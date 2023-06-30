Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mochi Dolci 222 W 79th St

review star

No reviews yet

222 W 79th St

New York, NY 10024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Mochi Dolci Shoppe

Breakfast Specials

Mochi Coffee Donut Combo

Mochi Coffee Donut Combo

$5.00

A good combo to start your day! with our mochi coffee and donut combo!

Mochi Bubble Tea Combo - Regular Plus Donut

Mochi Bubble Tea Combo - Regular Plus Donut

$9.00

Get our mochi and bubble tea combo!

Mochi Bubble Tea Combo - Large plus Donut

Mochi Bubble Tea Combo - Large plus Donut

$10.95

Our delicious large plus donuts with bubble tea will make your day!

Bubble Teas

Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

Brown Sugar Bubble Tea

$5.75+

The most popular bubble tea at Moch Dolci. Standard milk tea with tapioca pearls and drizzled with tiger black sugar.

Fruit Bubble Tea

Fruit Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Fruity bubble tea with popping bobas and without creamer. These are great refreshing drinks and thirst quenching.

Strawberry Bubble Tea with Popping Bobas

Strawberry Bubble Tea with Popping Bobas

$5.75+

Try this refreshing stawberry boba tea with STRAWBERRY POPPING Boba! These boba are filled with strawberry juice and give you a squirt of flavor when popped in your mouth. *We may substitute popping bobas based on availability.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75+

This is one of our most popular teas. It is refreshing and the flavor is authentic with a black tea base and hints of thai spices.

Taro the Tiger Bubble Tea

Taro the Tiger Bubble Tea

$5.75+

Our Taro Bubble Tea has Stripes! Great tasting and refreshing authentic taro flavored boba tea to quench your thirst and inner feline.

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

$5.75+

Peaches and Yogurt bubble tea is in season all year at Mochi Dolci. Enjoy a refreshing peach bubble tea with whipped cream! *Store may subsitute boba flavor if advertised flavor is not available

Custom Milk Teas

Custom Milk Teas

$5.75+

Feeling adventerous! Work with your boba barista to craft up your own custom bubble tea. Choose from various flavors and bobas we have on hand.

Custom Fruit Teas

Custom Fruit Teas

$5.75+

Not into milk teas but would love a refreshing fruit tea? Work with your bubble tea barista and craft up a fruit tea customized for you!

Mochi Donuts