Mocha Red 127 4th Avenue

9 DAYS

SOUP DU JOUR

$18.00

FISH SLIDERS

$18.00

SPICY RIGATONI

$34.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$34.00

BRANZINO FILET

$59.00

SALMON FILET

$49.00

SNAPPER FILET

$52.00

GOUGONETTE of FLOUNDER

$44.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$19.00

MARKET VEGETABLES

$15.00

FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

POTATO MASH

$15.00

APPETIZERS

BREAD

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$15.00

GUACAMOLE

$24.00

SMOKED TURKEY LEG

$19.00

CORN-ON-THE-COB

$14.00

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS

$19.00

MB SLIDERS

$22.00

TUNA TARTARE

$24.00

BRISKET TACOS

$24.00

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$21.00

PORCINI MUSHROOM BISQUE

$24.00

DUCK CONFIT SPRING ROLLS

$24.00

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

$22.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$32.00

SASHIMI MOSAIC

$27.00Out of stock

LATKES W/ BEEF BACON

$22.00

PHILLY SPRING ROLLS

$22.00

SALT STONE FILET

$32.00

DUCK BAO BUNS

$27.00

SHORT RIB DUMPLINGS

$24.00

SHORT RIB RANGOONS

$23.00

SEA BASS TACOS

$24.00

ORANGE CHICKEN BAO BUNS

$24.00

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$19.00

SALADS

CHOPPED COBB SALAD

$22.00

MOCHA CAESAR

$18.00

LYONNAISE BEEF BACON SALAD

$24.00

SCALES + FINS

LEMON GARLIC BRANZINO

$55.00

GLAZED SALMON

$44.00

CHICKEN & DUCK

DUCK A LA BLACKBERRY

$58.00Out of stock

CORNISH HEN

$49.00

MASSAMAN CHICKEN CURRY

$49.00

STEAKHOUSE

ARGENT PLTR BIG

$999.00

ARGENT PLTR SML

$599.00

STEAK FRITES

$55.00

COTE DE BOEUF

$79.00

COWBOY STEAK

$109.00

SKIRT STEAK 12oz

$72.00

PRIME TOMAHAWK 35oz

$179.00

JURASSIC HAWK 50oz

$255.00

HANGER STEAK 12oz

$72.00

STEAK FILET 12oz

$79.00

PRIVATE COLLECTION 10oz

$85.00

PEPPER CRUST'D DELMONICO 10oz

$72.00

PEPPERED FILET

$81.00Out of stock

DRY AGED RIBEYE SPECIAL

$76.00Out of stock

STEAK SPECIAL 4 TWO

$125.00Out of stock

SMOKEHOUSE

PRIME BRISKET

$48.00Out of stock

DINO RIB

$69.00Out of stock

LAMB BACON CRISP (50 grams)

$18.00Out of stock

TERIYAKI BEEF JERKY (100 grams)

$26.00Out of stock

LAMB KEBAB

$48.00

MOCHABURGERS

MOCHA PRIME BURGER

$45.00

BOWLS

CAULIFLOWER COCONUT CURRY IN DUTCH OVEN

$32.00

BUCATINI BOLOGNESE

$35.00

SIDES

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$19.00

MARKET VEGETABLES

$15.00

FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

POTATO MASH

$15.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$16.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLINI

$15.00

WILD MUSHROOMS RISOTTO

$18.00

RICE

$15.00

DESSERTS

XIURITTA D”ESPANA

$24.00

TIRAMISU

$14.00

APPLE CRUMBLE

$16.00

COTTON CANDY CELEBRATION

$19.00

SCOOP OF SORBET

$6.00

BERRIES DESSERT

$14.00

SORBET N BERRIES

$16.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$6.00

STRAMBERRY FRIED WONTONS

$18.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$16.00

BANANA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$19.00

PEACH CREME BRULEE

$17.00Out of stock

ROYAL PLATTER 6-8ppl 75

$75.00

IMPERIAL PLATTER 4ppl 120

$120.00

ROSE SORBET

$15.00Out of stock

SAUCES

HOLLANDAISE

$4.00

RED CURRY HOLLANDAISE

$4.00

CHIMICHURRI

$4.00

BORDELAISE

$4.00

BONE MARROW BUTTER

$4.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Soup + Salad

$18.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Beef Bacon Egg and Cheese

$18.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$28.00

MochaBurger

$28.00

Cauliflower Curry

$28.00

8oz Ribeye

$38.00

Katsu Ribeye

$38.00

Lamb Souvlaki

$38.00

Massaman Chicken

$38.00

PER PERSON $ AMOUNTS

$50 per Head

$50.00

$100 per Head

$100.00

$125 per Head

$125.00

$150 per Head

$150.00

$175 per Head

$175.00

$200 per Head

$200.00

$225 per Head

$225.00

$250 per Head

$250.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Steakhouse + Mixology Bar

Website

Location

127 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Mocha Red image

