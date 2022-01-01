Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.

1,901 Reviews

$$

3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY

North Conway, NH 03860

Beer

Our take on the classic Bohemian Pilsner. Fresh and light bodied with crisp flavors of roasted grain, light citrus and pepper followed by a clean, slightly floral, dry finish. ABV: 4.9%

American Style Pale Ale has a crisp flavor profile with notes of toasted grain,grapefruit, toffee, orange peel and floral hops. 5.6% ABV

American Style Unfiltered Ale with a gentle Blueberry finish. This beer does not compromise the complexity of the ale by steaming the fresh Maine blueberries separately and adding extracted juices during fermentation 4.9% ABV. No added flavors here..

An English Style Brown Ale with hints of toasted grains, nuts, and soft caramel. This ale has a balanced bitterness and a semi dry finish and biscuit like malt body 5.4% ABV.

Traditional Bavarian style unfiltered Wheat Ale. This exceptional Ale delivers aromas and flavors of Banana and clove with notes of coriander and white pepper. It has subtle tartness in the background and slight twang from malted wheat. It is low on bitterness and big on flavor, all derived from a unique yeast strain 5.4% ABV.

A Session IPA low bitterness with notes of floral citrus and pine. We focused all of our hop additions on maximizing flavor and aroma 4.5% ABV.

Easy Drinking Session beer of Bavaria, with traditional decoration mash, gives this beer surprisingly rich caramel notes in its profile 4.7% ABV.

East Coast Style DIPA with bright juicy flavors of citrus and tropical fruits. Brewed with lots of oats 7.5%ABV.

A low IBU IPA with a variety of rotational Hops giving it a rich ripe fruit & melon flavor. Double Dry Hopped for a clean finish & no lingering bitterness 7.0% ABV

This Unfiltered IPA showcases American & Australian hops giving it a well rounded flavors of Citrus, Tropical fruits, and a hint of PIne 6.3%ABV

This New England Pale Ale has aromas of fresh citrus followed by hint of sweetnes on the backside. Its Triple Dry Hopped to blend its symphony of flavors, textures & aromas. 5.6% ABV

This a lush drinking Stout that delicately balances it's robust flavors of roasted coffee, chocolate, and molasses 9.0% ABV

This is handcrafted spin on American Lite Beers. Beechwood aged! 4.3 %ABV

5.8% a.b.v. Our rendition of an English dry stout is a robust dark ale offering notes of roasted malt, chocolate and coffee. Full bodied but not too heavy, rich and smooth with clean, balanced bitterness and a creamy mouth-feel. Not too sweet, not too dry…excellent any time of year, cheers!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Weekly Beer Sales Only. Satuday 11-3 and additional days TBA. You may pre-order 4pks, Cases, Logs, and Half Barrels.

