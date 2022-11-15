Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Mochica

1469 18th Street

San Francisco, CA 94107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lomo or Pollo saltado
Salmon Bandido
Roasted Beet Salad

To-Go Cocktails

Sangria

Sangria

$15.00
Pisco Punch

Pisco Punch

$15.00
Margarita

Margarita

$15.00

Chilcano

$15.00

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Platos de Fondo

Lomo or Pollo saltado

Lomo or Pollo saltado

$29.00

stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$25.00

fried rice, pork shoulder, onions,gluten-free soy sauce, and BBQ sauce

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$26.00

Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg

Arroz con mariscos

Arroz con mariscos

$32.00

Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer

Pescado a lo Macho

$33.00

Seafood bouillabaisse, pan roasted fresh Salmon, Chupe sauce, coconut rice

Salmon Bandido

$30.00

King Salmon, grilled, blue mashed potato and Escabeche

Tuna Nuovo Andino

$30.00

Pan seared fresh Ahí tuna, tacu- tacu, platano fritto, salsa criola, curry sauce

Quinotto

$24.00

Peruvian quinoa, roasted seasonal vegetables, soffrito, creamy Huancaina, queso Fresco

Chancho de Adobado

$27.00

Snake River pork shoulder, Peruvian peppers, yucca fries, berros

Seco de Res

$30.00

Carmelized short ribs, lima beans, seco sauce, rice, Huacaina sauce

Churrasco

$49.00

Grass fed Creekstone Black Angus New York steak, watercress ensaladita, limon a la parrila

Pollo a la Brasa

$25.00+Out of stock

Mary’s Organic Rotisserie chicken marinated in our famous Peruvian seasonings The meal comes with French fries, and salad

Cebiches

Cebiche de Pescado

Cebiche de Pescado

$24.00

Fresh fish in lime juice, aji rocoto leche de tigre

Cebiche Mixto

$28.00

Jumbo prawns, calamari, blue mussel, local catch, chile amarillo leche de tigre

Cebiche Chifa

$26.00

Ahi tuna, ginger, scallions, chile rocoto, cucumber, sweet chilli sauce, toasted nori

Nuovo Andina Salad

$18.00

Baby greens, strawberries, fresco cheese, onions, carrots, coleslaw, chile Amarillo vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

Mariquita Farm beets, purple potatoes, choclo, cancha, Feta cheese, Mochica vinaigrette

Cebiche de Camarones

$26.00

Mexican wild shrimp, chile Amarillo-coconut leche de tigre, mint

Tuna Tartare

$27.00

Sushi grade ahí tuna, chili japones, choclo, lime, avocado, yuca chips, tiradito sauce

Yuca chips

$6.00

Bocaditos

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$18.00

Mike’s Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, Huancaina sauce, crunchy breadcrumbs

Tequeños

Tequeños

$16.00

crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, & tamarind sauce

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$19.00

Nothing is better than these.. Breaded with rice flour and fried chicharrones!

Empanadas Trio

Empanadas Trio

$24.00

Fresh pastry made from scratch (Hechos en Casa)

Pulpo costanera

$24.00

Grilled octopus tentacle, purple mashed potato, fusion sauce, salsa criolla

Bolitas de Yuca

$17.00

3 Maiz cancha crusted yucca balls with ham &amp; cheese, Huancaina dipping sauce

Camarones Crocantes

$21.00

3 Quinoa crusted wild Mexican prawns, sweet potato puree, dulce aioli

Scallops Carlitos

$28.00

3 Pan seared Day Boat scallops, Tiradito sauce

Costillita de Chancho

$19.00

Crispy pork spareribs, Inca Kola-BBQ sauce, jicama salad

Anticuchos

$23.00

Peruvian style skewers, chili panca paste, grilled potato, Peruvian corn, Ocopa, huancaina salsas

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$5.00
Yucca fries

Yucca fries

$14.00

These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.

Sweet potato Fries

Sweet potato Fries

$9.00

say no more!

Plantanos Fritos

Plantanos Fritos

$12.00

ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.

Sauteed Spinach with Garlic

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Vegetable Salteado

$8.00

Sweets

Alfajores

Alfajores

$10.00Out of stock

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$7.00Out of stock

Peruvian Chicha Morada is a beverage originated in the Andean regions of Peru that's made from dried purple corn, along with fruit and spice!

Maracuya

Maracuya

$7.00

Another popular beverage made with Passion fruit.

Inca kola

Inca kola

$7.00Out of stock

Also known as Golden Kola is a soft drink created in 1935. the soda has sweet, fruity flavor that resembles its main ingredient lemon verbena.

Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$7.00Out of stock
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$7.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$7.00
Sprite

Sprite

$7.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$7.00
Q Tonic Water

Q Tonic Water

$7.00

Sandwiches

Pan con Chicharron

$18.00

Crispy spareribs, salsa criolla, fried yams and rocoto aioli

Pan con Lomo

$18.00

Stir fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce

Fish Popcorn

$18.00

Beer battered local catch, fries, red onion salsa, rocoto aioli

BBQ Pork

$17.00

Crispy spareribs, Inca Cola BBQ sauce, coleslaw and huacatay aioli

Chicharron de Pollo

$18.00

Crispy chicken, chile Amarillo, lemon &amp; salad criolla, crema de Rocoto, fried egg

Pet Menu

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

$12.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

Free-Range Chicken

Free-Range Chicken

$12.00

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1469 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

Gallery
Mochica image
Mochica image

