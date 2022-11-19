  • Home
  • /
  • Saraland
  • /
  • Mo'Bay Beignet | BayTown Burger - Saraland - 711 Shelton Beach Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mo'Bay Beignet | BayTown Burger - Saraland 711 Shelton Beach Road

review star

No reviews yet

711 Shelton Beach Road

Saraland, AL 36571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

3 Piece Beignets

$5.25

3 of our Hand Made from Scratch and to order Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP DIP!

12 Piece Beignets

12 Piece Beignets

$17.25

12 of our hand made from scratch and to order Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP DIP!

MINI Beignets

$6.25

Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

Buttercream Syrup

$1.25

A serving of our made from Scratch Buttercream Syrup.

Cinnamon Syrup

Cinnamon Syrup

$1.25

A serving of our made from Scratch Cinnamon Syrup.

Seasonal Syrup

Seasonal Syrup

$1.25

A serving of our made from Scratch Seasonal Syrup.

PROMO

DRIZZLE BC

$0.50

DRIZZLE CN

$0.50

DRIZZLE SEASONAL

$0.50

Drip Coffee

Hot Cafe Au Lait

Hot Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Coffee & Chicory

Hot Coffee & Chicory

$3.99+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Hot Pecan Praline

Hot Pecan Praline

$3.99+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

Hot Columbian

$3.99+
Hot Decaf Columbian

Hot Decaf Columbian

$3.99+

Our Decaf, Just as delicious. Simply without the Kick!

Espresso

Beignet Latte

$4.99+

Buttercream Blondie

$4.99+

Cinnamon Cappuccino

$4.99+

Mo'Bay Mocha

$4.99+

Single Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$2.99

Cold Brew

Iced Cafe Au Lait

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Coffee & Chicory

Iced Coffee & Chicory

$5.49+

Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.

Iced Pecan Praline

Iced Pecan Praline

$5.49+

Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.

Iced Beignet Cold Brew

$5.49+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$5.49+

Frappes

FROZEN Cafe Au Lait

$5.49+

FROZEN Pecan Praline

$5.49+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.99+

Beignet Frappe

$5.99+

Beverages

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Glass Bottle Coke

$2.99

Glass Bottle Root Beer

$2.99

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.75

Courtesy Cup of Water

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.99+

Includes Whip and Buttercream Drizzle

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Blue Tea

$3.99+

Retail

Jar- Buttercream Syrup

Jar- Buttercream Syrup

$13.99

The original signature syrup by Mo'Bay Beignet Co. - Buttercream

Jar- Cinnamon Syrup

Jar- Cinnamon Syrup

$13.99

The one and only Mo'Bay Beignet Cinnamon Signature Syrup.

Original Mix Set

Original Mix Set

$13.99

Our Original Beignet Mix Gift Set includes a wooden spoon and powdered sugar, packaged perfectly for a thoughtful and complete gift that anyone would enjoy and appreciate!

Mix Bag

$9.99

Mini Mix Bag

$7.99

12oz Bag Coffee & Chicory

$13.99
12oz Bag Pecan Praline

12oz Bag Pecan Praline

$13.99

Mo'Bay Signature Ground Coffee Roasts- Coffee + Chicory and Pecan Praline!

5X7 Photo

$20.00

8X10 Photo

$30.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$29.99

Youth/Toddler T-Shirt

$22.99

Hoodie/Sweatshirt

$39.99

Onesie

$20.99
Hat

Hat

$18.99
Apron

Apron

$24.99

Stone Coffee Mug

$26.99

White Diner Mug

$14.99

Tumbler

$26.99

Christmas Mug

$26.99

Candle

$14.99

Car Freshener

$14.99

Recharges: Car Freshener

$8.00

Dominoes Bag

$19.99

Logo Spoon

$3.99

Ornament

$14.99
Sticker

Sticker

$2.50

Small Dog Bandana

$11.99

Large Dog Bandana

$12.99

Large Dog Bandana

$12.99

Employee SHORT SLEEVE T-Shirt

$15.00

Employee LONG SLEEVE t-shirt

$20.00

Hot Cocoa Mini Bag

$3.99

Christmas Gift Set

$39.99

LARGE (16oz) Buttercream Syrup

$15.99

LARGE (16oz) Cinnamon Syrup

$15.99

Mardi Gras T-shirt

$27.99

White Pocket T-SHIRT

$26.99

EXTRA

EXTRA

$1.00

Delivery

Delivery Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WELCOME! Come on in! Take your time, look around, and get to know all about Mo'Bay Beignet Co. / Bay Town Burger Co.

Website

Location

711 Shelton Beach Road, Saraland, AL 36571

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azteca's Restaurant - Saraland
orange starNo Reviews
310 INDUSTRIAL PARKWAY SARALAND, AL 36571
View restaurantnext
P.S. Taco Company - Saraland - Saraland, AL
orange starNo Reviews
47 Shell St Saraland, AL 36571
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Saraland, AL
orange starNo Reviews
65 Shell St. Saraland, AL 36571
View restaurantnext
Bombyumm
orange starNo Reviews
4725 Saint Stephens Road Eight Mile, AL 36613
View restaurantnext
The Colonel's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
4940 Government Boulevard Mobile, AL 36606
View restaurantnext
Dreamland BBQ - Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
3314 Old Shell Road Mobile, AL 36607
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saraland
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston