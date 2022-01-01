Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries
Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.
1,901 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Weekly Beer Sales Only. Satuday 11-3 and additional days TBA. You may pre-order 4pks, Cases, Logs, and Half Barrels.
Location
3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY, North Conway, NH 03860
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in North Conway
The Metropolitan Coffeehouse - 2680 White Mountain Hwy
4.3 • 430
2680 White Mountain Hwy North Conway, NH 03860
View restaurant