Brewpubs & Breweries

MobCraft Beer

184 Reviews

$$

505 S 5th St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Popular Items

That's No Smoke

That's No Smoke

$17.00

BBQ Sauce base with Colby jack cheese, homemade pickles, pulled pork, light onion and topped with cilantro.

Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Marinara base with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and Italian sausage

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

6 ounces of our homemade dip made with spinach, artichokes and cheese. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or pita.

TO GO BEER

Cans To Go

Bat$h!t Crazy 6-pack cans

Bat$h!t Crazy 6-pack cans

$11.00

Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV

Boooze Cruise 16 oz. 4-pack cans

Boooze Cruise 16 oz. 4-pack cans

$15.00

A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV

Crush Orange Creamsicle 16oz. 4-pack cans

Crush Orange Creamsicle 16oz. 4-pack cans

$21.00

Smoothie-style beer with lactose, orange, tangerine, and vanilla. 6% ABV

Existence Gin 4-pack cans

Existence Gin 4-pack cans

$20.00

Existence aged in Great Lakes 5yr and 6yr "Bottled in Bond" Gin Barrels. 10% ABV

Fish Fry Rye 6-pack cans

Fish Fry Rye 6-pack cans

$13.00

Ale with Caraway Seed. 6.1% ABV

Go Big or Go Home 4-pack cans

Go Big or Go Home 4-pack cans

$20.00

A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV

Low pHunk 6-pack cans

Low pHunk 6-pack cans

$11.00

Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV

Low pHunk Rad-Berry 4-pack cans

Low pHunk Rad-Berry 4-pack cans

$12.00

Sour Ale with Raspberries and Ginger 4% ABV

MobCraft Amber 6-pack cans

MobCraft Amber 6-pack cans

$11.00

Amber Ale with malty hops 5.5 ABV

Padishah (2022) 4-pack cans

Padishah (2022) 4-pack cans

$20.00

The main blend Padishah is an Imperial stout aged in a mix of bourbon barrels between 12 and 18 months. 11% ABV

SGA 2022 4-pack cans

SGA 2022 4-pack cans

$20.00

Golden Ale blended from 2yr barrels, 3yr barrels, and 2021 Foeder Reserve fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus. 6.2% ABV

SGA | Stone Fruit (23) 4-pack cans

SGA | Stone Fruit (23) 4-pack cans

$20.00

Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with peach, cherry and apricot. 6.2% ABV

Too Legit to Wit 6-pack cans

Too Legit to Wit 6-pack cans

$11.00

Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 5% ABV

Vanilla Wafer 6-pack cans

Vanilla Wafer 6-pack cans

$13.00

Vanilla Porter swirling with chocolate malt notes. 7% ABV

Komboocho 4-pack cans

$12.00+

Kombucha flavored with Orange Blossom

Komboocho Berry Hibiscus 4-pack cans

Komboocho Berry Hibiscus 4-pack cans

$12.00

Kombucha flavored with Berry Hibiscus

Bottled Beers To Go

Existence (18) 500 ml Bottle

Existence (18) 500 ml Bottle

$15.00

Vintage 2018. Barrel aged Belgian-Style sour ale aged in French & American oak 10% ABV

SGA| Cranberry (19) 500 ml Bottle

SGA| Cranberry (19) 500 ml Bottle

$15.00

Barrel aged sour golden ale with cranberries 6.8% ABV

Mixed 6-pack Cans (Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)

MUST CHOOSE 6 BEERS TO MAKE A FULL 6-PACK! We do not sell individual cans!
Bat$h!t Crazy 12 oz. can

Bat$h!t Crazy 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV

Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can

Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV

Low pHunk 12 oz. can

Low pHunk 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV

MobCraft Amber 12 oz. can

MobCraft Amber 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Malty Amber Ale 6.5% ABV

Too Legit to Wit 12 oz. can

Too Legit to Wit 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 4.8% ABV

Vanilla Wafer 12 oz. can

Vanilla Wafer 12 oz. can

$2.50

(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Vanilla Porter swirling with chocolate malt notes. 7% ABV

16 oz. Beer Buddies To Go (Refillable Bottles)

Bat$h!t Crazy 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Bat$h!t Crazy 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV

Bitter Mr. Thomas 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Bitter Mr. Thomas 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A classic West Coast IPA - pinney, dank, and bitter. 6.8% ABV

Booze Cruise 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Booze Cruise 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$9.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottoe) A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV

Buzzy Nightcap Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Buzzy Nightcap Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$9.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Hot summer days have past, so cozy up inside with this horchata-inspired Porter. A creamy profile blends cocoa nibs, a mild coffee roast and a subtle bite of cinnamon. Grab this brew for a buzzy nightcap! 7.5% ABV

Crush: Creamsicle 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Crush: Creamsicle 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Our Crush series smoothie-style beer made with orange, tangerine, vanilla and lactose. 6% ABV

Existence (2019) 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Existence (2019) 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Barrel-Aged Belgian-style sour beer. 10% ABV

First Time in a Long Time 16 oz. Beer Buddy

First Time in a Long Time 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Crisp lager boasting a copper hue. 4.8% ABV

Fish Fry Rye 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Fish Fry Rye 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Ale with Caraway Seed. 6.1% ABV

Free and Local Wheat 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Free and Local Wheat 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$7.00

A refreshing hoppy wheat ale featuring Citra hops brewed in partnership to combat hunger across Wisconsin. 5% ABV

Go Big or Go Home 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Go Big or Go Home 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV

Grasshopper 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Grasshopper 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Milk Stout brewed with mint, vanilla, cacao, lactose and lots of chocolate malts. 7% ABV

I for a Rye IIPA 16 oz. Beer Buddy

I for a Rye IIPA 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Double IPA featuring crisp pine and bright orange hop flavors with a smooth malty backbone and peppery rye notes. A look ahead to lazy campfire brunches in the Northwoods. 8.2% ABV

Low pHunk 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Low pHunk 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV

Low pHunk | Radberry 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Low pHunk | Radberry 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Sour Ale with raspberries & ginger 4.2% ABV

MobCraft Amber 16 oz. Beer Buddy

MobCraft Amber 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Amber Ale boasting a robust copper hue with a malt forward backbone and balanced hop bitterness. 6.5% ABV

MobCraft Cider 16 oz. Beer Buddy

MobCraft Cider 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$9.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Delicious, dry with fruity sweetness. Made with local Honeycrisp apples. 5% ABV

Moo-Waukee 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Moo-Waukee 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A White Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with white chocolate, vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose. 7.2% ABV

Out of Office 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Out of Office 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A refreshing, lightly hopped ale brewed with orange peel and lime juice. 4.7% ABV

Padishah 1792 (22) 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Padishah 1792 (22) 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Imperial Stout aged in 1792 Bourbon barrlels. 11% ABV

Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$8.00

(Bottled tap beer in a refillable bottle) A dark, chocolatey Porter with oodles of peanuts. This sweet, smooth peanut butter cup-style beer will easily satisfy that sweet tooth. 7% ABV

SGA | Blueberry Lemon 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00
SGA | Shrub Cherry 16 oz. Beer Buddy

SGA | Shrub Cherry 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$12.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A collaboration with Siren Shrub Co. Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with second use cherries. 6.2% ABV

Smooth Hoperator 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Smooth Hoperator 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$7.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Lightly hopped pale wheat ale brewed with blood orange, lime, and lemon peel with a smooooth finish. 5% ABV

Too Legit to Wit 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Too Legit to Wit 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$6.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale 4.8% ABV

Two People Shorten the Road 16 oz. Beer Buddy

Two People Shorten the Road 16 oz. Beer Buddy

$7.00

(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Dry Irish stout. 6.5% ABV

64 oz. Growlers

Bat$h!t Crazy 64 oz. Growler

Bat$h!t Crazy 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV

Bitter Mr. Thomas 64 oz. Growler

Bitter Mr. Thomas 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

A classic West Coast IPA - pinney, dank, and bitter. 6.8% ABV

Booze Cruise 64 oz. Growler

Booze Cruise 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV

Buzzy Nightcap Porter 64 oz. Growler

Buzzy Nightcap Porter 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

Hot summer days have past, so cozy up inside with this horchata-inspired Porter. A creamy profile blends cocoa nibs, a mild coffee roast and a subtle bite of cinnamon. Grab this brew for a buzzy nightcap! 7.5% ABV

Crush: Creamsicle 64 oz. Growler

Crush: Creamsicle 64 oz. Growler

$30.00

Our Crush series smoothie-style beer made with orange, tangerine, vanilla and lactose. 6% ABV

Existence (2019) 64 oz. Growler

Existence (2019) 64 oz. Growler

$30.00

Barrel aged Belgian-style sour ale. 10% ABV

First Time in a Long Time 64 oz. Growler

First Time in a Long Time 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Crisp vienna lager boasting a copper hue. 4.8% ABV

Fish Fry Rye 64 oz. Growler

Fish Fry Rye 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Ale with Caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV

Free and Local Wheat 64 oz. Growler

Free and Local Wheat 64 oz. Growler

$18.00

A refreshing hoppy wheat ale featuring Citra hops brewed in partnership to combat hunger across Wisconsin. 5% ABV

Go Big or Go Home 64 oz. Growler

Go Big or Go Home 64 oz. Growler

$30.00

A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV

Grasshopper Milk Stout 64 oz. Growler

Grasshopper Milk Stout 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

Milt Stout brewed with mint, vanilla, cacao, lactose and lots of chocolate malts. 7% ABV

I for a Rye IIPA 64 oz. Growler

I for a Rye IIPA 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

Double IPA featuring crisp pine and bright orange hop flavors with a smooth malty backbone and peppery rye notes. A look ahead to lazy campfire brunches in the Northwoods. 8.2% ABV

Low Phunk 64 oz. Growler

Low Phunk 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV

Low pHunk | Radberry 64 oz. Growler

Low pHunk | Radberry 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

Sour Ale with raspberries & ginger 4.2% ABV

MobCraft Amber Ale 64 oz. Growler

MobCraft Amber Ale 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Amber Ale boasting a robust copper hue with a malt forward backbone and balanced hop bitterness. 6.5% ABV

MobCraft Cider 64 oz. Growler

MobCraft Cider 64 oz. Growler

$24.00

Delicious, dry with fruity sweetness. Made with local Honeycrisp apples. 5% ABV

Moo-Waukee 64 oz. Growler

Moo-Waukee 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

A White Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with white chocolate, vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose. 7.2% ABV

Out of Office 64 oz. Growler

Out of Office 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

A refreshing, lightly hopped ale brewed with orange peel and lime juice. 4.7% ABV

Padishah 1792 (22) 64 oz. Growler

Padishah 1792 (22) 64 oz. Growler

$30.00

Imperial Stout aged in 1792 Bourbon barrlels. 11% ABV

Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 64 oz. Growler

Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 64 oz. Growler

$21.00

A dark, chocolatey Porter with oodles of peanuts. This sweet, smooth peanut butter cup-style beer will easily satisfy that sweet tooth. 7% ABV

SGA | Blueberry Lemon 64 oz. Growler

$30.00
SGA | Shrub Cherry 64 oz. Growler

SGA | Shrub Cherry 64 oz. Growler

$30.00

Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with second use cherries. 6.2% ABV

Smooth Hoperator 64 oz. Growler

Smooth Hoperator 64 oz. Growler

$18.00

Lightly hopped pale wheat ale brewed with blood orange, lime, and lemon peel with a smooooth finish. 5% ABV

Too Legit to Wit 64 oz. Growler

Too Legit to Wit 64 oz. Growler

$15.00

Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 4.8% ABV

Komboocha 64 oz. Growler

Komboocha 64 oz. Growler

$12.00

Rotating flavors of Kombucha from Komboocho!

MOBCRAFT KITCHEN

Appetizers and Snacks

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, green peppers, black olives, pepperoni and pepperoncinis served with a balsamic vinaigrette.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Shredded Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cherry tomatoes, bacon, chives, onion, and shaved parmesan served with ranch dressing

5 oz. Pretzel

5 oz. Pretzel

$6.00

Soft Pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. served with Dusseldorf Mustard

Dessert Pretzel

$7.50

5 oz. pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of chocolate mousse made with our Moo-waukee milk stout

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Zesty and creamy dip loaded with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, cream cheese and shredded Colby jack. Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and chives. Comes with your choice of pita, corn chips or a combination of both

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

8 inch Pinsa crust with garlic oil, Mozzarella with a side of marinara

Hummus and Veggie Platter

Hummus and Veggie Platter

$12.00

Homemade hummus with julienned seasonal vegetables and pita

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

6 ounces of our homemade dip made with spinach, artichokes and cheese. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or pita.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Korean BBQ Gochujang sauce, colby jack cheese, pulled dark carnitas chicken, pickled red onions and cilantro.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Marinara and shredded mozzarella

Margherita

$15.00

Garlic oil base with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil chiffonade

Milwaukee Pickl-O

Milwaukee Pickl-O

$15.00

Garlic oil base, mozzarella cheese, spicy dill pickles, red onion, topped with Sambal Oleck chili sauce and dill fronds.

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

$16.00

Marinara base with mozzarella blend, sausage, gorgonzola and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of fig jam.

Party Fowl

Party Fowl

$16.00

Buffalo sauce base with mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onions. Topped with bleu cheese, ranch drizzle and chives.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Marinara base with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Marinara base with Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella

Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Marinara base with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and Italian sausage

SMO

$15.00

Marinara sauce with sausage, mushroom and onion

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Marinara sauce with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion and black olives

The Shroom (not available for Take & Bake)

The Shroom (not available for Take & Bake)

$14.50

Garlic oil base with mushrooms, goat cheese, shredded parmesan, and mozzarella blend. Topped with hot honey & chives.

That's No Smoke

That's No Smoke

$17.00

BBQ Sauce base with Colby jack cheese, homemade pickles, pulled pork, light onion and topped with cilantro.

The Whitewater

The Whitewater

$16.00

Homemade beer cheese sauce with shredded cheddar and cavatappi noodles. Topped with bacon and sriracha! *You can get it without the Bacon and Sriracha if preferred

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$12.00

Classic sandwich with lettuce, tomato and bacon served on a toasted sub roll and a homemade garlic aioli

CBR Melt

$15.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$13.00
Pizza Sub

Pizza Sub

$12.00

Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers and onion with Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese served on a toasty sub roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork topped sandwich with homemade spicy pickles and served with coleslaw on the side.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Morningstar veggie patty served with your choice of provolone or cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and a side of homemade garlic aioli.

MERCH STORE

Shirts

Beer The Deer T-Shirt

Beer The Deer T-Shirt

$30.00
Logo T-shirt: Black

Logo T-shirt: Black

$25.00

Hats

Leather Patch Beanie

Leather Patch Beanie

$35.00

Trucker Hat: Turning Ideas

$30.00

Sunglasses

Sunglasses: Tortoise

Sunglasses: Tortoise

$8.00
Sunglasses: Woodgrain

Sunglasses: Woodgrain

$8.00

Merchandise

Reusable Bag

$6.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00
Tin Tacker (Not available for shipping!)

Tin Tacker (Not available for shipping!)

$25.00

Glassware (Not available for shipping!)

1 Liter Mobtoberfest Stein Glass

$15.00
10 oz. Goblet

10 oz. Goblet

$7.00

Denver Pint Glass

$4.00
5 oz. Taster Glass

5 oz. Taster Glass

$3.00
64 oz Growler (Glass Only)

64 oz Growler (Glass Only)

$8.00
MobCraft Pint Glass (16 oz.)

MobCraft Pint Glass (16 oz.)

$6.00
Stemmed Sour Glass (13 oz. )

Stemmed Sour Glass (13 oz. )

$10.00

KOMBUCHA

Komboocho Cans

Komboocho Berry Hibiscus 4-pack cans

Komboocho Berry Hibiscus 4-pack cans

$12.00

Kombucha flavored with Berry Hibiscus

Komboocho 4-pack cans

$12.00+

Kombucha flavored with Orange Blossom

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taproom Hours: Monday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm. Friday - Saturday 12pm to 11pm. Sunday 12pm to 10pm

Website

Location

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
MobCraft Beer image
MobCraft Beer image
MobCraft Beer image

Map
