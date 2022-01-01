Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Matter of Craft

No reviews yet

21022 Beach Blvd #105

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Order Again

Brunch

12" Desayuno Delicioso

12" Desayuno Delicioso

$14.95

Shredded mozzarella, jalapeño, soyrizo, potato, eggs, avocado/tomatillo salsa, roasted peppers, cilantro.

12" Savage Brunch

12" Savage Brunch

$14.95

Shredded mozzarella, roasted mushroom, eggs, potato, bacon OR crispy spam, chipotle aioli, and chive.

12" The Benedict

12" The Benedict

$15.95

Shredded mozzarella, eggs, roasted peppers, prosciutto, hollandaise, and chive.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.95

House baked olive oil white bread, whipped avocado, bacon lardon, fried egg, micro greens, parmesan - served with choice of salad or fries

Better Than Your Mom's Scramble

Better Than Your Mom's Scramble

$16.95

Waffled hash brown, roasted mushrooms and peppers, caramelized onion, bacon, arugula, parmesan, hollandaise drizzle

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Refried beans, fried potatoes, chorizo (vegetarian or pork), cheddar, mozzarella, eggs, with a side of avocado/tomatillo salsa

Brunch Sando

$15.95

Thick cut smoked bacon or house-made breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, fried egg, chives, chipotle aioli, arugula - served with choice of salad or fries

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

French Toast and Fried Chicken

$17.95

Doubled-breaded chicken breast, thick-cut French toast made from house baked brioche, real maple syrup

Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette

House Made Cinnamon Roll

$9.95

Really big sourdough cinnamon roll smothered in citrus icing

Kale & Crispy Quinoa Salad

$13.95

Citrus/mint vinaigrette, heirloom cherry tomato, grated egg yolk, pickled red onion, candied walnut. (contains nuts)

MOC Classic Brunch

$14.95

MOC Junior Brunch

$12.95
Salt-Roasted Beet & Prosciutto Salad

Salt-Roasted Beet & Prosciutto Salad

$16.95

Burrata, arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, balsamic reduction, olive oil

Calzone

Calzone

$18.95

Pizza - 12"

12" Bacon Blue Cheese

$18.95

Bacon, caramelized onion, blue cheese, mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, Buffalo sauce, chive

12" Cheese

$14.95

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

12" Hell Fire

12" Hell Fire

$20.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, jalapenos, habaneros, roasted bell peppers, bacon, basil, pineapple habanero hot sauce

12" Make Your Own

$14.95

Customize your pizza by choosing any combination of delicious toppings

12" Margherita

$14.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

12" Meats

$20.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, meatball, prosciutto

12" BBQ Pizza

$19.95

12" Pepperoni

$16.95

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

12" Pesto

12" Pesto

$19.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olive, Italian sausage, pesto, basil (contains nuts)

12" Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno

12" Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno

$18.95

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, roasted pineapple, bacon, fresh jalapeño

12" Sausage and Mushroom

$18.95

Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage

12" Vampire Slayer

$17.95

Roasted garlic spread, mozzarella, parsley, Parmesan

12" Vegan

$18.95

Sauce, kalamata olive, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, caramelized onion, vegan sausage, vegan parmesan, basil

12" Veggie

$18.95

roasted bell pepper, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, roasted mushroom, basil

12" White Pie

12" White Pie

$19.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, arugula, prosciutto

Pizza - 16"

16" Bacon Blue Cheese

$28.95

Bacon, caramelized onion, blue cheese, mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken

$28.95

Mozzarella, roasted chicken, Buffalo sauce, chive

16" Cheese

$24.95

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

16" Hell Fire

16" Hell Fire

$29.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, jalapenos, habaneros, roasted bell peppers, bacon, basil, pineapple habanero hot sauce

16" Make Your Own

$24.95

Customize your pizza by choosing any combination of delicious toppings

16" Margherita

$24.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

16" Meats

$29.95

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, meatball, prosciutto

16" BBQ Pizza

$28.95

16" Pepperoni

$25.95

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

16" Pesto

16" Pesto

$28.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olive, Italian sausage, pesto, basil (contains nuts)

16" Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno

16" Pineapple, Bacon, Jalapeno

$28.95

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, roasted pineapple, bacon, fresh jalapeño

16" Sausage and Mushroom

$28.95

Sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushroom, house made Italian sausage

16" Vampire Slayer

$26.95

roasted garlic spread, mozzarella, parsley, Parmesan

16" Vegan

$28.95

Sauce, kalamata olive, roasted peppers, cherry tomato, caramelized onion, vegan sausage, vegan parmesan, basil

16" Veggie

$28.95

Roasted bell pepper, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, roasted mushroom, basil

16" White Pie

16" White Pie

$28.95

Mozzarella, ricotta, mushrooms, arugula, prosciutto

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, parmesan crisp, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Chopped romaine, house-made ranch dressing, Danish bleu cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes

Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette

Salt-Roasted Beet & Prosciutto Salad

Salt-Roasted Beet & Prosciutto Salad

$16.95

Burrata, arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, balsamic reduction, olive oil

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

SIDE Garden Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved carrot and fennel. Choice of dressing: ranch, red wine vinaigrette, citrus/mint vinaigrette

Sandwiches

House baked brioche bun, cheddar, greens, caramelized onion, garlic aioli
Bacon & Blue Burger

Bacon & Blue Burger

$18.95

Fresh baked brioche bun, cheddar, greens, caramelized onion, garlic aioli

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Fresh baked artisan brioche bun, shredded romaine, house-made blue cheese dressing, house-brined pickle chips, chicken tossed in house-made buffalo sauce - choose fried or grilled.

California Chicken Sandwich

California Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Fresh baked brioche bun, ranch, greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, cheddar

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.95

Fresh baked brioche bun, cheddar, greens, caramelized onion, garlic aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Fresh baked brioche bun, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled onion, chicken, Nashville hot sauce

OG Cheeseburger

OG Cheeseburger

$17.95

Fresh baked brioche bun, cheddar, greens, caramelized onion, garlic aioli

Italian Sub

$18.95

Sides

1 egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$4.00

2 Eggs (scrambled or fried)

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Charity Event Giveback

Egg and Toast

$3.00

French Toast

$4.95

Fruit

$2.95

Hashbrowns

$4.95

House Made Avocado Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

House Made BBQ Sauce

$0.95

House Made Beer Cheese

$0.95

House Made Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.95

House Made Buffalo Sauce

$0.95

House Made Caesar Dressing

$0.95

House Made Citrus/Mint Vinaigrette

$0.50

House Made Garlic Aioli

$0.75

House Made Garlic Spread

$0.50

House Made Hollandaise

$0.75

House Made Honey Chipotle

$0.95

House Made Hot Sauce

$0.75

House Made Ranch

$0.95

House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Potatoes (Breakfast)

$2.95Out of stock

Sausage

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast

$2.00

Retail Items

3/4 MOC Sleeve Shirt (NEW)

$24.95

Hats (new embroidered)

$24.95

Matter of Craft Logo Sticker - Classic Black and White

$1.00

Men's Long Sleeve Logo Tee - Full Color Logo

$24.95

Men's Mission Logo Tee (Black)

$21.95+

Men's Mission Logo Tee (Light Gray)

$21.95+

Men's Mission Logo Tee (Slate Gray)

$21.95+

Men's Original Logo Tee - Full Color Logo (Black)

$21.95+

Men's Original Logo Tee - Classic Black and White (Black)

$21.95+

Men's Pint Glass Logo Pullover Sweatshirt - Black

$39.95

Men's Pint Glass Logo Tee (Black)

$21.95+

Men's Pint Glass Logo Tee (Slate Gray)

$21.95+

Men's Tank Top - Red, White & Blue

$19.95

Mission Logo Pullover (Black)

$39.95

MoC Bucket Hat

$24.95

MoC Cooler

$19.95

MoC Embroidered Beanie

$22.95Out of stock

MOC Logo Pajamas

$32.95

MoC Patch Beanie

$22.95

Original Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt (Gray)

$29.95+

Original Logo Pullover Sweatshirt (Gray)

$29.95+

Original Logo Zip-up Sweatshirt (Black+White Trim)

$42.95

Patch Logo Hat - Classic Black and White

$24.95

Patch Logo Hat - Full Color Logo

$24.95Out of stock

Patch Logo Trucker Hat - Classic Black and White

$24.95

Patch Logo Trucker Hat - Full Color Logo

$24.95

Pint Glass - MoC

$6.00

Pint Glass ZIP-UP Hoodie

$49.00

SALE - Front Logo T-Shirt - Black and White

$9.99

Tasting Beer Book

$22.95

Trademark Brewing Pint Glass

$5.00

Women's Tank Top - Classic Black and White (Black)

$19.00

Women's V-Neck - Classic Black and White (Black)

$21.95+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Matter of Craft is a bottle shop, tap room and scratch kitchen serving up artisan pizza, small bites and desserts alongside a wide selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails.

21022 Beach Blvd #105, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

