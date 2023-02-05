Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moberi - Hawthorne

No reviews yet

3646 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Popular Items

Uncle Jesse
Peanut Butter Cacao
Protein Bites

Specials

It's Always Sunny

It's Always Sunny

$12.00+

Mango and Pitaya topped with Granola, Blue Magic Shell, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, and Honey

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$6.50

Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom

Oatmeal

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$8.00

Warm oats topped with chopped apples, blueberries, almond butter, chopped almonds, maple, and cinnamon. All of our oats are made fresh with steel cut and rolled oats, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt and topped with steamed oat milk!

Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club

$8.00

Warm oats topped with banana, strawberry, chopped almonds, peanut butter, cacao nibs, maple and cinnamon. All of our oats are made fresh with steel cut and rolled oats, maple syrup, vanilla, sea salt and topped with steamed oat milk!

Signature Acai Bowls

Uncle Jesse

Uncle Jesse

$10.00+

Original Acai topped with granola, peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut, honey

Moberi

Moberi

$9.00+

Original Acai topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, goji berry, honey

Yoda

Yoda

$10.00+

Original Acai topped with granola, peanut butter, banana, strawberry, cacao nibs, honey

Rip City

Rip City

$11.00+

Original Acai topped with granola, almond butter, banana, blueberry, hemp seeds, bee pollen, honey

Layered Bowls

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$12.00+

Acai and Pitaya topped with granola, banana, strawberry, honey, coconut flakes, coconut whip cream and a blue magic shell (coconut oil and blue spirulina)

Rainbowl Bright

Rainbowl Bright

$12.00+

Acai Sorbet, Tropical Pitaya & Blue Chia topped with granola, almond butter, banana, blueberry, goji berries, bee pollen, honey

Bee Free

Bee Free

$12.00+

Acai Sorbet, Tropical Pitaya & Blue Chia topped with granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, almonds, hemp seeds, agave

Peanut Butter Bliss

Peanut Butter Bliss

$12.00+

Acai Sorbet & Original Acai topped with peanut butter shell, granola, peanut butter, banana, vegan chocolate chips, honey

Custom Bowls

Small Custom Bowl

$10.00

Includes up to 2 bases and 5 toppings. All custom bowls include house granola.

Medium Custom Bowl

$12.00

Includes up to 3 bases and 5 toppings. All custom bowls are made with house granola.

Large Custom Bowl

$15.00

Includes up to 5 bases and 5 toppings. All custom bowls are topped with house granola.

Smoothies

Fresh Prince of Brazil

Fresh Prince of Brazil

$8.75

Acai, strawberry, banana, goji berries, apple juice

Juice Springsteen

Juice Springsteen

$8.75

Pitaya (dragonfruit), strawberry, pineapple, apple juice

Johnny Utah

Johnny Utah

$8.75

Kale, mango, mint, coconut water, lime juice, and agave

Turtle Power

Turtle Power

$8.75

Kale, mango, banana, ginger, apple juice, bee pollen

Green Vibes

Green Vibes

$9.75

Kale, almond butter, banana, dates, matcha, almond milk

Captain Planet

Captain Planet

$9.75

Kale, hemp seeds, banana, mango, ginger, blue spirulina, apple juice, almond milk

Peanut Butter Cacao

Peanut Butter Cacao

$9.75

Peanut butter, plant-based protein, chocolate, banana, almond milk, cacao nibs

Drinks and Snacks

Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$6.50

Ceremonial grade matcha whisked to order with premium oat milk

Protein Bites

Protein Bites

$5.25

House-made with peanut butter, chia, oats, maple, vanilla, sea salt

Kids Menu

Flux Capacitor

Flux Capacitor

$6.00

Strawberry, banana, and apple juice

Mo's Favorite

Mo's Favorite

$6.00

Mango, kale, banana, and apple juice

Pb & J

Pb & J

$6.00

Peanut butter, banana, strawberry, and almond milk

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Acai bowls and smoothies to brighten your day!

3646 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

