Moboba Tea & Dessert Shop

review star

No reviews yet

1715 W Trenton Rd Ste 108

Edinburg, TX 78539

Order Again

Popular Items

Oreo Crush
Mango Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea

Signature Drinks

Moboba Milk Tea

$6.75

Our special house black milk tea with boba pearls

Moboba 3QQ Milk Tea

$7.00

Our special house black milk tea with egg pudding, herbal jelly, and boba pearls

Moboba Mousse Tea

$6.75

Our special house black milk tea topped with cheese mousse

Moboba Mousse Caffé Latte

$6.75

Caffè latte topped with cheese mousse

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

$7.00

Taro milk tea topped with coconut foam

Moboba Pumpkin Mousse Latte

$7.00

Milk Teas

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.50

Fresh Brew

$6.00

Your choice of freshly brewed Assam black tea, Jasmine green tea, or oolong tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.25

Jasmine green tea w/ fresh milk

Mango Milk Tea

$6.75

Jasmine green tea with fresh milk and muddled mango

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.25

Roasted Oolong tea w/ fresh milk

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.75

Jasmine green tea with fresh milk and muddled strawberries

Taro Milk Tea

$6.75

Thai Milk Tea

$6.50

Special black tea blend w/ fresh milk

Fruit Teas

Lychee Green Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green tea with lychee

Lychee Oolong Tea

$6.50

Roasted Oolong tea with lychee

Mango Green Tea

$6.75

Jasmine green tea with natural mango puree and muddled mango

Passionfruit Green Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green tea with natural passionfruit juice

Peach Oolong

$6.50Out of stock

Roasted Oolong tea with natural peach puree

Strawberry Lemon Green Tea

$6.75

Jasmine green tea with freshly squeezed lemon and muddled strawberries

Strawberry Lychee Green Tea

$6.75

Jasmine green tea with lychee and muddled strawberries

Valley Orange Green Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green tea with freshly squeezed orange and garnished with sliced orange wheels

Matcha Teas

Banana Matcha Latte

$7.00

Pure ceremonial matcha with fresh milk and muddled banana

Coconut Matcha

$7.00

Pure ceremonial matcha with fresh milk and coconut foam

Classic Matcha

$6.75

Pure ceremonial matcha with fresh milk

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$7.00

Pure ceremonial matcha with fresh milk, natural strawberry puree, and muddled strawberries

Taro Matcha

$7.00

Our classic Taro Milk Tea topped with pure ceremonial matcha

Non-Tea Drinks

Oreo Crush

$6.50

Crushed Oreo with fresh milk, chocolate sauce, and freshly whipped cream

Strawberry Yogurt Limeade

$6.50

Refreshing soda water with muddled strawberries, freshly squeezed lime juice, and Yakult

Lychee Yogurt Lemonade

$6.50

Refreshing soda water with lychee, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and Yakult

Treats

Coffee Jelly

$5.25

Dark roast coffee jelly with freshly whipped cream

Matcha Mochi Cookie

$3.00

Freshly baked matcha cookies with dark chocolate chips and coconut mochi filling

Ube Cookie

$3.00

Boba Cheesecake

$7.00

Plantain Chips

$5.00

Nam Vaan Taro

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut milk with taro root and mini tapioca pearls

Nam Vaan Banana

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet coconut milk with plaintain and mini tapioca pearls

Macarons

Ube Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Matcha Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Mango Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Jasmine Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Thai Tea Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Black Sesame Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Workshops

Boba & Paint (Nov. 17, 2022)

$30.00

Looking for some creative fun? Sip boba and paint with us on Thursday, Nov. 17th! - Workshop fee: $30 (includes materials and one drink) - Duration: 3 hours - Instructor: Yssa Uy Please submit your name, phone, and email in the special instructions when submitting your order.

Yoga & Boba (Nov. 12, 2022)

$20.00

Join us for our first Yoga & Boba in collaboration w/ Yoga with Karla! - Class fee: $20 (includes one drink) - Duration: 1 hour - Instructor: Yoga with Karla Please submit your name, phone, and email in the special instructions when submitting your order.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hi, welcome to Moboba, a family-owned and operated bubble tea and dessert shop located in the Rio Grande Valley. We value people and have a passion for creating an unforgettable experience every time.

Location

1715 W Trenton Rd Ste 108, Edinburg, TX 78539

Directions

