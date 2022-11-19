Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Burgers

Mobjack Tavern

492 Reviews

$$

5036 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY

Hayes, VA 23072

Order Again

Popular Items

Mullins Sisters Ticket
Crab Dip
Cheeseburger

Ticket Purchasing

Mullins Sisters Ticket

$10.00

Prem Band

$10.00

Scotch Pairing

$75.00

Wine Pairing

$75.00

5 Cover Chrg

$5.00

Deloreans Cover

$35.00Out of stock

Cocktail Pairing

$70.00

Good Shot Judy Private Table for 8

$160.00Out of stock

Good Shot Jable for 4

$130.00Out of stock

Mother buffet

$39.00

Kid Buffet

$15.90

Senior

$29.99

Room Rental Fee

$300.00

Turkey Day Buffet

$29.00Out of stock

14-18buffet

$19.90

Party Club Fee

$25.00

Food

10 Wings

$14.90

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.90

Blackened Shrimp

$16.90

Cheese & Chicken Nachos

$13.90

Crab Cake Dinner (no salad)

$19.90

Crab Dip

$15.90

Deviled Eggs

$7.90

Fish & Chips (no salad)

$17.90

Tavern Fries

$11.90

Drinks

Bud Light Bottle BP

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle BP

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle BP

$5.00

Miller Light Bottle BP

$5.00

Bud Bottle BP

$5.00

Bucket Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket Mich Utlra

$20.00

Bucket Coors Light

$20.00

Bucket Budweiser

$20.00

Bucket Miller Light

$20.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$4.50

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

Guiness

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Vodka Martini (House)

$12.00

Top Shelf Martini (Sp. Req TYPE )

$16.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Long Island Ice tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Request

$10.00

Shelf Request

$12.00

House

$10.00

Top

$14.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

B52 Shot

$10.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.90

Tavern Fries

$11.90

Crab Dip

$15.90

Nacho

$9.90

10 Wings

$14.90

Tuna Tartar

$14.90

Charcutterie

$11.90

Shareable Bacon Mac Cheese

$7.90

Mussels

$15.90

12 Oyster Rock

$18.90

6 Oyster Rock

$13.90

Blknd Tuna bites

$14.90

Clams

$15.90

Baco Cheese Fry

$7.90

Add 6 Oz Scallops

$14.90

Add Crab Cake

$11.90

ADD 4 Shrimp

$4.90

Magical Unicorn

Baked Shrooms

$9.90

Small Veggie And Dip Tray

$20.00

Bruschetta

$10.90Out of stock

Baco Wrap Scallop App

$19.90

10 Wing Sunday

$10.00

Fruit Tray

$20.00Out of stock

Meat N Cheese Tray

$16.90Out of stock

Bang Bang Tray

$175.00

Blknd Chx Let Wrap Tray (50)

$40.00

Pretzels N Chs

$3.50Out of stock

Soup

Soup Of Day

$6.90

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$9.90

Cobb Salad

$11.90

Mediterranean Salad

$13.90

Side salad

$3.90

House Salad

$7.90

Tomato Caprese

$9.90

Seafood Dinners

Fish & Chips

$19.90

6oz Crab Cake Dinner

$25.90

Fried Seafood Platter

$27.90

Broiled Seafood Platter

$27.90

Broiled Scallop Dinner

$29.90

Fried Scallop Dinner

$29.90

Broiled Shrimp Dinners

$22.90

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.90

Fried Oyster Dinner

$21.90

8 oz Tuna

$21.90

Crab Legs

$39.90Out of stock

Half Broiled Shrimp dinner

$16.90

Half Fried shrimp dinner

$16.90

Half Crab cake dinner

$19.90

Broiled Haddock Dinner

$21.90

ADD 3 Scallops

$9.90

ADD 5 Shrimp

$6.90

ADD Crab Cake

$9.90

Add 4 Fried Oysters

$5.90

Broiled Combo

$24.90

Add Fried Fish

$9.90

Steak Dinners

Prime Rib

$37.90

12 oz NY strip

$37.90

Burgers/Chickee Sand

Hamburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chicken Burger the Day

$14.90Out of stock

Pizza

8" Berkley Island

$11.00

8" Big Island

$11.00

8" Diggs Wharf

$11.00

8" Hogge Island

$11.00

8" Mobjack Wharf

$11.00

8" Paradise Island

$11.00

8" Rigby Island

$11.00

8" BBQ Chicken

$11.00

8" Williams Wharf

$10.00

8" Philly Pizza

$10.00

8" Specialty Dessert

$8.00

8" Specialty

$11.00

8" Bacon Mac Cheese

$11.00

8" Spicy Luau

$10.00

8" Bbq Pork

$10.00Out of stock

8" Pinap Express

$10.00Out of stock

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00Out of stock

12" Berkley Island

$19.00

12" Big Island

$19.00

12" Diggs Wharf

$19.00

12" Hogge Island

$19.00

12" Mobjack Wharf

$19.00

12" Paradise Island

$19.00

12" Rigby Island

$19.00

12" Bbq Chicken

$19.00

12" Williams Wharf

$19.00

12" Philly Pizza

$19.00

12" Specialty Pizza

$19.00

12" Bac Mc N Cheese

$19.00Out of stock

12" Swine O Mine

$19.00Out of stock

12" Spicy Luau

$19.00Out of stock

12" Pork BBQ

$19.00Out of stock
8" Create Your Own Pizza (4 slices)

8" Create Your Own Pizza (4 slices)

$9.00
12" Create Your Own Pizza (8 slices)

12" Create Your Own Pizza (8 slices)

$13.00
Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza

$7.90

Chicken Tenders

$7.90

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.90

Hot Dog w FF

$7.90

Kid popcorn Shrimp

$8.90Out of stock

A La Carte

Side Select

$4.50

Sides/ Add Ons

Buttermilk Parmesan

$2.00

Bread Toast Points

$1.00

2 Oz Side Dressing

$0.50

4 Oz Side Dressing

$1.00

Pint Of Gravy

$5.90

Side Gravy

$1.50

Kid Side Veggie

$3.00

Chips

$1.00

4oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

Pint Slaw

$7.00

Crab Cake Solo

$14.90

Add 6oz Tuna

$8.99

5 Shrimp Solo Im Ridin Soloooo

$8.90

Side 9 Shrimp

$14.90

6 Oysters Solo

$10.90

Add 6 Oz Filet

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$16.90

Haddock Sandwich

$13.90

Oyster Po Boy

$13.90

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.90

Chx Ceasar Wrap

$11.90

Blknd Chx Salad Sandwich

$11.90

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.90

BLT

$9.90

Pimento Gr Cheese W Soup

$11.98

Prime Philly

$14.90

Shrimp Rolls

$14.90Out of stock

Steak Sand

$14.90Out of stock

Greek Wrap

$12.90Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sand

$12.90Out of stock

Sandwich Of Day

$12.90Out of stock

bacon avacado Chix Sandwich

$12.90Out of stock

Portobello Sand

$9.90Out of stock

Pork N Tomato

$12.90Out of stock

Grownup Grilled Cheese

$13.90Out of stock

Salmon Sand

$12.90Out of stock

Monte Cristo W Side

$10.90Out of stock

Country Ham Pimento Sandwhich

$10.90Out of stock

Catfish Sand

$14.90Out of stock

Grill Ch W Soup

$11.90Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.90Out of stock

Desserts

Oreo Mousse

$6.00

Maple Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.90Out of stock

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisou

$5.00

Apple pie w/ ice cream

$6.90Out of stock

Brownie

$5.90

Peanutbutter Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie w/ ice cream

$6.90Out of stock

Lemoncillo

$5.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.50

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Milky Way

$6.90Out of stock

No

$6.90Out of stock

GF Torte

$6.90Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$6.90Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.90Out of stock

Choc Pb Full

$30.00Out of stock

Full Cheese Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Black&white Trufflese

$7.90Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$3.95+Out of stock

2x chocolate gelato

$3.95+

Vanilla Sundae

$5.00

Mango Gelato

$3.95+

Pistachio Gelato

$3.95+Out of stock

Tiramisou Panna Cotta

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.90Out of stock

Full Key Lime

$25.00Out of stock

brunch

Chicken Waffles

$16.90

KT Toast

$14.90

8 " Early Worm Pzpie

$10.90

Blk n Blu Stk & eggs

$24.90

TDM Side (Copy)

1- Dragon (Brown)

$6.50

2- Holden In Rye

$7.00

3- Gose Trippin

$6.50

4- Tried-n-True

$6.50

5- Liquid Toast

$6.50

6- Axle addict

$6.50

7- Funk Me Pumps

$7.00

8- Mas Fina

$6.50Out of stock

7- Smake It Like Its Hotttt

$6.50Out of stock

Damn Pub Club

Pub Club Glass(first pour include)

$60.00

Growler Glass

Just glass NO FILL!!!!!

$12.00

Growler W Fill

$24.00

Tap Handle

$60.00

Swag

Plain Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$1.00Out of stock

Pint Glass

$5.00

Embroidered Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Lime Green Bag

$10.00

Dark Green Bag

$10.00

Silly Pint

$18.00

Tee Shirt

1-Trophy Gold

$23.00+

2-Kiwi

$23.00+

3-Heather Gray

$23.00+

4-Candy Pink

$23.00+

5-Flash Green

$23.00+

6-Navy

$23.00+

7-Coral

$23.00+

8-Spearmint

$23.00+

9-Marine Green

$23.00+

10-True Celedon

$23.00+

11-Purple

$23.00+

12-Maroon

$23.00+

13-Aqua (Bright)

$23.00+Out of stock

14-Olive (Army Green)

$23.00+

15-Baby Blue

$23.00+

16-Kelly Green

$23.00+

17-Tidal Wave

$23.00+

Old- T Blue

$23.00+

Old- T Grenn

$23.00+

Old- T Lime

$23.00+

Old-T Orange

$23.00+

Old-T Shirt V- Neck

$23.00

Old t Purple Wall Small

$23.00

Old Tee Burgundy Wall Large

$23.00

Funk Me Pumps T-shirts

$23.00+

crew neck sweat shirts

Green

$35.00+

Blue

$35.00+

Red with silver

$35.00+

Black

$35.00+

Red with white

$35.00+

Football specials All day

10 for 10 wings

$10.00

Brawts

$3.50

Pretzels with beer cheese

$5.00

1/4 Lb Italian Burger

$6.00Out of stock

Football specials 1 quarter After 4pm

1/2 $ Bangbang Shrimp

$7.90

1/2 $ Prime rib nachos

$6.90

1/2 $ Tuna Nachos

$6.90

1/2 $ Crab Dip

$6.90

1/2 $ Tavern fries

$4.90

1/2 $ Deviled Eggs

$3.90

1/2 $ Fried oysters

$6.90

1/2 $ Mussels

$7.90

1/2 $ Tuna Tartare

$6.90

Appetizer

Mobjack Rockafella

$55.00

Cajun Tuna

$55.00

Chicken Won ton

$55.00

No Appetizer

$44.00

Starter

Parsnip

Pear Salad

Entree

Duck Breast

Scallop & Shrimp Grits

Pork Chop

Surf & Turf

$7.90

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Chocolate Cake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5036 GEORGE WASHINGTON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY, Hayes, VA 23072

Directions

Gallery
Mobjack Tavern image
Mobjack Tavern image
Mobjack Tavern image

