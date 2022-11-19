Burgers
Mocha Red 127 4th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Steakhouse + Mixology Bar
Location
127 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
535 LaGuardia Place - NY, The Village [2]
No Reviews
535 LaGuardia Place New York, NY 10012
View restaurant
Double Chicken Please - 115 Allen Street
No Reviews
115 Allen Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - 78th & 3rd Ave
4.5 • 3,182
1376 Third Ave New York, NY 10075
View restaurant