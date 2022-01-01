ML Edwards & Co 103 N Kaufman St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Blood & Honey

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Daddy's Juicebox Double IPA

$6.50

Dos XX

$4.75

Guinness

$4.75

Guinness Extra Stout

$4.75

Love Street Blonde

$3.75

Mermaids & Unicorns Blonde Ale

$5.25

Michelob Infusion

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.00

Neato Bandito

$3.75

Ranch Water

$4.75

Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.75

Truly variety

$4.25

Vanilla Porter

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.50

By the Bottle

90+ Cellars Rose

$30.00

Bottle Cabernet

$28.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle Merlot

$28.00

Bottle Moscato

$28.00

Bottle Pinot grigio

$28.00

Bottle Riesling

$28.00

Bottle Rosé

$28.00

Bottle Shiraz

$28.00

Bottle Sweet blush

$28.00

Kendall Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay

$35.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$35.00

Sterling Cabernet

$35.00

Andre Brut Champagne

$28.00

Draft Beer

Big Wave Draft

$5.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

$4.50

Dos Equis Draft

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Pitcher

$14.00

Glass wine

Champagne

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Lemon lavender champagne

$8.00

Merlot

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot grigio

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Rosé

$7.00

Sangria

$5.75

Shiraz

$7.00

Sweet Blush

$7.00

Non Alcoholic / Non Speciality

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Country Style Lemonade

$3.50+

Kids drink

$1.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50+

Sweet Tea

$3.50+

Topo Chico

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Speciality Coffee

Banana Berry Smoothie

$5.50+

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Cafe Mocha

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Smoothie

$4.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25+

Espresso

$2.25+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00+

French Press

$3.65

Hibiscus Lime Spritzer

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Lavender Cream Spritzer

$4.50+

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Mandarin Mint Spritzer

$3.00+

ML Edwards Signature Tea

$3.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Pour Over for 2

$6.50

Raspberry Cream Spritzer

$4.50+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$4.00

Rishi Shaken Iced Green Tea

$3.00+

Sweet Cream Mocha

$5.25+

Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00+

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Country Style Lemonade

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Root Beer Float

$6.00+

Nitro Cold Brew Float

$7.50+

Affogato Ice Cream Shot

$5.50

Wine special

Riesling Bottle

$19.95

Cabernet Bottle

$19.95

Sweet Blush Bottle

$19.95

Chardonnay Bottle

$19.95

Shiraz Bottle

$19.95

Appetizers

1/2 Loaded Fries

$7.00

1/2 Macho Nacho

$8.00

Asian Trio

$13.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Eggrolls

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Game Day Nacho

$6.00

Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Macho Nachos

$14.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Extras

Burger Patty

$4.00

Daily special

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled chicken breast

$4.00

Side Avacado

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Jal Gravy

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Tortilla Chip Refill

Side Salsa

$2.00

From the Yard

Chicken fried Chicken

$17.00

Chicken fried Steak

$19.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Chicken sandwich

$12.00

Chicken strips

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Wings

$10.00+

Kids Menu

Jr. Burger Bites

$6.00

Jr Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Charlee's Pancakes

$5.00

Salads & Such

Ahi Tuna Tower

$18.00

Garlic Gnocchi

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Made from scratch daily.

Southern Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens / fried or grilled chicken / bacon / feta / avocado / hard boiled egg / tomato / homemade ranch

Southwest Bowl

$12.00

jasmine rice / fire roasted corn / black beans / avocado / tomato / spinach / cilantro / jalapeno ranch dressing

Tomato Basil Soup Bowl w/ Toast

$8.00

Sandwiches & Handhelds

House Burger

$13.00

Philly cheese

$14.00

The B.L.A.T

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00+

Bacon Green Beans

$4.00+

Blackened Corn

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Green beans &peppers

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Mashed Taters

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Specials

Chicken Satay with Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Blackened Fish Tacos

$12.00

Chicken - Bacon Flatbread

$12.00

Crab Ragoon

$6.00

Crab Salad

$8.00

Curry Stew

$11.00

Dinner Special

$20.00

Fajitas

$12.00

Fried Rice

$15.00

Lo Mein

$16.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Marg Flatbread

$10.00

Pad Thai

$16.00+

Pho

$14.00

Pho Combo

$17.00

Pork Fried Dumpling

$9.00

Ribeye

$29.00

Steak Philly Flatbread

$12.99

Pan Fried Stir Fry

$16.00

Summer Rolls

$6.00

Sushi Roll

$8.00+

Taco Tuesday

$12.00+

Pizza Party

$5.00+

Chicken Spaghetti

$12.99

Poke Bowl

$19.00

Sweets

Cookie

$2.00

Dessert of the Day

$6.00

Ice Cream Float

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.00

Brunch

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Loaded Scramble

$10.00

Classic French Toast

$11.00

Waffles Only

$6.00

All Star

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Wedding Reception

Southwest Bowl w/ Steak

$17.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

House Burger w/ Fries

$14.00

Kale Salad w/ Chicken

$15.00

Kids Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$6.00

Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.50

22 Bone In Buffalo

$28.60

22 Bone In Lemon Pepper

$28.60

22 Boneless Honey BBQ

$28.60

Asian Night Beverages

Sake Bomb

$6.00

Sake, Bottle 13 oz

$14.00

Sapporo

$4.75

Sake Mule

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Cocktail Special

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Georgia Peach Tea

$9.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Malibu Breeze

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mermaid Water

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$8.00

Paradise Punch

$9.00

Perfect Manhatten

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Sake Mule

$6.50

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Sparkling Unicorn

$9.00

Tailgater Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tiger 75

$11.00

Tiger Martini

$11.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$8.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$9.00

Hocus Pocus

$8.00

Butter Beer Cocktail

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Caravello

$7.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Pomegranate

$5.00

RumChata

$6.00

Sour Applied Pucker

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Coralines

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Empress 1908

$9.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

The Botanist

$9.00

Double Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Double Empress 1908

$13.00

Double Hendricks

$12.00

Double Tanqueray

$10.50

Double Botanist

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bumbu

$8.50

Calico Jack

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.25

Double Bacardi

$11.00

Double Bumbu

$12.50

Double Calico Jack

$10.00

Double Captain Morgan

$11.00

Double Kraken

$12.00

Double Malibu

$11.00

Double Sailor Jerry

$11.25

Shots

Buttery Nips

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

JagerBomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Mexican Candy

$5.50

Mini Beer

$5.50

Pineapple Upside-down

$6.00

Royal F@ck

$7.00

Starburst

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Tea

$6.50

2 White Tea

$11.00

Tequila

1800

$7.00

Casa Migos

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.50

Herradura

$6.50

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Mezcal

$7.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Corralejo

$9.00

Juarez Gold

$5.00

Double 1800

$11.00

Double Casa Migos

$15.00

Double Don Julio

$13.50

Double Herradura

$10.50

Double Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Double Mezcal

$11.00

Double Milagro

$12.00

Double Patron

$13.00

Double Corralejo

$13.00

Double Juarez Gold

$8.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary's

Absolut Bloody Mary

$10.00

Belvedere Bloody Mary

$11.00

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

$11.00

Peppar Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Top Shelf Margaritas

1800 Margarita

$10.00

Corralejo Margarita

$12.00

Don Julio Margarita

$12.00

Herradura Margarita

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$9.00

Milagro Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$11.50

Casamigos Margarita

$12.00

M.V.P. Margarita

$13.00

Top Shelf Moscow Mules

Absolut Mule

$11.00

Belvedere Mule

$13.00

Grey Goose Mule

$12.00

Tito's Mule

$11.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Top Shelf Old Fashions

Angle s Envy Old Fashioned

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned

$12.00

Johnny Walker Old Fashioned

$13.00

Knob Creek Old Fashioned

$12.00

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder Old Fashioned

$12.00

Proper Twelve Old Fashioned

$12.00

Wild Turkey Old Fashioned

$12.00

WL Weller Old Fashioned

$13.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolute Peppar

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy's Lime

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle Cucumber

$8.00

Kettle Grapefruit

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Smirnoff Tamarind

$6.00

Trult Pineapple Mango

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Double Absolut

$11.00

Double Absolut Peppar

$11.00

Double Belvedere

$12.00

Double DE Cranberry

$11.00

Double DE Lemon

$11.00

Double DE Lime

$11.00

Double Grey Goose

$12.00

Double Titos

$11.00

Double Smirnoff Tamarind

$10.00

Double Truly Mango Pine

$11.00

Well

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Gin (Copy)

$5.00

Double Vodka

$8.00

Double Rum

$8.00

Double Tequila

$8.00

Double Gin

$8.00

Double Whiskey

$8.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bullet 95 Rye

$7.00

Bullet Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dewars

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.50

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

TX Whiskey

$7.50

Wild American Honey

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.75

WL Weller

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Double Angles Envy

$13.00

Double Buffalo Trace

$11.50

Double Bullet 95 Rye

$11.00

Double Bullet Whiskey

$11.00

Double Crown Apple

$11.00

Double Crown Peach

$11.00

Double Crown Reserve

$15.00

Double Crown Royal

$11.00

Double Crown Vanilla

$11.00

Double Dewars

$11.00

Double Fireball

$8.00

Double Jack Daniels

$12.00

Double Jameson

$11.00

Double Jim Beam

$10.00

Double Johnny Walker

$12.00

Double Knob Creek

$13.00

Double Makers Mark

$12.00

Double Monkey Shoulder

$12.50

Double Proper Twelve

$12.00

Double Screwball

$12.00

Double Seagram's

$10.50

Double TX Whiskey

$11.50

Double American Honey

$11.50

Double Wild Turkey 101

$11.25

Double WL Weller

$11.50

Double Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Top Shelf Ranch Water

Casamigos Ranch Water

$12.00

Correlejo Ranch Water

$11.00

Don Julio Ranch Water

$12.00

Patron Ranch Water

$11.00

Titos Ranch Water

$9.00

Top Shelf Manhattan

Angels Envy Manhattan

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$13.00

Johnny Walker Manhattan

$14.00

Knob Creek Manhattan

$13.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$13.00

Weller Manhattan

$14.00

Woodford Manhattan

$14.00

Outside Catering

Space Rental - Outside Catering

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hometown Bar | Grill

Location

103 N Kaufman St, Mount Vernon, TX 75457

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

