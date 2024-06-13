- Home
- /
- Sacramento
- /
- Mochi Cafe
Mochi Cafe
4331 Elkhorn Blvd Suite A
Sacramento, CA 95842
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Mochi Donuts
- Single
**Single Mochi Donut** Experience the unique and delightful chewiness of our mochi donuts. Made with a special blend of rice flour, these donuts are light, airy, and slightly crispy on the outside. Available in a variety of flavors and glazes, they're a perfect treat for any time of day.$3.95
- 3 Piece
**3 piece Mochi Donuts** Experience the unique and delightful chewiness of our mochi donuts. Made with a special blend of rice flour, these donuts are light, airy, and slightly crispy on the outside. Available in a variety of flavors and glazes, they're a perfect treat for any time of day.$10.95
- 6 Piece
**6 piece Mochi Donuts** Experience the unique and delightful chewiness of our mochi donuts. Made with a special blend of rice flour, these donuts are light, airy, and slightly crispy on the outside. Available in a variety of flavors and glazes, they're a perfect treat for any time of day.$19.95
- Dozen
**Dozen Mochi Donuts** Experience the unique and delightful chewiness of our mochi donuts. Made with a special blend of rice flour, these donuts are light, airy, and slightly crispy on the outside. Available in a variety of flavors and glazes, they're a perfect treat for any time of day.$34.95
Korean Corndogs
- Korean Corndog - Beef
**Beef Korean Corndog** Indulge in our Beef Korean Corndog, a savory beef sausage encased in a crispy, golden batter with a hint of sweetness. This delightful twist on a classic corndog is both satisfying and flavorful, offering a deliciously unique snack experience.$6.50
- Korean Corndog - Mozzarella
**Mozzarella Korean Corndog** Savor the cheesy goodness of our Mozzarella Korean Corndog. This delightful treat features gooey mozzarella cheese encased in a crispy, golden batter with a touch of sweetness. Perfectly fried to perfection, it's a must-try snack for cheese lovers!$7.75
- Korean Corndog - Half Beef & Half Mozzarella
**Half Beef & Half Mozzarella Korean Corndog** Experience the best of both worlds with our Half Beef & Half Mozzarella Korean Corndog. Indulge in the savory goodness of beef sausage combined with the creamy, stretchy texture of mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in a crispy, golden batter with a hint of sweetness. It's the perfect fusion of flavors in every bite, offering a delightful snack experience you won't soon forget!$7.25
Snacks
- Flamin Hot Cheetos Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with gooey nacho cheese sauce, spicy jalapeños, and a generous sprinkle of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. This bold and flavorful dish is perfect for those who crave a fiery kick with their comfort food.$8.95
- Cajun Fries
Golden, crispy fries tossed in our special homemade Cajun seasoning blend. These fries deliver a perfect balance of savory and spicy flavors, offering a delicious twist on a classic favorite.$6.95
- Curly Fries
Spiraled to perfection and seasoned just right, our crispy curly fries are a fun and flavorful treat. Each bite is packed with a delightful crunch and a burst of savory seasoning that will keep you coming back for more.$4.95
- Cheese Sticks
Golden and crispy on the outside, warm and gooey on the inside. Our cheese sticks are the perfect blend of crunch and melt-in-your-mouth cheese, making them an irresistible snack or appetizer. Don’t forget to get a side of marinara sauce for dipping!$5.45
- Chicken Potstickers
Deliciously crispy on the outside and filled with seasoned chicken and fresh vegetables, our chicken potstickers are a delightful blend of flavors and textures. Enjoy them with your choice of dipping sauce, including soy sauce, for the perfect savory bite.$6.75
Drinks
- Brown Sugar Boba
**Brown Sugar Boba** Satisfy your sweet cravings with our tantalizing Brown Sugar Boba. Indulge in the rich, caramelized flavor of brown sugar syrup paired perfectly with chewy tapioca pearls, all mixed together with creamy milk. Each sip is a delightful combination of sweetness and texture, making it the ultimate treat for bubble tea enthusiasts.$6.50
- Ube Milk Tea
**Ube Milk Tea** Experience the vibrant purple hue and delightful flavor of our Ube Milk Tea. Made with creamy milk infused with the sweet essence of purple yam, this enchanting beverage is both visually stunning and deliciously unique. Sip and savor the perfect blend of flavors for a truly indulgent treat.$6.25
- Original Milk Tea
**Original Milk Tea** Savor the timeless classic with our Original Milk Tea. This comforting beverage offers a perfect balance of rich flavor and smooth texture. Enjoy the simple pleasure of a classic favorite, served just the way you like it.$6.25
- Matcha Latte
**Matcha Latte** Embrace the vibrant green goodness of our Matcha Latte. Smooth and creamy, this beverage combines the earthy flavor of finely ground matcha with silky milk, creating a harmonious blend that's both energizing and comforting. Treat yourself to a moment of zen with every sip of this delightful green tea latte.$6.25
- Coffee Milk Tea
**Coffee Milk Tea** Experience the best of both worlds with our Coffee Milk Tea. Rich, bold coffee meets the creamy sweetness of milk tea in this indulgent fusion. Sip and savor the harmonious blend of robust coffee flavors and the smooth, comforting essence of traditional milk tea. It's a delightful twist on two beloved classics, perfect for coffee and tea aficionados alike.$6.50
- Thai Tea
**Thai Tea** Transport yourself to the bustling streets of Thailand with our authentic Thai Tea. Bursting with exotic flavors, this vibrant orange-hued beverage is made from brewed black tea infused with aromatic spices like star anise and cardamom, sweetened with condensed milk, and served over ice. Refreshing and irresistibly flavorful, it's a true taste of Southeast Asia in every sip.$6.25
- Iced Vietnamese Coffee
**Iced Vietnamese Coffee** Embark on a sensory journey with our Iced Vietnamese Coffee. This traditional delight blends rich, dark roasted coffee with sweetened condensed milk, poured over ice for a refreshing twist. Indulge in the bold flavors and creamy texture that make Vietnamese coffee a beloved favorite worldwide.$6.95
- Cookies & Cream Milkshake
**Cookies & Cream Milkshake** Savor the irresistible blend of creamy Almond milk and crumbled chocolate cookies in our Cookies & Cream Milkshake. Each sip delivers the perfect balance of sweetness and crunch, creating a delectable treat for any occasion.$6.75
- Lemonade
**Lemonade** Indulge in our refreshing Lemonade. Bursting with citrusy flavor and just the right amount of sweetness, this classic beverage is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Served over ice for a cool and revitalizing drink that's sure to brighten your day.$5.99
- Horchata
**Horchata** Embark on a flavor journey with our Horchata. This creamy, rice-based drink is delicately flavored with cinnamon and vanilla, offering a refreshing and subtly sweet taste experience. Served over ice, it's the perfect beverage to accompany any meal or to enjoy on its own as a satisfying treat.$5.99
- Chai Tea Latte
**Chai Tea Latte** Cool off with the cozy comfort of our Iced Chai Tea Latte. Aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger are infused into creamy milk, creating a refreshing and indulgent beverage. Sip slowly and savor the delightful combination of flavors in every chilled sip.$6.25
- Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea
**Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea** Treat yourself to a burst of fruity freshness with our Mango Strawberry Fruit Tea. Tangy mango and sweet strawberries blend harmoniously with a refreshing fruit tea base, creating a vibrant and invigorating beverage. Served over ice, it's the perfect thirst-quencher on a hot day, delivering a delightful combination of tropical flavors with each sip.$6.50
- Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea
**Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea** Quench your thirst with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy in our Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea. Fresh strawberries mingle with zesty lemon in a refreshing fruit tea base, creating a harmonious blend of flavors that's both revitalizing and delicious. Served over ice, it's a delightful beverage to enjoy any time of day.$6.50
- Peach Fruit Tea
**Peach Fruit Tea** Indulge in the sweet taste of summer with our Peach Fruit Tea. A refreshing fruit tea base is infused with the delightful essence of peach, creating a harmonious blend of fruity flavors. With each sip, you'll experience the soothing notes of the tea complemented by the refreshing taste of peach. Served over ice, it's a perfect beverage to cool off on a hot day.$6.50
- Mango Fruit Tea
**Mango Fruit Tea** Escape to the tropics with our Mango Fruit Tea. Bursting with the luscious flavor of ripe mangoes, this refreshing beverage is a tropical paradise in a cup. Served over ice, it's the perfect balance of sweet and refreshing, making it the ideal companion for any sunny day.$6.50
- Classic Black Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Condensed Milk Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Coconut Vietnamese Cold Brew Coffee$4.99
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Tropical Strawberry Energy Drink
**Tropical Strawberry Energy Drink** Energize your day with our Tropical Strawberry Energy Drink. Bursting with the invigorating flavors of ripe strawberries and exotic tropical fruits, this vibrant beverage is infused with a refreshing boost of energy to keep you going. Sip and savor the revitalizing combination of fruity sweetness and refreshing energy, making it the perfect pick-me-up for any time of day.$6.50
- Blue Raspberry Lime Energy Drink
**Blue Raspberry Lime Energy Drink** Revitalize your senses with our Blue Raspberry Lime Energy Drink. Bold blue raspberry meets zesty lime in this electrifying beverage, infused with a refreshing boost of energy to power you through your day. Sip and savor the exhilarating fusion of tangy lime and sweet blue raspberry flavors, delivering a refreshing burst of energy with every sip.$6.50
- Mangonada Energy Drink
**Mangonada Energy Drink** Fuel your day with our Mangonada Energy Drink. Infused with the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes, this exhilarating beverage is elevated with the zesty tang of chamoy sauce and the spicy kick of Tajin seasoning. It's a refreshing fusion of fruity flavors and invigorating energy, making it the perfect companion for a busy day on the go.$6.50
- Triple Berry Lime Energy Drink
**Blackberry Raspberry Strawberry Lime Energy Drink** Revitalize with our energizing blend of blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, and lime. Refreshing and invigorating, it's the perfect boost for your day.$6.50
- Blackberry Pomegranate Energy Drink
**Blackberry Pomegranate Energy Drink** Energize your senses with our Blackberry Pomegranate Energy Drink. A tantalizing fusion of succulent blackberries and tangy pomegranate, this invigorating beverage is packed with a revitalizing boost to keep you going throughout the day. Sip and savor the refreshing combination of fruity flavors and energizing properties, making it the ideal companion for a busy lifestyle.$6.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4331 Elkhorn Blvd Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95842