiches & Handhelds
Sides
Specials
Chicken Satay with Cucumber Salad
$8.00
Blackened Fish Tacos
$12.00
Chicken - Bacon Flatbread
$12.00
Crab Ragoon
$6.00
Crab Salad
$8.00
Curry Stew
$11.00
Dinner Special
$20.00
Fajitas
$12.00
Fried Rice
$15.00
Lo Mein
$16.00
Lunch Special
$12.00
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
$16.00
Marg Flatbread
$10.00
Pad Thai
$16.00+
Pho
$14.00
Pho Combo
$17.00
Pork Fried Dumpling
$9.00
Ribeye
$29.00
Steak Philly Flatbread
$12.99
Pan Fried Stir Fry
$16.00
Summer Rolls
$6.00
Sushi Roll
$8.00+
Taco Tuesday
$12.00+
Pizza Party
$5.00+
Chicken Spaghetti
$12.99
Poke Bowl
$19.00
Sweets
Brunch
Wedding Reception
Asian Night Beverages
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
$8.50
Cocktail Special
$6.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$8.00
Fuzzy Navel
$8.00
Georgia Peach Tea
$9.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
Liquid Mary Jane
$9.00
Long Island Tea
$9.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Malibu Breeze
$9.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mermaid Water
$8.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Paloma
$8.00
Paradise Punch
$9.00
Perfect Manhatten
$11.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$8.00
Ranch Water
$8.00
Sake Mule
$6.50
Sex on the beach
$8.00
Sparkling Unicorn
$9.00
Tailgater Bloody Mary
$10.00
Tiger 75
$11.00
Tiger Martini
$11.00
Sugar Cookie Martini
$8.00
Caramel Apple Mule
$9.00
Hocus Pocus
$8.00
Butter Beer Cocktail
$8.00
Cordials
Amaretto
$5.00
Bailey's
$6.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Butterscotch
$5.00
Caravello
$7.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Creme De Banana
$5.00
Disaronno
$8.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Gran Marnier
$6.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Licor 43
$5.00
Melon Liqueur
$5.00
Midori
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Pomegranate
$5.00
RumChata
$6.00
Sour Applied Pucker
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
St. Germain Elderflower
$8.00
Tequila Rose
$6.00
Watermelon Pucker
$5.00
Coralines
$6.00
Rumpleminze
$6.00
Tuaca
$6.00
Watermelon Pucker
$5.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Gin
Rum
Shots
Tequila
1800
$7.00
Casa Migos
$10.00
Don Julio
$9.50
Herradura
$6.50
Jose Cuervo
$6.00
Mezcal
$7.00
Milagro
$8.00
Patron
$9.00
Corralejo
$9.00
Juarez Gold
$5.00
Double 1800
$11.00
Double Casa Migos
$15.00
Double Don Julio
$13.50
Double Herradura
$10.50
Double Jose Cuervo
$10.00
Double Mezcal
$11.00
Double Milagro
$12.00
Double Patron
$13.00
Double Corralejo
$13.00
Double Juarez Gold
$8.00
Top Shelf Bloody Mary's
Top Shelf Margaritas
Top Shelf Moscow Mules
Top Shelf Old Fashions
Angle s Envy Old Fashioned
$14.00
Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned
$12.00
Johnny Walker Old Fashioned
$13.00
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
$12.00
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
$12.00
Monkey Shoulder Old Fashioned
$12.00
Proper Twelve Old Fashioned
$12.00
Wild Turkey Old Fashioned
$12.00
WL Weller Old Fashioned
$13.00
Woodford Old Fashioned
$13.00
Vodka
Absolut
$7.00
Absolute Peppar
$7.00
Belvedere
$8.00
Deep Eddy's Cranberry
$7.00
Deep Eddy's Lemon
$7.00
Deep Eddy's Lime
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Kettle Cucumber
$8.00
Kettle Grapefruit
$8.00
Tito's
$7.00
Smirnoff Tamarind
$6.00
Trult Pineapple Mango
$7.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$6.00
Double Absolut
$11.00
Double Absolut Peppar
$11.00
Double Belvedere
$12.00
Double DE Cranberry
$11.00
Double DE Lemon
$11.00
Double DE Lime
$11.00
Double Grey Goose
$12.00
Double Titos
$11.00
Double Smirnoff Tamarind
$10.00
Double Truly Mango Pine
$11.00
Well
Whiskey
Angels Envy
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.50
Bullet 95 Rye
$7.00
Bullet Whiskey
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$7.00
Crown Reserve
$10.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Dewars
$7.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$7.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Johnny Walker Red
$8.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Monkey Shoulder
$8.50
Proper Twelve
$8.00
Screwball
$8.00
Seagram's 7
$6.50
TX Whiskey
$7.50
Wild American Honey
$7.50
Wild Turkey
$7.75
WL Weller
$7.50
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Double Angles Envy
$13.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$11.50
Double Bullet 95 Rye
$11.00
Double Bullet Whiskey
$11.00
Double Crown Apple
$11.00
Double Crown Peach
$11.00
Double Crown Reserve
$15.00
Double Crown Royal
$11.00
Double Crown Vanilla
$11.00
Double Dewars
$11.00
Double Fireball
$8.00
Double Jack Daniels
$12.00
Double Jameson
$11.00
Double Jim Beam
$10.00
Double Johnny Walker
$12.00
Double Knob Creek
$13.00
Double Makers Mark
$12.00
Double Monkey Shoulder
$12.50
Double Proper Twelve
$12.00
Double Screwball
$12.00
Double Seagram's
$10.50
Double TX Whiskey
$11.50
Double American Honey
$11.50
Double Wild Turkey 101
$11.25
Double WL Weller
$11.50
Double Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Top Shelf Ranch Water
Top Shelf Manhattan
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hometown Bar | Grill
Location
103 N Kaufman St, Mount Vernon, TX 75457
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Chophouse on Bankhead - Downtown Historic Mount Vernon
No Reviews
102 E Main St. Mount Vernon, TX 75457
View restaurant
More near Mount Vernon
Gilmer
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Lindale
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Greenville
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Royse City
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Rockwall
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.