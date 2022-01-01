Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Matter of Craft
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Matter of Craft is a bottle shop, tap room and scratch kitchen serving up artisan pizza, small bites and desserts alongside a wide selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails.
21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
