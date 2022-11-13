Moboba Tea & Dessert Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hi, welcome to Moboba, a family-owned and operated bubble tea and dessert shop located in the Rio Grande Valley. We value people and have a passion for creating an unforgettable experience every time.
Location
1715 W Trenton Rd Ste 108, Edinburg, TX 78539
