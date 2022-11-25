Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Moby Dick Brewing Company

1,231 Reviews

$$

16 S Water St

New Bedford, MA 02740

Popular Items

Mac 'N Cheese
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
MDBC Signature Burger

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

served with grain mustard fondue sauce

Portuguese Stuffed Quahog

Portuguese Stuffed Quahog

$4.00

served individually

Tuna Cake

$7.00

over mixed greens with remoulade sauce

Crispy Thai Shrimp

$14.00

sweet & spicy sauce, scallions, sesame seeds

Kale Potstickers

$9.00

Bacon Wrapped Sweet Plantains

$9.00

topped with goat cheese and guava puree

Fra Diavlo Calamari

$15.00

crispy calamari, banana peppers, parmesan cheese, spicy beer infused marinara, roasted jalapeno aioli

Crab Rangoon flatbread

Crab Rangoon flatbread

$15.00

crab and cream cheese base, mozzarella cheese, sweet chili sauce and scallions

Harvest Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

roasted corn base, caramelized onion, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, mozzarella, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Brew Pub Wings

$14.00

Brew Pub Tenders

$14.00

Choice of: Nashville, Buffalo, BBQ, Mozambique, Parmesan Truffle, Gold Fever, Thai sweet chili or Jamaican Jerk

Mozambique Mussels

Mozambique Mussels

$16.00

simple sailor lager, garlic, lemon, portuguese seasoning, served with garlic bread

Beerfeast Nachos

$14.00

Beer infused bbq sauce, Jack and Cheddar cheeses baked on multi color tortilla chips topped with bbq pulled pork, pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, black olives, scallions. Vegan version available upon request.

Beef Bruschetta

$15.00

sliced roast beef, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze on garlic toast

Roasted Street Corn Dip

$11.00Out of stock

served with tri colored tortilla chips

side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Burgers & More

MDBC Signature Burger

$14.00

8oz all natural chuck burger, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, toasted brioche bun served with fries

Jamaican Jerk Burger

$16.00

Jerk Seasoned 8oz angus beef patty, goat cheese, lettuce, grilled pineapple, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, horseradish whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun

Vegan Burger

$15.00

beyond meat burger patty, vegan mac sauce, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, vegan mozzarella, pretzel bun

Tuna Burger

$14.00

tuna cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, brioche bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy! Fried marinated chicken tossed in a hot nashville sauce with mayo and bread and butter pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

marinated grilled chicken, basil & roasted tomato aioli, balsamic glaze, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, brioche bun

Fried Cod Sandwich

$14.00

beer battered fried cod, bibb lettuce, special sauce, toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Brew Pub Tacos

$18.00

(3) shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli, choice of fried fish, pulled pork, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with fries

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

pork braised in simple sailor lager with bbq sauce, coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun. Please note, substituting a gluten free bun does not make this item gluten free. It is braised in beer.

French Dip Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon BLT Wrap

$22.00

Soups & Salads

MDBC Clam Chowder

$7.00+

KALE SOUP

$5.00+

Butternut Apple Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.00

toasted baguette, swiss cheese

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons (GF – without croutons)

Simple Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, choice of dressing (Vegan) (Gluten Free)

Winter Kale Salad

$13.00

Pear and Almond Salad

$14.00

Entrées

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$27.00

with a balsamic glaze, jasmine rice and vegetable medley (gluten free)

Beer BBQ Steak Tips

$26.00

Cajun Coated cast iron seared sirloin steak, melted bleu cheese, mashed potato and broccoli

Fish & Chips

$18.00

beer battered cod fillets, fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce

Mac 'N Cheese

$13.00

zesty house made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, scallions, ritz cracker crumbs

Mozambique

$18.00

choice of: chicken, cod or shrimp with Simple Sailor Lager, garlic, lemon, Portuguese seasoning, rice & fries

Jerk Half Chicken

$22.00

seasoned with exotic jerk spices served with vegetable medley and white rice

New Bedford Fried Scallops

$29.00

Baked Scallops

$29.00

Plant Powered Rice Bowl

$18.00

Chicken Mushroom Artichoke

$22.00

MDBC Jambalaya

$31.00

Sides

Classic Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Cæsar Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Simple Salad

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Beets Potato Salad

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Caramel Crumble Cake

$7.00

Dinner Specials

Portuguese Littlenecks

$17.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$17.00

Almond Crusted Cod

$21.00

Extra Add on$

These are only to be added to guest checks when they order EXTRA sides of dressing/sauce/chz/bacon, etc. NOT TO BE USED FOR A SIDE IT COMES WITH already!

Aioli

$0.25

Bacon (2 slices)

$1.00

BBQ

$0.25

Blu Cheese

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Cheddar

$0.25

Gold fever

$0.25

Gorgonzola Cheese

$0.25

Gorgonzola sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.25

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Mango Dressing

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Nashville Sauce

$0.25

Pico

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Tarter Sauce

$0.25

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.25

White Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Simple sailor american lager

Refill Growler Simple

$12.00

Growler Simple

$15.00

Refill Howler Simple

$7.00

Howler Simple

$9.00

4 pack Simple Sailor

$12.99

Pulpit Hazy IPA

Growler Refill Pulpit

$17.00

Growler Pulpit

$20.00

Refill Howler Pulpit

$10.00

Howler Pulpit

$12.00

4 pack pulpit

$17.99

Quick Eternity

10oz Quick Eternity

$4.50

Growler Quick Eternity

$16.00

Refill Growler Quick Eternity

$13.00

4-Pack Pint Cans Quick Eternity

$12.99

Howler Quick Eternity

$10.00

Refill Howler Quick Eternity

$8.00

Ishm-ale Irish-style Amber

Growler Refill Ishm-ale

$13.00

Growler Ishm-ale

$16.00

Refill Howler Ishm Ale

$8.00

Howler Ishm Ale

$10.00

4-Pack Pint Cans Ishm-ale

$12.99

Whale's Jaw

Refill Howler Whale's Jaw

$8.00

Howler Whale's Jaw

$10.00

Refill Growler Whale's Jaw

$13.00

Growler Whale's Jaw

$16.00

Bohemian Disorder

Pint Bohemian

$6.54

10oz Bohemian

$4.50

Refill Howler Bohemian

$8.00

Howler Bohemian

$10.00

Refill Growler Bohemian

$13.00

Growler Bohemian

$16.00

Pumpkin Ale

Pint Pumpkin

$6.54

10oz Pumpkin

$4.50

Growler Pumpkin

$16.00

Refill Growler Pumpkin

$13.00

Howler Pumpkin

$10.00

Refill Howler Pumpkin

$8.00

300 Double Ipa

Pint 300

$7.48

10oz 300

$4.67

Howler 300

$12.15

Howler Refill 300

$10.28

Growler 300

$20.00

Growler Refill 300

$17.00

Ciders/ Gluten Free Options

High Limb Cider

$5.50

the Long Drink

$6.00

4 pack sampler

4 pack sampler

$13.99

Sample Beer

Sample SImple

Sample Ishmale

Sample Quick

Sample Pulpit

Sample Oktober

Sample Scotch

Sample Pumpkin

Sample Porter

Sample Stout

Sample 300

Sample Cask

HATS

Navy Blue Hat

Navy Blue Hat

$18.00

Winter Hat

$20.00

Brown trucker

$18.00

Gold hat

$18.00

Curdoroy hat

$20.00

MISC.

Magnet

$2.00

Coaster

$0.50

Dozen Coasters

$4.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Empty Growler

$6.00

Sticker

$2.00

Pins

$1.00

Patch

$5.00

Tap handle

$40.00

Koozie

$2.00

Pin

$2.00

Keychain

$2.00

Sweatshirt Tote

$30.00

Cooler Bag

$40.00

SAUSAGE TASTING

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16 S Water St, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

