MNGO on 8th 41 East 8th Street

41 East 8th Street

National City, CA 91950

Dessert

Kakigori

MNGO Kakigori

$11.95

Thai Tea Kakigori

$11.95

Taro Kakigori

$11.95

Tiger Kakigori

$11.95

Sweets

OMG ( Oh Man Go)

$11.95

Mango sticky rice

$10.95

Mango brûlée and rice

$11.95

MNGO sundae

$9.95

MNGO sago

$8.95

Taro Sago

$8.95

Single scoop Ice cream

$3.25

Trio custard dips

$9.95

Croffle

Croffle

$11.95

Drinks

Mango smoothie

Mango smoothie

$6.55

Mango strawberry smoothie

$6.55

Mango lychee smoothie

$6.55

Mango coconut cream smoothie

$6.55

Mango yogurt smoothie

$6.55

ChaMango smoothie

$6.55

Strawberry smoothie

Strawberry smoothie

$6.55

Strawberry lychee smoothie

$6.55

Strawberry mango smoothie

$6.55

Strawberry yogurt smoothie

$6.55

Strawberry coconut cream smoothie

$6.55

Coco drink

Mango coconut milk drink

$6.25

Thai tea coconut milk drink

$6.25

Matcha coconut milk drink

$6.25

Butterfly pea coconut milk drink

$6.25

Golden brown

Original milk golden brown

$6.55

Black milk tea golden brown

$6.55

Thai tea golden brown

$6.55

Matcha golden brown

$6.55

Milk tea

Signature milk tea

$5.95

Honey milk tea

$5.95

Vietnamese milk tea

$5.95

Black sugar milk tea

$5.95

Fruit tea

Mango Lemon

$5.55

Blue Mango

$5.55

Mango Strawberry

$5.55

Mango Lychee

$5.55

Mango Passion Fruit

$5.55

Signature tea & latte

Pure Ceremonial Matcha

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.95

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.95

Fresh mango latte

$6.25

Fresh strawberry latte

$6.25

Matcha Thai tea duet latte

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

41 East 8th Street, National City, CA 91950

Directions

