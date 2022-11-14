Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Bars & Lounges

Mo Java Cafe

424 Reviews

$$

2649 N 48th Street

Lincoln, NE 68504

Popular Items

White granita 16oz
Pesto Avo Melt
Breakfast Bagel

COLD Coffee

Caramel Nut Toddy 16oz

$4.95

Caramel Nut Toddy 20oz

$5.95

Iced Americano 16oz

$3.75

Iced Americano 20oz

$4.95

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.75

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.75

Cold Brew Latte 16oz

$4.00

Cold Brew Latte 20oz

$5.75

Flat Cold Brew 16oz

$3.95

Flat Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25

Nitro coffee 16 oz

$4.75

Iced mocha 16 oz

$5.25

Iced mocha 20 oz

$6.50

Filter Coffee

------>

Mug of Coffee

$3.25

<------

Filter coffee 12oz

$2.65

Filter coffee 16oz

$2.95

Filter coffee 20oz

$3.25

Coffee refill 12oz

$0.50

Coffee refill 16oz

$0.69

Coffee refill 20oz

$0.91

Seasonal Drinks :)

Luck of the Irish Granita 16oz

$5.95

Luck of the Irish Granita 20oz

$6.50

SPACING

Pot-O-Gold Latte 12oz

$4.50

Pot-O-Gold Latte 16oz

$5.25

Pot-O-Gold Latte 20oz

$6.25

Dark Peppermint Mocha 12 oz

$4.50

Dark Peppermint Mocha 16 oz

$5.25

Dark Peppermint Mocha 20 oz

$6.49

Hot Cinnamon Spice Latte 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cinnamon Spice Latte 16oz

$4.75

Hot Cinnamon Spice Latte 20oz

$5.75

Orange Cubano 12oz

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Lavender Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Nutty White Girl 16 oz

$5.25

Orange Cinnamon Roll Latte 16 oz

$5.50

Tea/matcha/chai

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.25

Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.95

Matcha Latte 20oz

$5.75

Foggy London 12oz

$4.00

Foggy London 16oz

$4.75

Foggy London 20oz

$5.75

Chai latte 12 oz

$4.00

Chai latte 16oz

$4.75

Chai latte 20 oz

$5.75

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.75

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.25

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.75

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.25

Boom Chocolate and Coconut CBD Tea 16oz

$4.00

Miscellaneous

Steamer 12oz

$3.00

Steamer 16oz

$3.75

Steamer 20oz

$4.50

hot choccy milk 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.50

Italian soda 12 oz

$3.25

Italian soda 16 oz

$3.95

Italian soda 20 oz

$4.00

Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

12 oz Orange juice

$3.00

Granitas and Smoothies

Luck of the Irish Granita 16oz

$5.95

Chai granita 16 oz

$5.95

Chocolate granita 16oz

$5.95

vanilla matcha Granita 16oz

$5.95

White granita 16oz

$5.95

Honey lavender matcha granita 16 oz

$5.95

Caramel granita 16oz

$5.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95

Mango Smoothie

$5.95

Mixed berry Smoothie

$5.95

vanilla matcha Granita 20oz

$6.50

Caramel granita 20oz

$6.50

Luck of the Irish Granita 20oz

$6.50

Chocolate granita 20oz

$6.50

Chai granita 20 oz

$6.50

White granita 20 oz

$6.50

Strawberry smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

Mixed berry Smoothie

Latte

12 oz latte

$4.00

16 oz latte

$4.95

20 oz latte

$5.95

Mocha

12 oz mocha

$4.50

16 oz mocha

$5.50

20 oz mocha

$6.49

Toddy coffee

16 oz toddy coffee

$4.75

20 oz toddy latte

$5.25

20 oz toddy coffee

$5.25

20 oz toddy coffee

$5.95

Caramel marmot

12 oz Caramel marmot

$4.50

16 oz Caramel marmot

$5.25

20 oz Caramel marmot

$6.50

Americano

12 oz Americano

$3.25

16 oz Americano

$4.25

20 oz Americano

$5.95

Cappuccino

5 oz Cappuccino

$3.50

8 oz Cappuccino

$4.85

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Electric eel

12 oz Electric eel

$3.25

16 oz Electric eel

$4.25

20 oz Electric eel

$5.95

Cubano

Cubano

$4.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Macchiato

Macchiatto

$3.25

Toddy latte

16 oz Toddy latte

$4.75

20 oz Toddy latte

$5.75

Toddy coffee

16 oz Toddy coffee

$3.95

20 oz Toddy coffee

$4.75

Caramel nut toddy

16 oz Caramel nut toddy

$5.25

20 oz Caramel nut toddy

$6.25

Deli Sandwich

Clubhouse Sandwich

$9.95

Served on ciabatta, ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone served with Chips and a pickle

BLT

$9.95

Create Your Own

$9.95

Bagel Melt

Pesto Avo Melt

$9.95

Cosmic Meltdown

$9.95

Krab Melt

$9.95

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.95

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, baked together on our flatbread crust and finished with balsamic vinegar glaze.

Breakfast Pizza

$10.95
Chicken Bacon Blue Pizza

Chicken Bacon Blue Pizza

$10.95

Beautiful layers of bacon, blue cheese, smoked chicken breast and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection on a flatbread crust. Served with a wedge of lemon to merge all of the flavors together.

Artichoke Chicken Pizza

$10.95

Parmesan cheese, aritichoke hearts, smoked chicken, tomatoes baked to perfection and finished with garlic infused olive oil.

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Cheese pizza

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Bagel

$6.95

Southern Belle

$5.49

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Biscuits and gravy

$7.49

Salad

The Big Salad

$9.95

The Little Salad

$3.95

Open Face Bagel Sandwich

Cucumber Dill

$4.25

Tomato Dill

$4.25

Garden Veggie Bagel

$8.95

Lox Bagel

$10.95

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.49

Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$1.99

Wheat Bagel

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.75

Ciabatta

$1.69

Plain

$1.75

Spread

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.99

Sundried Tomato Basil Cream Cheese

$1.99

Dill Cream Cheese

$1.99

Basil Pesto Cream Cheese

$1.99

Berry Cream Cheese

$1.99

Peanut butter

$1.50

Butter

$1.29

Avocado

$1.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

Food extras

Add green onions

$0.49

Add red onion

$0.49

Add tomatoes

$0.79

Add avocado

$1.99

Add Jalapenos

$0.49

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Ham

$2.99

Add Turkey

$2.99

Add Mushrooms

$0.79

Add Egg patty

$2.50

Bag 'o' Chips

$1.50

Add Artichoke Hearts

$1.99

Home brewing merch

Chemex 3 cup brewer

$40.00

Chemex 3 cup filter

$10.00

Chemex 6 cup brewer

$45.00

Chemex 6 cup filter

$16.00

Hugo tea brewer

$27.95

Kalita filter

$6.50

Kalita pourover

$16.00

Tea basket

$12.95

Vario V 60 filter

$8.00

Vario V 60 pourover

$30.00

Yama 6 cup press

$39.95

Aeropress

$44.95

Bottle syrup

$12.95

17 oz blue ceramic cup/saucer

$9.95

12 oz orange ceramic cup/saucer

$7.95

2 Cup yama glass press

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Espresso bar and Cafe located in the heart of University place

Website

Location

2649 N 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68504

Directions

Gallery
Mo Java Cafe image
Mo Java Cafe image
Mo Java Cafe image

