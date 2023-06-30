Mochi Dolci 222 W 79th St
222 W 79th St
New York, NY 10024
Mochi Dolci Shoppe
Breakfast Specials
Bubble Teas
Brown Sugar Bubble Tea
The most popular bubble tea at Moch Dolci. Standard milk tea with tapioca pearls and drizzled with tiger black sugar.
Fruit Bubble Tea
Fruity bubble tea with popping bobas and without creamer. These are great refreshing drinks and thirst quenching.
Strawberry Bubble Tea with Popping Bobas
Try this refreshing stawberry boba tea with STRAWBERRY POPPING Boba! These boba are filled with strawberry juice and give you a squirt of flavor when popped in your mouth. *We may substitute popping bobas based on availability.
Thai Milk Tea
This is one of our most popular teas. It is refreshing and the flavor is authentic with a black tea base and hints of thai spices.
Taro the Tiger Bubble Tea
Our Taro Bubble Tea has Stripes! Great tasting and refreshing authentic taro flavored boba tea to quench your thirst and inner feline.
Peaches and Cream
Peaches and Yogurt bubble tea is in season all year at Mochi Dolci. Enjoy a refreshing peach bubble tea with whipped cream! *Store may subsitute boba flavor if advertised flavor is not available
Custom Milk Teas
Feeling adventerous! Work with your boba barista to craft up your own custom bubble tea. Choose from various flavors and bobas we have on hand.
Custom Fruit Teas
Not into milk teas but would love a refreshing fruit tea? Work with your bubble tea barista and craft up a fruit tea customized for you!