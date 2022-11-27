Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mocha Moose 620 Dutch Lake Dr

review star

No reviews yet

620 Dutch Lake Dr

Howard Lake, MN 55349

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Moosed Mocha
Moosed Latte
Cheeseburger

Hot Subs

BBQ Chicken

$4.59+

Strips of chicken coated in BBQ sauce

Philly Beef Steak

$4.59+

Sliced Beef Topped with Swiss Cheese & Flame Roasted Veggies

Extra Meat

$10.00+

Extra Cheese

$0.20+

Cold Sandwiches

Sandwich Wedge

$3.59

Mini Chuckwagon

$3.29

Croissant Sandwich

$3.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$5.29

California Burger

$5.69

Burger With Lettuce, Tomatos and Cheese

Bacon CheeseBurger

$5.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$5.99

Cold Subs

Black Forest Ham

$4.29+

As Good as it Gets

Cold Cut Supreme

$4.59+

Deluxe BLT

$4.29+

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Hickory Smoked Turkey

$4.29+

Tender Slices of Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast

Italian

$4.59+

Summer Sausage, Genoa Salami & Sandwich Pepperoni

Premium Slice Roast Beef

$4.29+

Premium Top Round Beef

Three Meat Combo

$4.59+

Roast Beef, Ham & Turkey

Salads

Chef Salad

$5.99

Ham, Turkey and Roast Beef

Garden Salad

$4.99

Vegetables layered over Fresh Greens

Turkey & Bacon Salad

$5.99

Fresh sliced Turkey with Smoked Bacon

Hot Sandwiches

BLT

$4.29

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Riblet Sandwich

$4.29

Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

Chicken & Cheese

$4.19

Chicken Bacon & Ranch

$4.99

Chicken Tender Melt

$5.99

Dinners

3 Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

Chicken Strips, Fries, Gravy & Garlic Toast

Teco's Taco's

Beef Taco

$1.99+

Burritos

$2.79+

Taco Salad

$6.75

A Salad with All the Toppings of a Taco

Taco in a Bag

$4.50

A Bag of Dorritos with a Taco inside

Potato Rounds

$1.99

Wingman Pizza

Single Topping Pizza

$12.99

14" Original Crust Pizza with choice of Topping

3 Meat Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bacon

BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ Chicken, Cheese on Original Crsut

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken and Cheese on Original Crust

Baked Boneless Wings

$3.99+

Boneless Wings Cooked to Perfection

Build your own Pizza

$12.99

Make it your own!

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$3.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese croissant

$3.99

Sausage , Egg & Cheese croissant

$3.99

Breakfast Burrito

Mega Meat

$3.99

Can. Bacon, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheese

Chipotle Beef Burrito

$4.19

Coffee

Moosed Mocha

Moosed Mocha

$4.59+

Milk, Espresso & Chocolate

Moosed Latte

$4.49+

Milk, Espresso & Flavoring Syrup

Latte

$4.09+

Milk & Espresso

Frappe

$4.59+

Cold Brew, Frappe mix, & Chocolate

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99

Nitrogen infused Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.79

Cold Brew Coffee

Americano

$1.50+

Pour over

$2.25+
Gunflint Trail

Gunflint Trail

$4.59+

Chocolate, caramel and Heath candy with choice of milk and espresso.

Peppermint Moose

Peppermint Moose

$4.59+

Chocolate & peppermint candy bites topped with whipped cream, choice of milk and espresso

Drip Coffee

$1.49+

White Raspberry

$4.59+

White chocolate & raspberry

Lavender Latte

$4.49+
Moosed Mint Chunk

Moosed Mint Chunk

$4.59+

Cold brew and frappe powder blended with milk chocolate chips and Andes mints, topped with whipped cream and Andes mint pieces

Elixers

Red Bull Elixer

$4.59+

Reb Bull Mixed with your choice of flavores

Smoothies

Verry Berry Smoothie

$5.79Out of stock

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry & Banana

Banana Mango Smoothie

$5.79Out of stock

Mangos and Bananas with Coconut

Milk Tea Boba

Mango Dragon Fruit

Mango Dragon Fruit

$3.89+

Mango & Dragon fruit juice with Hibiscus Tea, choice of milk & mango Boba

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.89+

Green tea with strawberry & Kiwi juice, choice of milk and Kiwi Boba

Strawberry Hibiscus

$3.89+

Hibiscus tea & Strawberry juice choice of milk and Strawberry Boba

Moosed Tea

Hibiscus Strawberry

$1.99+

Hibiscus & strawberry Juice kicked with caffeine

Green Dragon

$1.99+

Green tea, Dragon fruit juice, kicked with caffeine

Hibiscus Lemonade

$1.99+

Chai Tea

Dirty Chai Tea

$3.49+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.49+

Tea

Green tea

$1.39+

Black tea

$1.39+

Hibiscus tea

$1.39+

Extras

Espresso shot

$0.75

Extra flavors pump

$0.25

Fountain pop

Fountain Pop

$1.29+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.59+

Seasonal Drinks

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$2.59+

Caramel, Cinnamon and apple cider.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Use the code "online" at checkout for a $5.00 Discount on your first order!

Location

620 Dutch Lake Dr, Howard Lake, MN 55349

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mink's Lakeside Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1710 Montrose Boulevard Buffalo, MN 55313
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Village - Buffalo
orange star3.3 • 240
6 1st Ave NE Buffalo, MN 55313
View restaurantnext
Adventure Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
1609 16th Street Northeast Buffalo, MN 55313
View restaurantnext
Crow River Winery
orange starNo Reviews
14848 Highway 7 East Hutchinson, MN 55350
View restaurantnext
Trails End Pub - 10480 State Hwy 24 NW
orange starNo Reviews
10480 State Hwy 24 NW Annandale, MN 55302
View restaurantnext
Jomas Hill Winery
orange starNo Reviews
67755 205th St Darwin, MN 55324
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Howard Lake
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston