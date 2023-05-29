- Home
- Milwaukee
- Walker's Point
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- MobCraft Beer
MobCraft Beer
184 Reviews
$$
505 S 5th St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Popular Items
That's No Smoke
BBQ Sauce base with Colby jack cheese, homemade pickles, pulled pork, light onion and topped with cilantro.
Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and Italian sausage
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
6 ounces of our homemade dip made with spinach, artichokes and cheese. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or pita.
TO GO BEER
Cans To Go
Bat$h!t Crazy 6-pack cans
Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV
Boooze Cruise 16 oz. 4-pack cans
A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV
Crush Orange Creamsicle 16oz. 4-pack cans
Smoothie-style beer with lactose, orange, tangerine, and vanilla. 6% ABV
Existence Gin 4-pack cans
Existence aged in Great Lakes 5yr and 6yr "Bottled in Bond" Gin Barrels. 10% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 6-pack cans
Ale with Caraway Seed. 6.1% ABV
Go Big or Go Home 4-pack cans
A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV
Low pHunk 6-pack cans
Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV
Low pHunk Rad-Berry 4-pack cans
Sour Ale with Raspberries and Ginger 4% ABV
MobCraft Amber 6-pack cans
Amber Ale with malty hops 5.5 ABV
Padishah (2022) 4-pack cans
The main blend Padishah is an Imperial stout aged in a mix of bourbon barrels between 12 and 18 months. 11% ABV
SGA 2022 4-pack cans
Golden Ale blended from 2yr barrels, 3yr barrels, and 2021 Foeder Reserve fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus. 6.2% ABV
SGA | Stone Fruit (23) 4-pack cans
Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with peach, cherry and apricot. 6.2% ABV
Too Legit to Wit 6-pack cans
Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 5% ABV
Vanilla Wafer 6-pack cans
Vanilla Porter swirling with chocolate malt notes. 7% ABV
Komboocho 4-pack cans
Kombucha flavored with Orange Blossom
Komboocho Berry Hibiscus 4-pack cans
Kombucha flavored with Berry Hibiscus
Bottled Beers To Go
Mixed 6-pack Cans (Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
Bat$h!t Crazy 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
Low pHunk 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV
MobCraft Amber 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Malty Amber Ale 6.5% ABV
Too Legit to Wit 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 4.8% ABV
Vanilla Wafer 12 oz. can
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Vanilla Porter swirling with chocolate malt notes. 7% ABV
16 oz. Beer Buddies To Go (Refillable Bottles)
Bat$h!t Crazy 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV
Bitter Mr. Thomas 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A classic West Coast IPA - pinney, dank, and bitter. 6.8% ABV
Booze Cruise 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottoe) A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV
Buzzy Nightcap Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Hot summer days have past, so cozy up inside with this horchata-inspired Porter. A creamy profile blends cocoa nibs, a mild coffee roast and a subtle bite of cinnamon. Grab this brew for a buzzy nightcap! 7.5% ABV
Crush: Creamsicle 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Our Crush series smoothie-style beer made with orange, tangerine, vanilla and lactose. 6% ABV
Existence (2019) 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Barrel-Aged Belgian-style sour beer. 10% ABV
First Time in a Long Time 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Crisp lager boasting a copper hue. 4.8% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Ale with Caraway Seed. 6.1% ABV
Free and Local Wheat 16 oz. Beer Buddy
A refreshing hoppy wheat ale featuring Citra hops brewed in partnership to combat hunger across Wisconsin. 5% ABV
Go Big or Go Home 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV
Grasshopper 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Milk Stout brewed with mint, vanilla, cacao, lactose and lots of chocolate malts. 7% ABV
I for a Rye IIPA 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Double IPA featuring crisp pine and bright orange hop flavors with a smooth malty backbone and peppery rye notes. A look ahead to lazy campfire brunches in the Northwoods. 8.2% ABV
Low pHunk 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV
Low pHunk | Radberry 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Sour Ale with raspberries & ginger 4.2% ABV
MobCraft Amber 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Amber Ale boasting a robust copper hue with a malt forward backbone and balanced hop bitterness. 6.5% ABV
MobCraft Cider 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Delicious, dry with fruity sweetness. Made with local Honeycrisp apples. 5% ABV
Moo-Waukee 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A White Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with white chocolate, vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose. 7.2% ABV
Out of Office 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A refreshing, lightly hopped ale brewed with orange peel and lime juice. 4.7% ABV
Padishah 1792 (22) 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Imperial Stout aged in 1792 Bourbon barrlels. 11% ABV
Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled tap beer in a refillable bottle) A dark, chocolatey Porter with oodles of peanuts. This sweet, smooth peanut butter cup-style beer will easily satisfy that sweet tooth. 7% ABV
SGA | Blueberry Lemon 16 oz. Beer Buddy
SGA | Shrub Cherry 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) A collaboration with Siren Shrub Co. Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with second use cherries. 6.2% ABV
Smooth Hoperator 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Lightly hopped pale wheat ale brewed with blood orange, lime, and lemon peel with a smooooth finish. 5% ABV
Too Legit to Wit 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale 4.8% ABV
Two People Shorten the Road 16 oz. Beer Buddy
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle) Dry Irish stout. 6.5% ABV
64 oz. Growlers
Bat$h!t Crazy 64 oz. Growler
Coffee Brown Ale with balanced milk sugar giving way to robust coffee flavors. 5.6% ABV
Bitter Mr. Thomas 64 oz. Growler
A classic West Coast IPA - pinney, dank, and bitter. 6.8% ABV
Booze Cruise 64 oz. Growler
A twist on a previous Crowdsourced favorite, this beer is perfect for days out on the water - the best cooler companion! Brewed with juicy hops, pineapple, and mango. 7.6% ABV
Buzzy Nightcap Porter 64 oz. Growler
Hot summer days have past, so cozy up inside with this horchata-inspired Porter. A creamy profile blends cocoa nibs, a mild coffee roast and a subtle bite of cinnamon. Grab this brew for a buzzy nightcap! 7.5% ABV
Crush: Creamsicle 64 oz. Growler
Our Crush series smoothie-style beer made with orange, tangerine, vanilla and lactose. 6% ABV
Existence (2019) 64 oz. Growler
Barrel aged Belgian-style sour ale. 10% ABV
First Time in a Long Time 64 oz. Growler
Crisp vienna lager boasting a copper hue. 4.8% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 64 oz. Growler
Ale with Caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
Free and Local Wheat 64 oz. Growler
A refreshing hoppy wheat ale featuring Citra hops brewed in partnership to combat hunger across Wisconsin. 5% ABV
Go Big or Go Home 64 oz. Growler
A dark Doppelbock with chocolatey notes. Aged in a combination of rum and bourbon barrels, then blended together to create a warming, smooth finish. 10% ABV
Grasshopper Milk Stout 64 oz. Growler
Milt Stout brewed with mint, vanilla, cacao, lactose and lots of chocolate malts. 7% ABV
I for a Rye IIPA 64 oz. Growler
Double IPA featuring crisp pine and bright orange hop flavors with a smooth malty backbone and peppery rye notes. A look ahead to lazy campfire brunches in the Northwoods. 8.2% ABV
Low Phunk 64 oz. Growler
Sour Ale - Refreshingly tart with hints of lemon and Belgian esters. 4% ABV
Low pHunk | Radberry 64 oz. Growler
Sour Ale with raspberries & ginger 4.2% ABV
MobCraft Amber Ale 64 oz. Growler
Amber Ale boasting a robust copper hue with a malt forward backbone and balanced hop bitterness. 6.5% ABV
MobCraft Cider 64 oz. Growler
Delicious, dry with fruity sweetness. Made with local Honeycrisp apples. 5% ABV
Moo-Waukee 64 oz. Growler
A White Chocolate Milk Stout brewed with white chocolate, vanilla, cacao nibs and lactose. 7.2% ABV
Out of Office 64 oz. Growler
A refreshing, lightly hopped ale brewed with orange peel and lime juice. 4.7% ABV
Padishah 1792 (22) 64 oz. Growler
Imperial Stout aged in 1792 Bourbon barrlels. 11% ABV
Peanuttin Butter than this Chocolate Porter 64 oz. Growler
A dark, chocolatey Porter with oodles of peanuts. This sweet, smooth peanut butter cup-style beer will easily satisfy that sweet tooth. 7% ABV
SGA | Blueberry Lemon 64 oz. Growler
SGA | Shrub Cherry 64 oz. Growler
Oak aged Sour Golden Ale fermented with Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus and Pediococcus the refermented with second use cherries. 6.2% ABV
Smooth Hoperator 64 oz. Growler
Lightly hopped pale wheat ale brewed with blood orange, lime, and lemon peel with a smooooth finish. 5% ABV
Too Legit to Wit 64 oz. Growler
Unfiltered Belgian style wheat ale with flaked oats that makes for an easy going beer with a smooth and creamy finish. Belgian yeast character adds subtle notes of fruit and spice. 4.8% ABV
Komboocha 64 oz. Growler
Rotating flavors of Kombucha from Komboocho!
MOBCRAFT KITCHEN
Appetizers and Snacks
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, green peppers, black olives, pepperoni and pepperoncinis served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
House Salad
Shredded Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cherry tomatoes, bacon, chives, onion, and shaved parmesan served with ranch dressing
5 oz. Pretzel
Soft Pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. served with Dusseldorf Mustard
Dessert Pretzel
5 oz. pretzel from Milwaukee Pretzel Co. dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with a side of chocolate mousse made with our Moo-waukee milk stout
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Zesty and creamy dip loaded with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, cream cheese and shredded Colby jack. Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles and chives. Comes with your choice of pita, corn chips or a combination of both
Cheesy Garlic Bread
8 inch Pinsa crust with garlic oil, Mozzarella with a side of marinara
Hummus and Veggie Platter
Homemade hummus with julienned seasonal vegetables and pita
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
6 ounces of our homemade dip made with spinach, artichokes and cheese. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or pita.
Side House Salad
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Korean BBQ Gochujang sauce, colby jack cheese, pulled dark carnitas chicken, pickled red onions and cilantro.
Cheese Pizza
Marinara and shredded mozzarella
Margherita
Garlic oil base with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil chiffonade
Milwaukee Pickl-O
Garlic oil base, mozzarella cheese, spicy dill pickles, red onion, topped with Sambal Oleck chili sauce and dill fronds.
Mob Boss
Marinara base with mozzarella blend, sausage, gorgonzola and red onions. Topped with a drizzle of fig jam.
Party Fowl
Buffalo sauce base with mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onions. Topped with bleu cheese, ranch drizzle and chives.
Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
Sausage Pizza
Marinara base with Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella
Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza
Marinara base with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni and Italian sausage
SMO
Marinara sauce with sausage, mushroom and onion
Supreme Pizza
Marinara sauce with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion and black olives
The Shroom (not available for Take & Bake)
Garlic oil base with mushrooms, goat cheese, shredded parmesan, and mozzarella blend. Topped with hot honey & chives.
That's No Smoke
BBQ Sauce base with Colby jack cheese, homemade pickles, pulled pork, light onion and topped with cilantro.
The Whitewater
Homemade beer cheese sauce with shredded cheddar and cavatappi noodles. Topped with bacon and sriracha! *You can get it without the Bacon and Sriracha if preferred
Sandwiches
BLT
Classic sandwich with lettuce, tomato and bacon served on a toasted sub roll and a homemade garlic aioli
CBR Melt
Curry Chicken Salad
Pizza Sub
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers and onion with Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese served on a toasty sub roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork topped sandwich with homemade spicy pickles and served with coleslaw on the side.
Veggie Burger
Morningstar veggie patty served with your choice of provolone or cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and a side of homemade garlic aioli.
MERCH STORE
Glassware (Not available for shipping!)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Taproom Hours: Monday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm. Friday - Saturday 12pm to 11pm. Sunday 12pm to 10pm
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204